Kane County property transfers for May 31 to June 29, 2023

Algonquin

$565,000; 1831 Ridgefield Ave., Algonquin; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Cornel Dobrescu to Marcin Wnek

$445,000; 430 Winding Canyon Way, Algonquin; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Christopher R Pond to Satinder Kaur

$320,000; 3 Rose Hill Court, Algonquin; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Sandra Moreci to Katherine Lottermoser

$255,000; 323 Lake Gillilan Way, Algonquin; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Eduardo Y De La Rosa to Ricardo Rosa

$200,000; 1551 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Rock Trust to Christine T Rucinski

Aurora

$755,000; 40W143 Wildwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Mirko Sajic to Claudia I Gaona Vargas

$740,000; 1069 Chadwick Court, Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Brian T Buscher to Abhay Saxena

$610,000; 125 Alderwood Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Ashok Puranik to Rohit Sharma

$520,000; 2852 Breckenridge Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Adan Rohman to James Gibler

$500,000; 523 Watercress Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Ramakrishna Mantrawadi to Saravanan Gujula Mohan

$462,000; 1009 Teasel Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Clifton J Horvath to Manva Mehta

$437,500; 24 Westmoor Court, Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Svetlana V Henadirage to Miles Leblanc

$436,000; 365 Meadow Lakes Blvd., Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Jay A Johnson to Nicholas J Olenek

$415,000; 40 Brookshire Court, Aurora; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Krenz Trust to Eric M Villa

$405,000; 2528 Westminster Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Michael Andrew Sondelski to Gervaise Nicklas

$400,500; 829 Lewisburg Ln Unit 36 03, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Srinivas Chada Reddy to Shanmuganathan Kumaravel

$390,000; 820 Clarendon Court, Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Nataila Cox to Joel Jackson Christian

$388,000; 4185 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Pavan Kumar Kuchibhotla

$375,000; 2370 Wyckwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Pet Trust to Patrick M Kilkelly

$355,000; 1657 Lynn St., Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Timothy Blakemore to Jesus M Losoya

$335,000; 309 S Buell Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Zarifis Trust to Rachael Segner

$330,000; 858 Eagle Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Frank Leon to Christopher Leon Valente

$330,000; 2433 Autumn Grove Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Ramesh Pitchumani to Eric J Frederiksen

$330,000; 2114 Prairie St., Aurora; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Classic Investments LLC to Alejandra Aguilar Hernandez

$330,000; 2051 Garden Road, Aurora; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Brenda L Taylor to Jeffrey M Trespeces

$325,000; 617 Garfield Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by David W Zine to Andrew Eberle

$315,000; 2860 Church Road, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Emilio Otero to Sai Maruthi Ram Dittakavi

$315,000; 1928 Margaret Court, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Gerald L Hughes to Karlene K Anderson

$315,000; 1034 Cypress Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Joan J Gaul to Danielle Reder

$300,000; 360 Sunset Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by James J Walls to Stephanie Bowser

$300,000; 3477 Ravinia Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Tonia Marshall Pullen to Kadal Karai Kannan Manoharan

$300,000; 2455 Bristol Court, Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Brian W Ray to Imad Alurf

$299,000; 1659 Blackwell Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Carol Fetzner to Adan Pagan

$295,000; 1328 Middlebury Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Andrew Denton to Kelly Sandoval

$290,000; 434 Jamestown Ct Unit 403-D, Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Assen T Ivanov to Vladislav Hristov

$290,000; 2114 Rockwell Road, Aurora; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Srt Rental Properties LLC to Jessie Torres

$285,000; 837 N May St., Aurora; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Isaac Magallon to Crystal R Morris

$285,000; 2079 Richard St., Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Nickolena Sellen

$285,000; 1828 Chase Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Krenz Trust to Eric Jon Thunstedt

$265,000; 786 E Benton St., Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Russell Orozco to Myrna Faviola Garcia

$265,000; 2325 Lowell St., Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Old Second National Bank to Evelin Duarte

$260,000; 700 Valley View Court, Aurora; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Neeraj Arora to Velayutham Natarajan

$260,000; 1000 Grand Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Lucia Ochoa to Maritza Ramos

$251,500; 1001 Greenview Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Timothy E Hurlburt to Jose Retana Garcia

$250,000; 215 Bluff St., Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Antonio Villanueva to Zuhger N Mohammud

$245,000; 1598 Elder Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Jim Leden to Joseph Hendricks

$244,000; 1393 Andover Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Saul Huizar to Pei Li

$243,000; 312 S Commonwealth Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Andrew Vincent Thornbro to Bryan Pittman

$240,000; 791 Hermitage Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Bernard Enriquez to Margarito Carrizales Jr

$240,000; 1447 Hoyt Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Steven J Mirabella to Jorge Salazar Alvarez

$237,000; 2416 Courtyard Cir Unit 2, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Jason Madon to Ezekiel Eakin

$236,000; 368 Bunker Hill Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Tricia B Maksau to Abhishek Datar

$235,000; 742 Schomer Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Klimpke Trust to Alfredo Lopez

$231,000; 379 Gregory St., Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Mayank Patel to Hari Kinnera Ari

$226,500; 530 S Calumet Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Gregory James Langlois to Henry J Zehnal

$220,000; 460 Thomas Paine Court, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Carole A Harper to Apollo P Casco

$217,000; 2341 Reflections Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Ancient City Contracting LLC

$215,000; 547 N Westlawn Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Kenneth R Mezo to Miguel Cortes Celaya

$210,000; 964 N Highland Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Bentley Trust to Juan Carlos Tellez Cruz

$199,000; 425 Beach St., Aurora; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Myron D Morales to Estefani Cazarez

$190,000; 852 Church Road, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Leobardo A Fabela to Mxj Real Estate Associates LLC

$188,000; 1100 Aurora Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to La Loma Properties LLC

$185,000; 569 New Haven Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Ralph J Neu to Gerardo Reyes

$185,000; 2271 Bluebell Court, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Wanda A Thomas to Kendall Partners Ltd

$180,000; 906 Grove St., Aurora; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Edward Mota to Arely L Flores

$180,000; 807 S Spencer St., Aurora; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Brain S Heinz to Tyler Hallock

$176,000; 1640 Mcclure Rd Unit 816, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Pamela C Benda to Rene Hernandez Argomaniz

$175,000; 842 W Galena Blvd., Aurora; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Christine Jolaoso to Keylin Itzel Figueroa Lara

$165,000; 1232 Superior St., Aurora; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Jose A Santillan to Pedro Guerrero Jr

$160,000; 780 Austin Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Jesus Meraz to Leobardo Ortiz

$141,000; 947 4th Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Antonio Vargas to Maria C Burciaga

$137,000; 816 Taylor Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Classic Investments LLC to Jorge Velasquez

$133,000; 1905 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 2610, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Alejandro Sanchez to Natalia Bahena

$119,000; 324 Beach St., Aurora; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Classic Investments LLC to Bernardo Vallez

$60,000; 19 N Loucks St., Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Angel Gutierrez to Manuel Zepeda

Batavia

$640,000; 2814 W Wilson St., Batavia; Sold on June 27, 2023, by William Peters to Joseph G Hetland

$560,000; 507 Pottawatomie Trail, Batavia; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Thomas G Attig to Nicholas Bulleri

$436,000; 420 Olson Court, Batavia; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Rockne L Brubaker II to Jose G Zavala

$430,000; 1112 Clover Court, Batavia; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Michael T Mcintyre to Joshua Frank Helsper

$404,500; 1622 Kraft Ave., Batavia; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Jack Voltz

$376,000; 1601 Millview Drive, Batavia; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Charles A Hernandez to Victoria E Hollister

$365,000; 430 N College St., Batavia; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Kunstman Trust to Megghun Redmon

$350,000; 813 Spruce St., Batavia; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Melvin Walter Davenport to Debra Kinney

$325,000; 632 Maves Drive, Batavia; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Donna M Mowry to Bart Gumienny

$320,000; 509 Church St., Batavia; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Seeley Trust to Steven Welch

$260,000; 723 Carlisle Road, Batavia; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Paul Isleib to Anas A Abdelsalam

Carpentersville

$425,000; 3521 Crestwood Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Yi Hu to Ireti Kayode

$371,000; 7063 Nathan Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Suerth 2007 Trust to Michael Palazzolo

$265,000; 736 Navajo Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Remodeling Gonzalez Inc to James Taylor Spoto

$265,000; 3369 Blue Ridge Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Laureen Rickett to Mikayla S Frey

$247,000; 2201 Tepee Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Maria Maldonado to Moises Gonzalez

$245,000; 241 N Lord Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Brian K Anderson to Kyle J Copeland

$245,000; 1632 Sacramento Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Pamela Ortega Arroyo to Victor H Borja

$240,000; 7127 Westwood Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Mallory Namoff to Kelsey Maleski

$235,000; 1516 Pawnee Road, Carpentersville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Bhakti Patel to Sergio Mendez Garcia

$230,000; 503 River Bluff Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on June 26, 2023, by John Gerlesits to Chitrang Bhavsar

$230,000; 228 Rivers View Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on June 27, 2023, by D&c Anchor Home Solutions LLC to Jacquelynn Rose Dumke

$217,000; 2003 Limestone Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Diane L Broeske to Adriana Maria Fricano

$215,000; 251 Harrison St., Carpentersville; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Colleen M Loewe to Kimberly M Rodriguez

$206,000; 132 Birch St., Carpentersville; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Raymond N Marach to Christopher Winchester

$168,000; 1825 Endicott Circle, Carpentersville; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Alfonso Ramos

$132,000; 75 Golfview Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Ruth L Johnson to Mary Hager Swanson

Cary

$205,000; 23963 N Hickory Nut Grove Road, Cary; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Adam Tatroe

Dundee

$584,000; 18N423 Sawyer Road, Dundee; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Patricia L Schueler to Charles Kolliker

$460,000; 36W691 Richmond Road, Dundee; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Christopher P Field to Steven D S Burdsall

East Dundee

$235,000; 228 Howard Ave., East Dundee; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Hector Moreno to German Ojeda Renteria

$97,500; 605 Barrington Ave Unit 206, East Dundee; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Joel C Arnier to Renell Larry

Elburn

$525,000; 1192 Beed Ave., Elburn; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Cheryl Hanson to Adam R Klein

$495,000; 41W150 Dillonfield Drive, Elburn; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Timothy Masinick to Michael Reiche

$475,000; 43W330 Main Street Road, Elburn; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Daniel Bauer to Thomas Fosnot

$447,500; 855 Simpson Ave., Elburn; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Amanda A Pratt

$365,000; 416 Cambridge Ave., Elburn; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Mary Rose Suerth to Eric Anderson

$355,000; 910 Simpson Ave., Elburn; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Amanda P Pratt to Adam R Kelley

$352,000; 722 Tiller St., Elburn; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Gregory Overley to Constantine H Fotopoulos

$346,000; 747 Station Blvd., Elburn; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Eric Westerlund

$272,000; 693 Virginia St., Elburn; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Elburn Station Unit 1 Developm to Shodeen Homes LLC

$245,000; 212 N 1st St., Elburn; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Stephen J Butler to Robert Dynowski

$197,000; 674 Virginia St., Elburn; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Elburn Station Unit 1 Developm to Shodeen Homes LLC

$160,000; 710 Station Blvd., Elburn; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Elburn Station Development Gro to Shodeen Homes LLC

Elgin

$640,000; 11N282 Williamsburg Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Haug Scharnowski to Alexander S Roake

$635,000; 40W745 Stoneridge Court, Elgin; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Keith Kehl to 40w745 Stoneridge Court Joint

$630,000; 10N218 Il Route 47, Elgin; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Robert E Garrett to Christopher L Schindler

$625,000; 307 Cassidy Lane, Elgin; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Salvatore P Trupiano to Shay Omar

$605,000; 639 Slate Run, Elgin; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Jeffrey M Fitch to James Russell Teague

$540,000; 765 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on June 27, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Gopal Rao Bommala

$540,000; 693 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on June 27, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Bektemir A Ashirmatov

$530,000; 243 Tumbleweed Way, Elgin; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Jeffrey S Myers to Partha P Mukherjee

$520,000; 331 Weymouth Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Michael F Krieger to Emmanuel Jungo

$500,000; 2026 Torino Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Charles Kolliker to Jerry Faust

$500,000; 1812 Empress Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Jeanne Marie Lander to Suresh Kumar Bathula

$495,000; 1828 Marbella Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Daniel S Doherty

$460,000; 3015 Seekonk Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 29, 2023, by David Harold Criswell to Bradley Edwards

$460,000; 12N216 Berner Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Scopa Joint Trust to Nicholas Peters

$460,000; 1150 Clover Hill Lane, Elgin; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Margarita Sandoval to Manjiri Payan

$428,000; 2800 Colonial Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Randel L Reopelle to Gregory Torseth Sr

$420,000; 11N965 Hidden Hill Trail, Elgin; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Mary E Mcphillips to Abdul Khan

$411,500; 3554 Doral Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Toll Il Lp to Brandon Gregory Smeets

$400,000; 421 Hopkins Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Joanna Kowalska to Martyna Okulowicz

$355,000; 38W116 Richard Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Donald Windett to Marco A Diaz

$351,000; 751 Heron Way Court, Elgin; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Peggy L Shafer to David W Rohlwing

$340,000; 1125 Cedar Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Mark Causey to Tolani Yushau

$338,000; 2823 Cascade Falls Circle, Elgin; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Stachnik Trust to Timothy Chapman

$322,000; 290 Cassidy Lane, Elgin; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Deaire R Bell to Vladimir Vrachanski

$313,000; 455 S State St., Elgin; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Mitchell S Kofsky to Aaron D Johnson

$302,500; 917 Annandale Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Me & Mi Trust to Paul R Wigdzinski

$285,000; 2466 Amber Lane, Elgin; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Kari Alexander to Max A Rasmussen

$280,000; 710 Countryfield Lane, Elgin; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Ryan C Roberts to Cristian Martinez

$275,000; 1139 Delta Court, Elgin; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Ronald B Czarnota to Firaz T Chaudhry

$270,000; 1000 Logan Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Michael D Houston to Heidi Carpenter

$265,000; 681 Forest Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Roberto Gopar to Salvador Villagomez Ruiz

$265,000; 633 Grand Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Juana Jaramillo Espinosa to Elias Jaramillo

$265,000; 322 Dwight St., Elgin; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Devendra Patel to Antonio J Oakley

$250,000; 9N700 Beckman Trail, Elgin; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Carrington Mortgage Services L to Fanny Kwok Ng

$250,000; 292 Mulford Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Fernando Gavina to Brandon Ceballos

$245,000; 800 N Shady Oaks Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Jack L Levitt to Judith A Gamilian

$242,000; 1121 W Chicago St., Elgin; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Meier Trust to Kathleen A Carter

$240,000; 592 Brighton Court, Elgin; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Klein Trust to Joshua Alaniz

$240,000; 1701 College Green Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Brad S Andres

$235,000; 1324 Demmond St., Elgin; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Jose L Murguia to Jacelyn Munguia Chavez

$230,000; 927 Saint John St., Elgin; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Joseph Schmeier to Adrian J Martinez

$230,000; 1059 Larkin Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Pardron Enterprises Inc to Gustavo Lara Garnica

$220,000; 534 W Chicago St., Elgin; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Karen Ramirez Navarro to Samsan Properties LLC

$220,000; 366 Walnut Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Susan K Trevino to Veronica Alanis Avendano

$220,000; 351 Jefferson Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Rebecca A Harrington to Angel Ollua Gallegos

$220,000; 1715 Sheffield Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 20, 2023, by John M Dominguez Trust to Sonia Y Chapel

$217,500; 209 Ann St., Elgin; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Maria Abitua to Alex Avalos

$214,000; 1033 Duncan Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Luis Gomez to Dianne Denoon

$207,000; 1664 Pebble Beach Circle, Elgin; Sold on June 20, 2023, by George Gulumian to Fabiana M Bertoncello

$200,000; 266 Watch St., Elgin; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Juan Navarro Jr to Hector Campos

$195,000; 223 Comstock Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Midway Exchange Trs I LLC to Property Partners Fox Valley

$193,000; 172 S Alfred Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Lori L Acevedo to Pink Houses Of Illinois Inc

$187,500; 674 Hartwell Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Juan P Cruz Ceja to Ana Garcia

$180,000; 2145 Colorado Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Gerald Michael Lambert to Michael D Ruck

$175,000; 805 N Shady Oaks Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Roberta W French to Shelby Stoltz

$175,000; 1328 Shawford Way, Elgin; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Gatti Trust to Cook County (IL)

$150,000; 2385 Bowes Rd Unit 150, Elgin; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Vijulima LLC Bowes Series to Deeargee 51 LLC

$143,000; 1450 Wing St Unit 2B, Elgin; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Jose A Guerrero to Oscar Amezquita Ramirez

$130,000; 56 S Edison Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Anthony Pietramale to Stephen Matthew Roche

$94,500; 801 N Mclean Blvd Unit 216, Elgin; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Lawrence Trust to Linda Schlie

$79,500; 245 Wrenwood Circle, Elgin; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Bluff City LLC to Francisco W Hernandez

$75,000; 3809 Marigold Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Ramon Perez to Binderiya Boroldoi

$22,500; 2400 Big Timber Rd Unit 301, Elgin; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Ultimate Investigation Inc to Jorge Cordova

Geneva

$680,000; 202 Campbell St., Geneva; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Richard Bravo to Brett A Sanders

$645,000; 206 S 4th St., Geneva; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Carole A Hildebrandt to Patrick B Sonin

$545,000; 640 Mckinley Ave., Geneva; Sold on June 26, 2023, by James D Skaar to Richard C Thurber III

$515,000; 1911 Western Ave., Geneva; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Mathew K Steuart to Edward Harwood

$490,000; 40W216 Chapman Court, Geneva; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Christi Mondi to Amos Shakya

$485,000; 2609 Cedar Ave., Geneva; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Joseph V Hilby to Laura S King

$465,000; 607 West Lane, Geneva; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Charles N Brown to Gary Platt

$445,000; 911 Garden Ave., Geneva; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Susan M Rolison to Robert L Reed

$385,000; 1562 Kirkwood Drive, Geneva; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Melissa Blazier to Bryan R Branksy

$370,000; 567 S 8th St., Geneva; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Eric Traxler to Rory Conran

$366,500; 114 Kansas St., Geneva; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Lynn Ogden to Kathleen Murphy

$365,000; 718 North St., Geneva; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Patrica C Betzen to Kyle M Condon

$362,500; 100 N River Ln Unit 305, Geneva; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Jannet Marciniak to Lilly Setterdahl

$360,000; 302 N 1st St., Geneva; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Joseph A Mccafferty to Matthew Sanchez

$335,500; 1014 Britta Lane, Geneva; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Kelcie Great to Carl H Eberle

$335,000; 0N324 Baker Drive, Geneva; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Midland Trust Co Trustee to Tim Bassett

$287,500; 2818 Caldwell Lane, Geneva; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Matter Properties 2 LLC to Robert C Jersey

$280,000; 2353 Vanderbilt Dr Unit 2353, Geneva; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Donald A Kesman to Michael J Delaney

Gilberts

$625,000; 211 Valencia Parkway, Gilberts; Sold on June 22, 2023, by James J Maczko to Abigail Lynn Cornish

$578,000; 944 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Steven C Shower Sr

$465,000; 952 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Michael Edward Diebold

$361,000; 464 Kathleen St., Gilberts; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Diane M Birdsell to Karol Zgierski

$350,000; 487 Town Center Blvd., Gilberts; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Chris Kapurani to Dajana Gagic

$310,000; 121 Briarwood Drive, Gilberts; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Boron Trust to Roberta Josephine Wilson

$301,000; 289 Jackson St., Gilberts; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Bryan M Bennett to Matthew Francis Kalas

Hampshire

$445,000; 252 Johnson St., Hampshire; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Richard J Krska to Michelle Stratton

$440,000; 1152 Highbrook Ave., Hampshire; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Veronica Cuiriz

$408,000; 45W425 Plank Road, Hampshire; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Steven R Bollinger to Jose Daniel Facio Espinosa

$370,500; 693 Wild Prairie Pt, Hampshire; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Avinash Chetty

$350,000; 44W486 Plank Road, Hampshire; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Anthony P Morawski to Fernando M Gavina Sr

$325,000; 47W091 Middleton Road, Hampshire; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Dennis J Cote to Armondo Garcia

$288,000; 846 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire; Sold on June 21, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Benjamin Kyle Schultz

$288,000; 842 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire; Sold on June 27, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Andrew J Holzapfel

$284,000; 862 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire; Sold on June 26, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Nestor L Pirela Morantes

$276,000; 227 Julie Lane, Hampshire; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Kevin M Bell to Joshua Carl Taylor

$260,000; 816 Katherine Lane, Hampshire; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Cara S Helminski to Tango Doudou

$255,000; 17N129 Oak Grove Drive, Hampshire; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Michael A Moses to Kevin Kauth

$220,000; 1471 Carlisle Lane, Hampshire; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Marlene Monterrosa to Scott Bennett

Huntley

$480,000; 13356 Cadence Drive, Huntley; Sold on June 20, 2023, by David J Goode Trust to Terry L Hart

$475,000; 14100 Lavender St., Huntley; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Corey Ainsworth to Mary Beth Celebrezze

$446,000; 14194 Ginger Way, Huntley; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Donald E Dvorachek to Richard J Krska

$410,000; 13453 Grainery Lane, Huntley; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Kennedy Trust to Robert Garrett

$390,000; 14012 Redmond Drive, Huntley; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Csanda Trust to Mark Schleehauf

$360,000; 12732 Brookside Court, Huntley; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Robert L Broderick to Michael Mcgraw

$345,000; 13848 Gardner Drive, Huntley; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Henry E Troast to Wayne Freed

$341,500; 12745 Rock Creek Circle, Huntley; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Pilz Trust to David L Mancini

$297,000; 12231 Tuliptree Lane, Huntley; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Mayerhofer Trust to George P Poulos

$296,000; 13424 Meadowlark Lane, Huntley; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Lorraine C Anderberg to David Regul

$240,000; 12592 Wedgemere Drive, Huntley; Sold on June 16, 2023, by William Witt to Francis J Johnson

McHenry

$371,500; 28016 N Lakeview Circle, McHenry; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Michael Borsuk to Theodore Leonteos

Montgomery

$425,500; 1725 Ivy Court, Montgomery; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Bruce Westfield to Joan E Petersohn

$380,000; 3214 Marbill Farm Road, Montgomery; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Timothy Kolpak to Ying Palsson

$360,000; 1349 Oak Ridge Lane, Montgomery; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Pankaj Patel

$250,000; 1325 Raymond Drive, Montgomery; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Laurie L Walsh to Juan L Vazquez

$240,000; 1921 Windette Drive, Montgomery; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Midway Exchange Trs I LLC to Property Partners Msk LLC

North Aurora

$525,000; 621 Western Drive, North Aurora; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Lance C Law to Ryan P Cobden

$510,000; 2717 Berman Road, North Aurora; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Mark J Claypool to Rui Sun

$479,000; 245 Durham St., North Aurora; Sold on June 27, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to David William Rock

$470,000; 669 Kelley Drive, North Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Michael Reed to Joshua Boydte

$435,000; 937 Mirador Drive, North Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Karen A Fair to Kimberly A Waldeck

$410,000; 120 Matthias Court, North Aurora; Sold on June 21, 2023, by John J Clarke to Laurie Lawless

$405,000; 675 Thompson Ave., North Aurora; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Tracy Teichman to Genti Dervishi

$390,000; 257 Durham St., North Aurora; Sold on June 26, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Michael Richard Fioramonti

$375,000; 263 Durham St., North Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Jonathan William Bertsche

$365,000; 315 Ridley St., North Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Karen Marie Fleischman

$325,000; 1558 Westbury Circle, North Aurora; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Peggy S Mcdowell to Corey J Ranweiler

$315,000; 271 Ridley St., North Aurora; Sold on June 16, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Jessica Lynn Kramer

$313,000; 275 Ridley St., North Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Sandra Kay Muellner

$310,000; 641 Chesterfield Lane, North Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Sourideth Magnum Ratsamy to Jonatham Vongkorad

$310,000; 283 Ridley St., North Aurora; Sold on June 29, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Orlando Hernandez

$305,500; 277 Ridley St., North Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Brittany J Lloyd

$290,000; 285 Ridley St., North Aurora; Sold on June 26, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Joanne E Mckay

$256,000; 308 Spruce St., North Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Classic Investments LLC to Ruben Ruiz

$245,000; 304 Oak St., North Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Cristoval Vargas Zamudio to Michelle Trinidad

$243,000; 725 Harmony Court, North Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Daniel L Johnsen II to Denise Brandstedter

Pingree Grove

$429,000; 1261 Bayberry Circle, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Michael B Heyden

$425,000; 1716 Dublin Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Rahul Harshad Shah

$399,000; 1696 Dublin Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Joy Dianne Apilan Roldan

$390,000; 1106 Port Royal Road, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Jeffrey A Grimmitt to Daniel A Munoz

$369,000; 1810 Hannah Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Rena Nuccio to Susan Noble

$359,000; 910 Larkspur Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Latasha Green

$340,000; 1840 Beachview Road, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Denise Sebo to Christopher T Weber

$340,000; 1097 Sarasota Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Alanza P Dixon to Hemakumari Balu

$315,000; 1447 Yosemite Way, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 27, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Ashley Elizabaeth Riff

$315,000; 1445 Yosemite Way, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 21, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Maksym Bzenko

$307,000; 187 Maryland Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Teralyn Gifford to Derick Dotson

$299,000; 1443 Yosemite Way, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Tania Luz Chepetla Jimemnez

$285,500; 2488 Alison Ave., Pingree Grove; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Brian James Horner to Michael Lopez

$280,000; 1425 Newport Circle, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Michael Batina to Glenn A Miller

$275,000; 1372 Newport Cir Unit 4112, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Damion E Clai to Gabriela Lopez Flores

$270,000; 2412 Aurora Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Caglar Cavdar to Peter W Miserending

$260,000; 166 Norfolk Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Brian R Hanley to Roberto Parra

$155,000; 2245 Aurora Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Michael G Chapperon to Patricia Lapadula

$120,000; 2305 Aurora Dr Unit 24, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Tab Rentals LLC to Fundamental Value Inc

$69,500; 2490 Alison Ave., Pingree Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Pierre L Covington to Claudia Duran

Sleepy Hollow

$455,000; 608 Fawn Court, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Birch Homes LLC to Cristobal Rodriguez

$340,000; 153 Hilltop Lane, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Erica Janicki to Melissa Bachleda

South Elgin

$630,000; 360 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Matthew T Holm

$550,000; 838 Asbury Blvd., South Elgin; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Blake Loyal Martin to Leilani J Oneill Hamilton

$530,000; 1221 Farmer Circle, South Elgin; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Pavan Madduri

$471,000; 356 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Vivek V Bonangi

$405,000; 525 S Collins St., South Elgin; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Annette Ayala to Baqar M Zaidi

$345,000; 1049 Alluvial Way, South Elgin; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Nishitha Gali

$345,000; 1030 Moraine Drive, South Elgin; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Parkway Bank & Trust Co Truste to Muris Hubjer

$327,000; 300 Woodland Drive, South Elgin; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Arkadiusz W Kusnierewicz to Kari A Alexander

$323,000; 407 Comstock Road, South Elgin; Sold on June 29, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Ying Lu

$280,000; 374 Hickory Lane, South Elgin; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Jayendra Kumar to Jennifer M Matthews

$280,000; 349 Carlton Court, South Elgin; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Joseph Oswald to Ronald J Prosser

$250,500; 285 Thornwood Way Unit D, South Elgin; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Monica Mccullough to Marcia Samuelsen

$219,000; 327 Windsor Court, South Elgin; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Janice J Reh to Hetul Thakkar

$193,000; 1382 Raymond St., South Elgin; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Matthew B Coulson to Mark A Tyszka

$160,000; 614 Dean Drive, South Elgin; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Mms Properties LLC to Alondra Yesmin Piza

St. Charles

$715,000; 1755 Persimmon Drive, St. Charles; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Brett M Dale to Jeffrey Angsten

$705,500; 498 Cora Lane, St. Charles; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Airhart Construction Corp to Jacob Tom

$635,000; 1577 Dempsey Drive, St. Charles; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Airhart Construction Corp to Thomas S Flach

$599,000; 3806 Greenwood Lane, St. Charles; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Margaret Elkins to Douglas L Stocker

$585,000; 5N633 Lostview Lane, St. Charles; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Atansio Trust to Wesley Richardi

$576,500; 1918 Bridle Court, St. Charles; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Scotello Trust to Robert J Marsala

$570,000; 4N429 Mark Twain St., St. Charles; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Craig M Bennett to Zachary Martin

$565,000; 39W847 Dairyherd Lane, St. Charles; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Eric J Weidl to Therese M Parrotte

$560,000; 3305 Charlemagne Lane, St. Charles; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Gary K Lodolce to David Martin Culver

$535,000; 43W482 Coleman Lane, St. Charles; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Arthur P Sablik to Bennett Lee Burkhart

$530,000; 40W877 Fox Creek Drive, St. Charles; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Pioneer Glen LLC to Martin Okpala

$500,000; 4N885 Chaffield Drive, St. Charles; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Thomas Yoos to David W Geddes

$500,000; 44W059 Empire Road, St. Charles; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Sandra Webb to Pastor Cruz

$485,000; 1568 N 5th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Gordon E Smith to Martin Weir

$462,000; 92 Saint Germain Place, St. Charles; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Catherine B Lappin to Xin Zhao

$460,000; 1511 Allen Lane, St. Charles; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Betty D Piscopo to Nicholas Strempek

$457,000; 607 S 7th St., St. Charles; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Andrew Knutson to Effiong J Okure

$455,000; 672 Pheasant Trail, St. Charles; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Arena Trust to Pablo Martinez

$445,000; 36W856 Middlecreek Lane, St. Charles; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Vojahosky Trust to Celsey Hickey

$435,000; 41W550 Woodland Drive, St. Charles; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Kenneth N Hutter to Douglas G Boughton

$404,500; 1334 S 5th St., St. Charles; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Kelly J Newell to David L Lobdell

$397,500; 106 Cambridge Court, St. Charles; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Rowdy W Bush to Matthew J Sawyer

$375,000; 1906 Waverly Circle, St. Charles; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Pelagio Trust to Cory Mccleave

$370,000; 804 S 9th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Todd Meador to Anthony Paihr

$365,000; 42W273 Retreat Court, St. Charles; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Linda Houlihan to Aaron Grublesky

$358,000; 3713 King George Lane, St. Charles; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Markett Trust to Roxanna Hartel

$355,000; 614 S 10th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Peng Liu to Marc Matthews

$342,000; 625 Pheasant Trail, St. Charles; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Cappelletti Trust to Dixitkumar P Patel

$339,000; 1433 S 3rd St., St. Charles; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Lenore J Mccauley to Michael Bila

$295,000; 828 Stuarts Drive, St. Charles; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Buyers & Sellers Lp to Nilofer Saleem Damani

$280,000; 3 S 12th St., St. Charles; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Austin Jay Wright to Noah Fox

$277,000; 34W962 Stanton Drive, St. Charles; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Linda L Caine to Charlie Alexis Soto

$251,500; 6N170 Il Route 25, St. Charles; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Jeffry J Duckworth to Liliia Trush

$240,000; 1031 Ronzheimer Ave., St. Charles; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Classic Investments LLC to Joseph M Matrisciano

$220,000; 6N760 Goodrich Ave., St. Charles; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Lp Quality Investments LLC to Katherine Marilyn Thom

$210,000; 35W Army Trail Road, St. Charles; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Melvin M Peterson to Anne Rebecca Cunanan

$200,000; 6N346 Crescent Lane, St. Charles; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Barbara Contonro to Ryan P Rybczyk

$160,000; 1830 Wallace Ave Unit 218, St. Charles; Sold on June 15, 2023, by R D Inc to Quintex LLC

$95,000; 5N285 Prairie Lakes Blvd., St. Charles; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Gregory Sachs to Joel Montiel

$70,000; 112 S Liberty, St. Charles; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Melinda Pate to Jaclyn Newhart

Sugar Grove

$670,000; 746 Tudor Court, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Michael J Eberth to Matthew James Arhontas

$580,000; 781 Black Walnut Court, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Joseph Koup to Phillip Luetkehans

$552,000; 279 Carole St., Sugar Grove; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Avtar Singh

$523,500; 1231 Parkside Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Ryan Christopher Johnson

$450,000; 267 Belle Vue Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Robert Hansen to Shane Slusin

$410,000; 14 Penny Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Reed C Klein to Ruth H Bastian

$400,000; 279 Dunham Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 20, 2023, by John Pratl to Matthew Sienkowski

$385,000; 185 Arbor Ave., Sugar Grove; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Jessica N Marmolejo to Ashley Abad

$385,000; 11 Dorchester Court, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Celeste Coetzer to Carole Miranda

$260,000; 271 Capitol Dr Unit C, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Irma Bericochea to Cheryl A Rivera

$214,000; 58 Rolling Oaks Rd Unit B, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Jeffrey H Utterback to Alex J Early

$67,500; 681 Kingsman Court, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Berry Trust to Tom Nevill

West Chicago

$660,000; 0N590 Old Kirk Road, West Chicago; Sold on June 22, 2023, by State Bank Of Geneva Trustee to Rodney Hoffman

West Dundee

$451,000; 1133 Millsfell, West Dundee; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Desmond W Dewitt to Dobromir Petrov

$350,000; 2011 Glenmoor Drive, West Dundee; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Brooke L Morgan to Lauren Elaine Rickett

$151,000; 433 Cavalier Ct Unit 201A, West Dundee; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Mike R Harvey to Marko Nesic

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.