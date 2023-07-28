DuPage County property transfers for May 30 to June 29, 2023

Addison

$550,000; 1221 W Farmwood Drive, Addison; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Rebecca Ann Hulett to Ariston Moss

$429,500; 4N176 Maple Ave., Addison; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Skrodzki Trust to David Diaz

$425,000; 541 N Woodland Court, Addison; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Shaik M Hussain to Nicholas Falese

$423,000; 210 W Fullerton Ave., Addison; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Espo Properties LLC to Baba Nanak Commercial Properti

$347,500; 428 S Yale Ave., Addison; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Israel Munoz to Fabian Martinez

$320,000; 817 N Sumner St., Addison; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Shradeja Trust to Jesus Hinostroza Rodriguez

$315,000; 623 N Valerie Lane, Addison; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Francisco De La Cruz Leon to Van Long Nguyen

$307,000; 225 S Princeton St., Addison; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Moises Zapata to Rene Garcia

$302,000; 1250 W Army Trail Blvd., Addison; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Artur Krasinski to Marek L Kaczowka

$125,500; 136 S La Londe Ave Unit 1D, Addison; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Servando Cabrera

Aurora

$755,000; 40W143 Wildwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Mirko Sajic to Claudia I Gaona Vargas

$740,000; 1069 Chadwick Court, Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Brian T Buscher to Abhay Saxena

$610,000; 125 Alderwood Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Ashok Puranik to Rohit Sharma

$520,000; 2852 Breckenridge Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Adan Rohman to James Gibler

$500,000; 523 Watercress Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Ramakrishna Mantrawadi to Saravanan Gujula Mohan

$462,000; 1009 Teasel Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Clifton J Horvath to Manva Mehta

$437,500; 24 Westmoor Court, Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Svetlana V Henadirage to Miles Leblanc

$436,000; 365 Meadow Lakes Blvd., Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Jay A Johnson to Nicholas J Olenek

$415,000; 40 Brookshire Court, Aurora; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Krenz Trust to Eric M Villa

$405,000; 2528 Westminster Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Michael Andrew Sondelski to Gervaise Nicklas

$400,500; 829 Lewisburg Ln Unit 36 03, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Srinivas Chada Reddy to Shanmuganathan Kumaravel

$390,000; 820 Clarendon Court, Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Nataila Cox to Joel Jackson Christian

$388,000; 4185 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Pavan Kumar Kuchibhotla

$375,000; 2370 Wyckwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Pet Trust to Patrick M Kilkelly

$355,000; 1657 Lynn St., Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Timothy Blakemore to Jesus M Losoya

$335,000; 309 S Buell Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Zarifis Trust to Rachael Segner

$330,000; 858 Eagle Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Frank Leon to Christopher Leon Valente

$330,000; 2433 Autumn Grove Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Ramesh Pitchumani to Eric J Frederiksen

$330,000; 2114 Prairie St., Aurora; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Classic Investments LLC to Alejandra Aguilar Hernandez

$330,000; 2051 Garden Road, Aurora; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Brenda L Taylor to Jeffrey M Trespeces

$325,000; 617 Garfield Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by David W Zine to Andrew Eberle

$315,000; 2860 Church Road, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Emilio Otero to Sai Maruthi Ram Dittakavi

$315,000; 1928 Margaret Court, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Gerald L Hughes to Karlene K Anderson

$315,000; 1034 Cypress Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Joan J Gaul to Danielle Reder

$300,000; 360 Sunset Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by James J Walls to Stephanie Bowser

$300,000; 3477 Ravinia Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Tonia Marshall Pullen to Kadal Karai Kannan Manoharan

$300,000; 2455 Bristol Court, Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Brian W Ray to Imad Alurf

$299,000; 1659 Blackwell Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Carol Fetzner to Adan Pagan

$295,000; 1328 Middlebury Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Andrew Denton to Kelly Sandoval

$290,000; 434 Jamestown Ct Unit 403-D, Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Assen T Ivanov to Vladislav Hristov

$290,000; 2114 Rockwell Road, Aurora; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Srt Rental Properties LLC to Jessie Torres

$285,000; 837 N May St., Aurora; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Isaac Magallon to Crystal R Morris

$285,000; 2079 Richard St., Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Nickolena Sellen

$285,000; 1828 Chase Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Krenz Trust to Eric Jon Thunstedt

$265,000; 786 E Benton St., Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Russell Orozco to Myrna Faviola Garcia

$265,000; 2325 Lowell St., Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Old Second National Bank to Evelin Duarte

$260,000; 700 Valley View Court, Aurora; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Neeraj Arora to Velayutham Natarajan

$260,000; 1000 Grand Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Lucia Ochoa to Maritza Ramos

$251,500; 1001 Greenview Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Timothy E Hurlburt to Jose Retana Garcia

$250,000; 215 Bluff St., Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Antonio Villanueva to Zuhger N Mohammud

$245,000; 1598 Elder Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Jim Leden to Joseph Hendricks

$244,000; 1393 Andover Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Saul Huizar to Pei Li

$243,000; 312 S Commonwealth Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Andrew Vincent Thornbro to Bryan Pittman

$240,000; 791 Hermitage Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Bernard Enriquez to Margarito Carrizales Jr

$240,000; 1447 Hoyt Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Steven J Mirabella to Jorge Salazar Alvarez

$237,000; 2416 Courtyard Cir Unit 2, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Jason Madon to Ezekiel Eakin

$236,000; 368 Bunker Hill Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Tricia B Maksau to Abhishek Datar

$235,000; 742 Schomer Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Klimpke Trust to Alfredo Lopez

$231,000; 379 Gregory St., Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Mayank Patel to Hari Kinnera Ari

$226,500; 530 S Calumet Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Gregory James Langlois to Henry J Zehnal

$220,000; 460 Thomas Paine Court, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Carole A Harper to Apollo P Casco

$217,000; 2341 Reflections Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Ancient City Contracting LLC

$215,000; 547 N Westlawn Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Kenneth R Mezo to Miguel Cortes Celaya

$210,000; 964 N Highland Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Bentley Trust to Juan Carlos Tellez Cruz

$199,000; 425 Beach St., Aurora; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Myron D Morales to Estefani Cazarez

$190,000; 852 Church Road, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Leobardo A Fabela to Mxj Real Estate Associates LLC

$188,000; 1100 Aurora Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to La Loma Properties LLC

$185,000; 569 New Haven Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Ralph J Neu to Gerardo Reyes

$185,000; 2271 Bluebell Court, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Wanda A Thomas to Kendall Partners Ltd

$180,000; 906 Grove St., Aurora; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Edward Mota to Arely L Flores

$180,000; 807 S Spencer St., Aurora; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Brain S Heinz to Tyler Hallock

$176,000; 1640 Mcclure Rd Unit 816, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Pamela C Benda to Rene Hernandez Argomaniz

$175,000; 842 W Galena Blvd., Aurora; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Christine Jolaoso to Keylin Itzel Figueroa Lara

$165,000; 1232 Superior St., Aurora; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Jose A Santillan to Pedro Guerrero Jr

$160,000; 780 Austin Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Jesus Meraz to Leobardo Ortiz

$141,000; 947 4th Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Antonio Vargas to Maria C Burciaga

$137,000; 816 Taylor Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Classic Investments LLC to Jorge Velasquez

$133,000; 1905 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 2610, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Alejandro Sanchez to Natalia Bahena

$119,000; 324 Beach St., Aurora; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Classic Investments LLC to Bernardo Vallez

$60,000; 19 N Loucks St., Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Angel Gutierrez to Manuel Zepeda

Bensenville

$359,000; 48 Jacquelyn Drive, Bensenville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Jackie A Guisinger to Marianna Ujwary

$355,000; 33 Dennis Drive, Bensenville; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Scott Sisco to Sufian Sohail

$330,000; 717 Plentywood Lane, Bensenville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Mario D Perez Alonzo to Jose E Rivas

$240,000; 180 S Church Road, Bensenville; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Janette Nham to Mirza Mohammad Ali Baig

$180,000; 139 E Grand Ave Unit GC, Bensenville; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Marion A Osial to Francisco Esparza

Bloomingdale

$555,000; 295 Wendover Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Michael R Winters to Gerard E Felix

$395,000; 436 Cardinal Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Victoria Rita Osseland to Jordan Brown

$358,000; 126 Country Club Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Bacheller Trust to Alfred A Nudo

$295,000; 135 Biarritz Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Frances Basile to Bonnie J Nelson

$280,000; 84 Country Club Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Itasca Bank & Trust Co Trustee to Charles Albrecht

$168,000; 1 Bloomingdale Pl Unit 605, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Sena M Caruso to Ryan T Diller

Bolingbrook

$380,000; 370 Stone Creek Drive, Bolingbrook; Sold on June 20, 2023, by William F Smith to Brian M Holloway

Burr Ridge

$555,000; 8313 S Park Ave., Burr Ridge; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Sarah J Millon to Sam Maglaris

$400,000; 9030 Skyline Drive, Burr Ridge; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Helen A Payne to Yubary Cruz

$325,000; 150 W 74th St., Burr Ridge; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Rakoci Trust to Feruze Troy

$149,000; 10S155 Palisades Road, Burr Ridge; Sold on June 21, 2023, by M & R Real Estate Management L to Iuliu Ciubotariu

Carol Stream

$460,000; 450 Hunter Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Robert J Cox Jr to David Kraus

$426,000; 297 Carol Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Steven F Benz to Jamoldin Zokirov

$395,000; 308 Canyon Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Bao Qing Lin to Neil Kilcoyne

$341,000; 1104 Orangery Court, Carol Stream; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Richard Hofmeister to Rakeshkumar Maheshwari

$315,000; 1290 Lake Shore Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Cheryl Odonnell to Abigail Wright

$295,000; 361 Cedar Court, Carol Stream; Sold on June 14, 2023, by George Silva to Lynn Zeman

$290,000; 585 Kamiah Court, Carol Stream; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Nandu R Rai to Ahmed Izeraren

$279,000; 784 Trinity Court, Carol Stream; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Robert W Parzy to Amalia Zimmerman

$265,000; 1352 Georgetown Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Kamelsh V Patel to Stanislav Denisov

$247,000; 503 Nebraska Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on June 20, 2023, by David A Geeslin to Giselle Nevarez

$242,000; 496 Dakota Court, Carol Stream; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Larry D Prince to Jordan Rush

$187,000; 455 Esselen Court, Carol Stream; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Frank Brandle to Frank D Brandle

$155,000; 484 Timber Ridge Dr Unit 306, Carol Stream; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Milos Milanovic to Nemanja Durdevic

$146,000; 342 Klein Creek Ct Unit D, Carol Stream; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Dennis Knopp Jr to Somil Yadav

$120,000; 143 W Elk Trl Unit 243, Carol Stream; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Unity Real Estate LLC to Ashish Shah

Clarendon Hills

$750,000; 65 Chestnut Ave., Clarendon Hills; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Kimberly Napolitano to Ashley Melvin

$390,000; 8 Iroquois Drive, Clarendon Hills; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Virginia Puisis to Tyler Thomas Morris

$370,000; 73 Rose Place, Clarendon Hills; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Haiquan Li to Michael E Alegnani

$328,000; 434 Mcdaniels Cir Unit 203 & PS 13, Clarendon Hills; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Anne E Roca to Jasvinder Chawla

$239,000; 5501 Barclay Ct Unit 5501, Clarendon Hills; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Cathleen L Healy to Marianna Pirajno

$149,000; 5740 Concord Ln Unit 12 & G-17, Clarendon Hills; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Anna Mirjana Konomi to Breandan Rook

Darien

$550,000; 1717 Holly Ave., Darien; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Kenneth W Kohnke to Tyler Joseph Ditchfield

$460,000; 18W155 Willow Lane, Darien; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Gangemi Trust to Vivian Moy

$420,000; 2953 Hillside Lane, Darien; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Cynthia Murawski to Ahmad Al Julani

$420,000; 18W164 71st St., Darien; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Richard R Blott to Anil Z Thapa

$415,000; 17W681 Concord Place, Darien; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Patrick R Guillou to Alena Buronyshava

$410,000; 802 Timber Lane, Darien; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Michael J Clark to Brian Ginger

$410,000; 2874 Aster Lane, Darien; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Pawlowicz Trust to Paul Dobill

$360,000; 9234 Waterfall Glen Blvd., Darien; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Eric Norville to Kai Wen Liu

$339,000; 2601 Woodmere Drive, Darien; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Amanda Swanson to Anas Alkhatib

$300,000; 1108 Foxtail Court, Darien; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Susan R Mistrette to Keith Kaufhold

$172,000; 7425 Brookdale Dr Unit 2 202, Darien; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Red Star Property LLC to Magnum Investments LLC

$147,900; 8301 Lemont Road, Darien; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Speedway LLC to Dupage County (IL)

Downers Grove

$716,000; 2407 Durand Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Mark A Eyolfson to Susan Lu

$700,000; 1133 35th St., Downers Grove; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Kevin M Hyde to Charles Joseph Hruska Iv

$600,000; 5630 Deerpath Lane, Downers Grove; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Kevin P Gordon to Nicholas Albers

$595,000; 4731 Elm St., Downers Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Linda Harker to Kurt Metzler

$586,000; 1224 60th Place, Downers Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Bernard Lucansky to Paul G Faust

$575,000; 922 Warren Ave Unit 307, Downers Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by George W Furbush to Megan Baker

$540,000; 236 5th St., Downers Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Antonio J Garcia to Nicholas Thiry

$530,000; 4204 Glendenning Road, Downers Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Lynn M Swatek to Joseph Valio Jr

$497,000; 2231 Midhurst Road, Downers Grove; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Kara Belfer to Elizabeth Aljets

$471,500; 922 Warren Ave Unit 304, Downers Grove; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Jason E Booker to Thomas Genereux

$464,000; 10S521 Dunham Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Craig Joseph Szymanski to Ellyn Kolo Lange

$460,000; 940 Maple Ave Unit 510, Downers Grove; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Tamara Jackson to Rodger Oconnell

$400,000; 7708 Queens Court, Downers Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Wrenn 2022 Trust to William T Munch

$400,000; 4712 Montgomery Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on June 20, 2023, by William A Lockett to Calistoga Home Builders LLC

$375,000; 3922 Glendenning Road, Downers Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Raymond D Michalak to Hjh Homes Inc

$365,000; 4901B Cornell Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Justin D Lenzo to V & D Home Improvement

$365,000; 1014 Braemoor Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Ernestine Alfonsetti to Emily Rose Lanann

$350,000; 4901 Edward Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Debora Kicherer Kowalczyk to Rebecca Crumpley

$350,000; 4818 Saratoga Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Mccollum Trust to April Finan

$350,000; 4714 Washington St., Downers Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Pasakarnis Trust to Sean Greaney

$342,000; 1626 Herbert St., Downers Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Global Xyz Service LLC to David Jansen

$330,000; 4713 Washington St., Downers Grove; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Pasakarnis Trust to Thomas P Ryan

$326,000; 2644 Hobson Road, Downers Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Stromberg Jr Trust to Michael Powell

$255,000; 324 59th St., Downers Grove; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Gregory A Boltz to Sheryl L Fulmer $240,000; 444 Redondo Dr Unit 303, Downers Grove; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Laura K Kalal to James Sheputis

$210,000; 1110 Grove St Unit 6A, Downers Grove; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Raymond R Albert to Donald D Niestrom

$205,000; 1110 Grove St Unit 4K, Downers Grove; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Claus Trust to John Niestrom

$186,000; 8020 Woodglen Ln Unit 110, Downers Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Eugeni Ivanov Gentchev to Agnieszka E Michalak

$185,000; 512 Redondo Dr Unit 206, Downers Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by James Trust to Stephanie Shaw

$185,000; 3854 Glendenning Road, Downers Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Philipp John Sebastian Hanes to Steven E Hermanowski

$165,000; 5540 Walnut Ave Unit 31A, Downers Grove; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Christine Kelstrom to Edward M Wiener Jr

$164,500; 3939 Saratoga Ave Unit E-202, Downers Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Paul Forieri to Dennis Robertson

$148,000; 2800 Maple Ave Unit 1C, Downers Grove; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Barbara Wade to Kenneth Malecha

$142,000; 2800 Maple Ave Unit 31C, Downers Grove; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Jesus D Delos Reyes Jr to Ruth E Carlson

$140,000; 5540 Walnut Ave Unit 3A, Downers Grove; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Charles T Raucci to Wayne A Pollitt

$123,000; 543 Burlington Ave Unit 102E, Downers Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Joseph Pettrone to Bailey Mcdonagh

Elmhurst

$640,000; 112 S Lawndale Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Nathan B Whittaker to Kevin Nolte

$610,000; 553 S Hillside Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Jason D Merger to Michael Fraser

$565,000; 317 N Oak St., Elmhurst; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Walter Thiede to Cody Sharko

$540,000; 557 S Hawthorne Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Robert J Ross to Mohab Hafez

$485,000; 341 N Highview Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Steven N Witt to Joshua E Rodriguez Barnett

$475,000; 417 N River Glen Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Nathan Castellvi

$420,000; 398 E Church St., Elmhurst; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Jeffrey A Knebel to Laura Mahoney

$405,000; 364 S Hawthorne Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Jonathan Rowell to David Mason

$405,000; 343 N Ferndale Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Dolores Madera to Sorin E Nemes

$400,000; 761 S Washington St., Elmhurst; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Joel M Haberkorn to Thomas Elliott Krupa

$380,000; 806 N Adele St., Elmhurst; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Barbara Callaway to Michael M Stevens III

$300,000; 4 4 Seasons Court, Elmhurst; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Jasjit Dhillon to Angela Bauers

$296,000; 172 E North End Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Ashley Kline to Georgekutty Yohannan

Glen Ellyn

$775,000; 243 Merton Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Key Trust to Eroll Alitovski

$655,000; 410 Dorset Place, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Eric A Mansfield to Nickolas J Hagman

$655,000; 224 N Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Jerome Griffin to Stephen P Crain

$625,000; 621 Revere Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 14, 2023, by John J Bartlett to Anthony J Parrilli

$550,000; 21W670 Buckingham Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Jack M Frank to Robert D Bowers

$545,000; 2S696 Crimson King Lane, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Rhonda V Keefe to Chitra Burju

$510,000; 743 N Kenilworth Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Richard M Williams to Veronica Price Arder

$480,000; 423 Cottage Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Margaret A Blohm to Keith Beaudoin

$445,000; 1N226 Main St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Mika Trust to Michael D Jarvis

$405,000; 22W350 Arbor Lane, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Brianne L Kinney to Robert P Halligan

$400,000; 22W511 Burr Oak Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Mario Panzeca Jr to Elisa Vander Ploeg

$365,000; 3S124 Arboretum Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Svetlana Alcocer to John Hoeksema

$355,000; 1N321 Stacy Court, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Christopher S Plath to Pedro Ramirez

$340,000; 816 Highland Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Thomas Bowler to Janel Becker

$210,000; 366 Sandhurst Cir Unit 1, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Alice Pribich to Cindy Niles

Glendale Heights

$510,000; 674 Burdette Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Irfan A Khuddus to Syed Fouad Hashim

$450,000; 621 Burdette Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Judith L Wagner to Mansoor Ali

$380,000; 30 Hale Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Robert P Butnik to Anil M Kurian

$299,000; 1816 Concord Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Muhammad Jaffar to Luis Alejandro Tarazona Castro

$265,000; 90 E Lincoln Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Henry Chen to Haleem Mohiuddin Mohammed

$250,000; 168 W Altgeld Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Vrmtg Asset Trust to Anabel Duran Rivera

$235,000; 78 Golfview Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Nelson R Luna to Maung Win Khaing

$235,000; 1629 Charles Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Bickerstaff Trust to Isaiah M Bedrossian

$215,000; 1117 Kingston Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Salomea Fudali to Hector Trevino

Hinsdale

$675,000; 201 N Clay St., Hinsdale; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Paul G Warner to Joshua Sheldon

$650,000; 401 Canterbury Court, Hinsdale; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Reagan Pittman to Amir Ghasem Mohtat

$568,000; 416 S Monroe St., Hinsdale; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Vach Trust to John Peter Planek

$280,000; 360 Claymoor Unit 1A, Hinsdale; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Armand Ismaili to George N Lykouretzos

$235,000; 360 Claymoor Unit 3C, Hinsdale; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Kevin Brian Kroll to Elise Kroll

$222,000; 360 Claymoor Unit 1G, Hinsdale; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Gooch Trust to Elaine Gralak

Itasca

$590,000; 6N361 Andrene Lane, Itasca; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Wiest Trust to Sadiq Syed

$459,000; 5N321 Andrene Lane, Itasca; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Cheryl L Ferroli to Marina Rose Christofalos

$415,000; 6N411 Lloyd Ave., Itasca; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Brittney Strange to Tomas Veselka

$350,000; 610 Catalpa Ave., Itasca; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Carol A Spaccaferro to Alan Anderson

$350,000; 605 E North St., Itasca; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Bernadette Archibald to Tyler Ludwig

$190,000; 900 E Irving Park Road, Itasca; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Marquette Bank Trustee to William J Frey

$116,000; 650 E Devon Ave Unit 190, Itasca; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Nelson Ohprecio to Kash Property Management LLC

Lisle

$620,000; 6440 Berkshire Court, Lisle; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Supriyo S Roy to Niko Klarenc Kallco

$575,000; 4817 Kingston Ave., Lisle; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Bala Murali Lingamaneni to Fatima Muhammad Kazi

$505,000; 6634 Pinehurst Court, Lisle; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Henry F Dusel to Tao Pan

$505,000; 6366 Hampshire Court, Lisle; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Vutz Schaefer Residential Trus to Bin Wang

$505,000; 4417 Fender Road, Lisle; Sold on June 13, 2023, by William Watson to Thomas Karl Warburton

$490,000; 2670 Yorkshire Lane, Lisle; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Annabelle Mary Therese Pereira

$400,000; 5324 Clover Drive, Lisle; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Curran Trust to Adam Dondzila

$345,000; 1127 Ironwood Lane, Lisle; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Dean Andrews to Paul Forieri

$280,000; 4506 Devon Ave., Lisle; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Jeffrey F Allen to Fabiola Galvez Torres

$155,000; 5820 Oakwood Dr Unit 2G, Lisle; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Michael J Plant to Sean Doherty

$155,000; 5511 E Lake Dr Unit A, Lisle; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Asta Kaupaite to Ernestas Puzelis

$140,000; 1835 Portsmouth Drive, Lisle; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Susan M Sommerfield to Grandview Capital LLC

Lombard

$570,000; 425 W Pleasant Lane, Lombard; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Kevin M Chriske to Mir Fahad Iqbal

$535,000; 2S505 Gray Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Mielke Trust to Kyle David Fiebernitz

$435,000; 310 N Garfield St., Lombard; Sold on June 20, 2023, by John Hendrey to Gregory P Markway

$417,000; 527 N Clarendon Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Conor S Oenning to Zachary A Schoenborn

$397,500; 557 S Craig Place, Lombard; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Christopher A Beukema

$384,000; 2S130 Lloyd Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Cassandra Anne Casina Luckinbill to Ismail Kalota

$370,000; 626 Lalonde Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Timothy D Watson to John P Neary

$366,500; 301 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Woodmoor Development LLC to Suzan H Mahal

$365,000; 218 S Grace St., Lombard; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Fine Home Real Estate Inc to Tomasz Zalewski

$350,000; 1068 Kufrin Way, Lombard; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Jeanette M Chrest to Furkan Cirak

$335,000; 29 N Ahrens Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Scott Schroeder to Julie Babyar

$325,500; 436 S Lombard Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Kimberly Mciver to Haleema T Nawaz

$321,000; 472 N Main St., Lombard; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Uven Properties LLC to Philip Michael Traversa

$312,500; 626 S La Londe Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Christopher E Odea to Matthew Kinney

$305,000; 845 E 22nd St Unit 117 BLDG B, Lombard; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Sudhir S Kota to Anshu Hemrajani

$294,000; 1132 E Addison Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 14, 2023, by George Dominick Mcguire Jr to Alivia Rose Ranieri

$283,000; 2N058 Joyce St., Lombard; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Nicholas J Nagy to Juan Carrillo Garcia

$268,000; 162 Oakton Drive, Lombard; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Nick Marcuccilli to Sheila Jane

$253,000; 310 S Main St Unit 314, Lombard; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Alexandra M Sicilianco to Mark Carlson

$194,000; 1150 E Jackson St Unit 3J, Lombard; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Thomas L Plotke to Josefa B Aquino

$190,000; 2005 S Finley Rd Unit 408, Lombard; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Nabon Marsico to Elena Cigler

$176,000; 237 W Hickory Road, Lombard; Sold on June 20, 2023, by George A Thoma to Sarah Elizabeth Mazzulla

$159,000; 1512 S Fairfield Ave Unit 29C, Lombard; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Phyllis Sterling to Kelsey M Martin

$155,000; 407 W Harding Road, Lombard; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Kenneth Allen Schatz to Luz Maria Fernandez

Medinah

$425,000; 7N305 Sycamore Ave., Medinah; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Anderson Trust to Mariusz Blazejowski

Naperville

$775,000; 24W021 Hobson Road, Naperville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Hobson Properties LLC to Brian Leadingham

$775,000; 1309 N West St., Naperville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Bryan S Mcclure to Kalie M Nitszche

$765,000; 1458 Lantern Circle, Naperville; Sold on June 20, 2023, by John Blakey to Ashfaq Sajjad

$760,000; 782 Torrington Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Bryan J Pabin to Jitendra Chaudhari

$760,000; 1873 Morgan Circle, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Vattur S Rajendran to Aman Singh

$750,000; 3527 Stackinghay Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Alejandro Lizaola Guerrero to Ruslan Malikov

$748,000; 2951 Lancelot Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Daniel S Klobucar to Ajay Sharma

$701,000; 376 Gateshead Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Marc Ladouceur to David Boland

$700,000; 4312 Ayrshire Court, Naperville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Brian T Casey to Steven Schuetz

$675,000; 619 Fredericksburg Court, Naperville; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Anthony Sabaini to Ryanne Hugins

$666,666; 1120 Tuscany Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Min Chiau Han to Ling Chen

$658,000; 1172 Hibbard Road, Naperville; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Louis A Guido

$650,000; 924 Savannah Circle, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Cavenagh Trust to Richard C Gruber Jr

$650,000; 424 Fort Hill Dr Unit 125 & 126, Naperville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Balwinder Singh to Lm 424 LLC

$635,000; 1151 Amaranth Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Rafael Renteria Jr to Ravichand Chinnam

$625,000; 931 W Bailey Road, Naperville; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Weichert Workforce Mobility In to Kristin M Poyner

$615,000; 2711 Wolf River Court, Naperville; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Nariza D Bangayan to Redita Nakvosaite

$608,000; 114 Westmoreland Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Kelly Lapinskas to Christian D Shostak

$603,000; 3483 Birch Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Ramesh Repala to Venkata Saisrivasta Koushik Aravalli

$600,000; 60 Golden Larch Court, Naperville; Sold on June 14, 2023, by John K Bannon to Michele R Murvay

$590,000; 843 Spring Creek Circle, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Rosario Indomenico to Maria Khan

$590,000; 2644 Snowbird Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Christopher R Stompor to Thilanka Ayesh Karunarathna De Koralalage

$585,000; 2133 Hull Court, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Gregory J Nasman to Christopher Blaugh

$567,500; 1614 Colfax Court, Naperville; Sold on June 21, 2023, by National Residential Nominee Svcs to John Heritage

$556,000; 617 Zaininger Ave., Naperville; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Anthony J Campagnolo to Stephen Lam Douglas Hoover

$552,000; 2153 Cherrywood Circle, Naperville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Sharon A Schmudde to Fang Huang

$535,000; 2998 Henley Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Jagdishkuamr H Choudhary to Amit Bahl

$517,500; 621 Bourbon Court, Naperville; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Linden Woods Of Naperville LLC to Catherina Garavito Salini

$505,000; 28W256 Oswego Road, Naperville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Alfred K Brown to Wesam A Qtaishat

$499,000; 24W550 Ohio St., Naperville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Susan Vatawat to Haneol Nam

$492,000; 2921 Showplace Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Mitchell Louis Bell to Dheeraj Gurugubelli

$486,500; 1005 E Bailey Road, Naperville; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Holmes Trust to Kevin Schimel

$480,000; 1462 Pinetree Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Michael C Quill to Aaron M Kjenstad

$480,000; 1307 Chase Pointe Court, Naperville; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Palani Kumar Singaravelu to Tej Shastri

$465,000; 6S010 Greenwood Court, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Hsao Ying Tiao Shih to Manjunath Ramchandra

$465,000; 2827 Whitehall Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Adam Walker to Sriram Ravi

$465,000; 2827 Blakely Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Sonalben J Choudhary to Brian Bries

$455,000; 1435 Sunnybrook Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Steven M Blackerby to Daniel Smiljanich

$450,000; 1227 Springdale Circle, Naperville; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Joseph A Scarzone to Ashfaq H Syed

$450,000; 10S190 Alago Road, Naperville; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Alagoroad LLC to Alma L Tan Torres

$444,000; 1973 Templar Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Lipschutz Trust to Michael S Kusek

$436,000; 1561 Hinterlong Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by William A Follin Trust to Dharmendra Agarwal

$427,000; 2417 Flambeau Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Janis Quinn to Ryan Sheets

$426,000; 2019 Schumacher Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Donald T Dunfee to Shilpa Pillai

$410,000; 3355 Rosecroft Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Antoniya Gancheva to Kiruthika Krishnamoorthy

$405,000; 5S750 Malibu Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Benjamin Graham to Luis Navedo

$380,000; 2910 Madison Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Samantha Yen Nee Ho to Zhiyi Ye

$367,000; 1621 Mirror Lake Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Michael J Cornfield to Daniel Weidman

$362,000; 1909 Oxley Circle, Naperville; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Kathryn Eckley to Mark Nawrocki

$350,000; 216 Bay Colony Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Feldott Trust to Carolyn A Feldott

$350,000; 104 E 11th Ave Unit 202, Naperville; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Adam J Chaney Trust to Tracy G Stewart

$341,000; 5S026 Pebble Beach Court, Naperville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Mindaugas Dainauskas to Surendar Mariappan

$333,000; 278 Danbury Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Lisa Mcneeley to Thomas Bane

$290,000; 2624 Idaho Road, Naperville; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Ahmed Trust to Anjana Nair

$275,000; 723 Genesee Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Polixeni K Stamatopoulos to 2835 Rutland LLC

$261,100; 2843 Rutland Cir Unit 103, Naperville; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Karie L Skipper to Richard Cali

$261,000; 2864 Stonewater Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Nancy M Tylka to Maneesha Bhasin

$256,500; 812 Woodewind Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Melissa M Blaha to Venkata Rao Yadavalli

$242,000; 43 Foxcroft Rd Unit 127, Naperville; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Raymond J Spaeth II Trust to Emagine LLC

$190,000; 446 Valley Dr Unit 201, Naperville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Ki M Yun to James C Noblin

$185,000; 1364 Mc Dowell Rd Unit 103, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Alan F Nalbandian to Laura Manion

$180,000; 5S040 Pebblewood Ln Unit W308, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Geralyn C Parrillo to Elchin Farzaliyev

Oak Brook

$748,000; 180 Forest Trail, Oak Brook; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Tang Trust to Sukhwinder Singh

$642,500; 31 Yorkshire Woods, Oak Brook; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Dominick Cimaglia

$436,000; 2S707 Williamsburg Court, Oak Brook; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Byeong Ok Chung to Yiwen Dong

$400,000; 25 N Tower Road, Oak Brook; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Kearns Trust to Melissa Ledwidge

$386,500; 1 Oak Brook Club Dr Unit B304, Oak Brook; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Josephine Tufano Beckmann to Gran Developments LLC

$215,000; 20 N Tower Rd Unit 10G, Oak Brook; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Emma M Sechrist to Khalid U Sattar

$165,000; 40 N Tower Rd Unit 6D, Oak Brook; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Sukhijit Gill to Huma Ahmad

$125,000; 40 N Tower Rd Unit 6, Oak Brook; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Robert Lugo to Sukhijit Gill

Roselle

$445,000; 33 E Maple Ave., Roselle; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Ivan Wolfson to Jose Luis Timoteo Viveros

$430,000; 314 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Matthew J Schmidt

$370,000; 506 Winterwood Drive, Roselle; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Tero Trust to Kyle Mills

$315,000; 100 N Bokelman St Unit 525, Roselle; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Lee A Druger to Lisa M Vondra

$302,500; 355 W Woodworth Place, Roselle; Sold on June 22, 2023, by James M Wisniewski to Mateusz M Baranowicz

$265,000; 556 Chisholm Court, Roselle; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Nancy Poniatowski to Kenny Morataya

$265,000; 1506 Thornfield Lane, Roselle; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Thomas R Green to Lukasz Burzawa

$256,000; 358 Rodenburg Road, Roselle; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Bonnie Nelson to Uliana Kachun

$240,000; 1355 Hampshire Court, Roselle; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Marek Myslinski to Antoni Myslinski

$225,000; 225 Main St Unit 221, Roselle; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Trinity Place Partnership to Thomas Moloczyj

$220,000; 680 Circle Drive, Roselle; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Amanda Delaney to Jacob Henderson

Villa Park

$637,500; 603 S Illinois Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Herman Vander Naald to Eli Emerson Zink

$427,000; 635 S Villa Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Michael N Tymoszenko to Cameron Seibert

$425,000; 150 S Myrtle Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Junaid R Syed to Tricia N Belletire

$379,000; 21 N Summit Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Mark Skogen to Tiffany Bensalem

$300,000; 324 W School St., Villa Park; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Daniel P Manteufel to Xiomara Del Carmen Rondon De Quiroz

$295,000; 736 N 2nd Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Patti M Milazzo to Madelaine Trujillo

$283,000; 37 N Yale Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Elevate Enterprises LLC to Emmanuel Velazquez Sanchez

$275,000; 256 N Ardmore Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Zdzislaw Slezak to Jorge Luis Ramirez Jr

$275,000; 127 W Saint Charles Road, Villa Park; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Kct Lp to Lazzara Family Lp

$274,500; 129 N Charles Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Dennis J Robertson to Erin Brady

$265,000; 247 E Maple Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Benjamin J Gaughan to Vianey Romero Patino

$256,500; 804 S Yale Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 13, 2023, by John Anthony to Rebecca Anthony

$236,000; 18W142 14th St., Villa Park; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Richard J Murphy to Steven Congenie

$220,000; 498 N Ellsworth Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Michael A Kelso to Welfin Zacarias Lopez

$216,000; 1S261 Dillon Lane, Villa Park; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Marshani K Wilson to Nicolas Pinto

$210,000; 1S217 Ardmore Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Mohammed M Haq

$180,000; 1S158 Winthrop Lane, Villa Park; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Patricia R Palumbo to Kimberley Barnhart Posly

$175,000; 0S648 Summit Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Sabre Group LLC to Homeland Holdings LLC

Warrenville

$550,000; 3S060 Barkley Ave., Warrenville; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Brian S Shaver to Waseem Alkhatib

$510,000; 3S445 Winfield Road, Warrenville; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Mcdonald Trust to David Kevin Swanson

$376,000; 30W208 Oxford Drive, Warrenville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Ian Joseph Wolf to Elizabeth Magalski

$340,000; 29W042 Wagner Drive, Warrenville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Joseph F Leban to Ulick W O Reilly

$310,000; 30W004 Penny Lane, Warrenville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Karen M Fleischman to Robert G Wack

$270,000; 3S254 Birchwood Drive, Warrenville; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Jordan M Rowe to Michael Niehus

$270,000; 30W046 Willow Lane, Warrenville; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Mitchell Buzzell to Kimberly L Krol

$235,000; 3S147 Birchwood Drive, Warrenville; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Donna L Mckee to Lorna Rene Ocallaghan

$180,000; 2S427 Emerald Green Dr Unit W 39-F, Warrenville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Shirkey Trust to Matthew Peterson

Wayne

$137,500; 30W245 Dean Court, Wayne; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Onesto Trust to Daniel Tomasik

West Chicago

$585,000; 401 Cranesbill Drive, West Chicago; Sold on June 13, 2023, by John Manning to John Lyall

$565,000; 2994 Andrus Drive, West Chicago; Sold on June 16, 2023, by John W Kautenberger to Adam Claudy

$556,000; 835 Farm Drive, West Chicago; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Joel A Soemo to Jason Laux

$399,500; 1545 Fieldcrest Drive, West Chicago; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Philip Favia to Varsha Gursahani

$390,000; 950 High Ridge Drive, West Chicago; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Paula Gustin to Westgate Properties LLC

$362,500; 220 Allen Ave., West Chicago; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Timothy M Ritchhart to David P Hayward

$345,000; 1S211 White Oak Drive, West Chicago; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Thomas E Pankow II to William Joshua Whiteford

$259,000; 402 Ridgeland Ave., West Chicago; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Daniel Leonard to Marius Tamdem Tokam

$247,500; 1640 Apple Tree Lane, West Chicago; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Eric Anderson to Nathan Parkman

$240,000; 554 Conde St., West Chicago; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Victor M Aldaco to Josiah Riquelme

$156,000; 821 Grandlake, West Chicago; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Michael Giese to Jld Premier Properties LLC

Westmont

$517,500; 102 N Hudson St., Westmont; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Tiffany Hanright to John Jahncke

$385,000; 4000 N Cass Ave., Westmont; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Norton Trust to Bojan Kolevski

$350,000; 211 S Wilmette Ave., Westmont; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Timothy Callarman to Daniel Cabrera

$350,000; 129 S Williams St., Westmont; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Lucarelli Trust to Michael Jagger

$270,000; 706 W 63rd St Unit 302, Westmont; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Daniel J Sheffner to Yuan H Chen

$268,000; 18 Peach Tree Lane, Westmont; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Derrik Hanusz to Cindy Escanilla

Wheaton

$755,000; 405 Bluegrass Drive, Wheaton; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Kyle E Nenninger to Brian A Fidoruk

$702,500; 824 Howard St., Wheaton; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Susan M Mitchel to Sean Cannain

$650,000; 2S050 Apache Drive, Wheaton; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Scott G Schaffer Trust to Patrick Philpott

$596,000; 1599 Burning Trail, Wheaton; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Daniel C Daley to Ryan Michael Walker

$595,000; 0N301 Cottonwood Drive, Wheaton; Sold on June 22, 2023, by John P Monino to Nicholas J Eppler

$570,000; 1614 Orth Drive, Wheaton; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Belling Trust to William R Krieg

$535,000; 314 E Indiana St., Wheaton; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Crofford G Lane to Brent Barker

$509,000; 503 S Hale St., Wheaton; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Mark Trieglaff to Mark Ricard

$500,000; 147 Dickinson Drive, Wheaton; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Mark S Sand to Steven S Sarros

$495,000; 574 Queenswood Lane, Wheaton; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Alexander Djordjevic to Ryan Claus

$465,000; 2S680 Cree Lane, Wheaton; Sold on June 14, 2023, by John T Browning to Justin Daniel Wagner

$460,000; 1709 Childs St., Wheaton; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Shay Harborth to Alexander Gay

$437,500; 1908 Cherry St., Wheaton; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Michael L Petti to Joseph Doyle Cord Cruz Dunleavy

$415,000; 1020 Michigan St., Wheaton; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Grand Future Inv LLC Series 02 to Mitchell Kunkes

$390,000; 255 E Liberty Dr Unit 206 2, Wheaton; Sold on June 20, 2023, by John M Klepper to William Schmanski

$381,000; 2077 Appaloosa Ct W, Wheaton; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Dwight M Kuzanek to Kelly Youngblood

$373,500; 1377 Windsor Drive, Wheaton; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Heewon Oconnor to Bikash Monger

$365,000; 406 E Elm St., Wheaton; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Sahly Trust to Aaron D Biskie

$350,500; 419 S Hazelton Ave., Wheaton; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Kevin F O Connor to Francis J Hoyner

$350,000; 821 Cherry St., Wheaton; Sold on June 16, 2023, by John M Russell to Raul Delgado

$350,000; 411 W Thomas Road, Wheaton; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Patrick M Farrey III to Annika J Nelson

$339,000; 608 S Dorchester Ave., Wheaton; Sold on June 16, 2023, by T Lior to Ashley L Lederman

$326,000; 1589 Brittany Court, Wheaton; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Pamela J Peter to Gregory Beuder

$320,000; 1121 Fischer St., Wheaton; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Danielle L Joynes to Samuel Jevitz

$300,000; 609 Delles Road, Wheaton; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Jose Luis Peralta Calderon

$300,000; 25W746 Armbrust Ave., Wheaton; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Deboer Trust to Robert G Stein

$285,000; 1625 Leytonstone Drive, Wheaton; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Yllson Haxhi

$275,000; 1123 Rhodes Court, Wheaton; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Jeffrey L Grace to Tiffany Karleszko

$265,000; 832 Queenswood Court, Wheaton; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Lewis Trust to Kelly Ryan

$220,000; 472 Sunnybrook Ln Unit 19C, Wheaton; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Sharon B Winslow to Catherine Ann Carter

$220,000; 1575 Stonehill Ct Unit C, Wheaton; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Donald Joseph Tryba

$196,000; 1669 Monticello Ct Unit C, Wheaton; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Jorge Hernandez Albor to Bethany Albright

$165,000; 1106 S Washington St., Wheaton; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Rishi Properties LLC

Willowbrook

$375,000; 7522 Brookbank Road, Willowbrook; Sold on June 16, 2023, by John F Bazan to Megan Wasz

$345,000; 601 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 108, Willowbrook; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Anthony Saracco Sr to Mary Kadzik

$325,000; 732 67th Place, Willowbrook; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Kristine A Christie Today to Sarena Mennen

$245,000; 6115 Knoll Wood Rd Unit 102, Willowbrook; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Ivan Colakovic to Dragana Vukelic

$225,000; 201 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 304, Willowbrook; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Yvonee Ross to Anthony Saracco Sr

$183,000; 6340 Americana Dr Unit 1103, Willowbrook; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Bashar Bouso to Badia Ibrahim Alsaleh

$175,000; 9S070 S Frontage Rd Unit 208, Willowbrook; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Red Star Property LLC to Magnum Investments LLC

$160,000; 9S101 Lake Dr Unit 102, Willowbrook; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Rosa Favia to Deniz Lekovikj

$137,000; 16W465 Mockingbird Ln Unit 25-108, Willowbrook; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Eric J Malmborg to Fca Waterfall Glen LLC

Winfield

$670,000; 26W433 Prescott Drive, Winfield; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Peter Hetrick to Wilmer Fernando Davila

$645,000; 28W355 Picardy Court, Winfield; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Noel Rao Trust to Timothy J Diamond

$618,000; 1S064 Gardener Way, Winfield; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to James D Franek

$593,000; 1S089 Gardener Way, Winfield; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Jesse W Lawrence

$565,000; 0N380 Ethel St., Winfield; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Margaret A Foertsch to Jerri Olivia Edwards

$551,000; 1S079 Gardener Way, Winfield; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Bruno W Tabis Jr

$538,000; 1S120 Rhoads Way, Winfield; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Jerry V Lee

$470,000; 1S086 Rhodes Way, Winfield; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Karma A Forrestal to Dina Iovane

$441,000; 0N114 Robbins St., Winfield; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Kevin Kethcart to Michael A Guglielmo

$420,000; 0N369 Calvin Court, Winfield; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Kristin Rix to Christine Chaikouang

$405,000; 0N487 Cloos Court, Winfield; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Bell Trust to Lori Denise Smith

$402,500; 26W100 Klein Creek Drive, Winfield; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Kimberly A Mulvey to Gary L Bollier

$135,000; 27W690 Windermere Rd Unit 3304, Winfield; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Wenk Special Needs Trust to Martynas Preisaitis

Wood Dale

$660,000; 194 Sherwood Drive, Wood Dale; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Glenn Gordon Petersen Trust to Peter Moraitis

$421,000; 482E Hiawatha Trail, Wood Dale; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Mtglq Ivestors Lp to Adam Jerzy Rzodkiewicz

$383,000; 857 S Dominion Dr Unit 18, Wood Dale; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Sopko Trust to Abuelrish Abuelrish

$350,000; 190 N Hemlock Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Brian Marquardt to Justine Michael D Barsales

$283,000; 440 E Montrose Ave Unit 210, Wood Dale; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Young J Aha to Silvia Arely Soto

$270,000; 156 N Walnut Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Jazmine E Davila

$257,000; 240 E Hillcrest Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Vakoc Trust to Volodymyr Blyzniuk

$209,000; 121 S Spruce Ave Unit 407, Wood Dale; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Egona B Stender Trust to Phyllis Rachel Zloch

Woodridge

$485,000; 8713 Randolph Court, Woodridge; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Old National Bank Trustee to Joseph R Ryan

$480,000; 6712 Wainwright Drive, Woodridge; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Jennifer Blume to Justin P Falatko

$453,500; 6720 Greenleaf St., Woodridge; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Thomas J Meisinger to Afia Ahmed

$428,000; 2552 Brunswick Circle, Woodridge; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Daniel Bielawski to Connor Edward Malone

$420,000; 2500 Mitchell Drive, Woodridge; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Peter P Morrissette to Matthew C Detjen

$370,000; 6225 Timke Road, Woodridge; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Aimee L Briles to Wojciech Warias

$350,000; 8216 Paddington Road, Woodridge; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Baldev S Bagri to Benito Hernandez Cancela

$350,000; 6919 Williams Drive, Woodridge; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Goetze Trust to Daniel N Bumpus

$350,000; 2835 Leawood Court, Woodridge; Sold on June 15, 2023, by David N Kleyweg to Daniel R Pointer

$275,000; 18 Oak Bluff Lane, Woodridge; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Ezra M Chan to Ryan Laning

$271,500; 2307 Dalewood Parkway, Woodridge; Sold on June 20, 2023, by William J Callaghan to Bvee Properties LLC 2307

$200,000; 2164 Country Club Dr Unit 2E, Woodridge; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Birute Kairiene to Melanie R Velez

$179,000; 7609 Bristol Ct Unit B, Woodridge; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Patsy A Paulson to Timothy C Larson

$150,000; 2208 Country Club Dr Unit 22, Woodridge; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Saulius Butnorius to Tomas Janciauskas

$136,000; 2830 Mitchell Dr Unit 3, Woodridge; Sold on June 21, 2023, by John Mahady to Thomas Semanic

$125,000; 2421 Spring St Unit 4506, Woodridge; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Robert M Musselman to Mina Efat Nesim Badrous

$121,000; 2699 Mitchell Dr Unit 7, Woodridge; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Yongjun Yan to Howard H Liu

