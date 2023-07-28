Indiana man convicted on gun charges in Kane County

An Indiana man has been found guilty of being an armed habitual criminal.

A Kane County jury also convicted Lorenzo J. Garcia on July 19 of unlawful use of a machine gun, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification card.

According to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office, around 3:30 p.m. March 26, Garcia was the front-seat passenger in a Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling east on I-90 through Kane County. An Illinois State Trooper allegedly saw the truck violate a traffic law and stopped it.

The trooper saw evidence of drugs in the vehicle, according to prosecutors, and said he was going to search it. Garcia became nervous and refused to get out, authorities said.

Troopers found a loaded Glock handgun in the center console. The gun was equipped with a device that made it fully automatic. Three ammunition magazines were found in the glove compartment.

Garcia, 33, could be sentenced to 6 to 30 years in prison. His next court date is Sept. 15.

Garcia lived in the 5000 block of Magoun Avenue in East Chicago.