DuPage County seeks input for strategic plan

DuPage County wants resident input as it creates a new strategic plan.

The new plan, which would take the county through 2029, will help shape the county's mission, vision and financial planning. The county is partnering with BerryDunn, a national firm, to draft the new plan.

To learn more about the plan and offer input, visit berrydunn.mysocialpinpoint.com/dupagecountyil.

County officials hope to launch the new plan in January 2024.