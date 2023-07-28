DuPage County property transfers for May 30 to June 29, 2023
Addison
$550,000; 1221 W Farmwood Drive, Addison; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Rebecca Ann Hulett to Ariston Moss
$429,500; 4N176 Maple Ave., Addison; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Skrodzki Trust to David Diaz
$425,000; 541 N Woodland Court, Addison; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Shaik M Hussain to Nicholas Falese
$423,000; 210 W Fullerton Ave., Addison; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Espo Properties LLC to Baba Nanak Commercial Properti
$347,500; 428 S Yale Ave., Addison; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Israel Munoz to Fabian Martinez
$320,000; 817 N Sumner St., Addison; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Shradeja Trust to Jesus Hinostroza Rodriguez
$315,000; 623 N Valerie Lane, Addison; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Francisco De La Cruz Leon to Van Long Nguyen
$307,000; 225 S Princeton St., Addison; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Moises Zapata to Rene Garcia
$302,000; 1250 W Army Trail Blvd., Addison; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Artur Krasinski to Marek L Kaczowka
$125,500; 136 S La Londe Ave Unit 1D, Addison; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Servando Cabrera
Aurora
$755,000; 40W143 Wildwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Mirko Sajic to Claudia I Gaona Vargas
$740,000; 1069 Chadwick Court, Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Brian T Buscher to Abhay Saxena
$610,000; 125 Alderwood Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Ashok Puranik to Rohit Sharma
$520,000; 2852 Breckenridge Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Adan Rohman to James Gibler
$500,000; 523 Watercress Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Ramakrishna Mantrawadi to Saravanan Gujula Mohan
$462,000; 1009 Teasel Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Clifton J Horvath to Manva Mehta
$437,500; 24 Westmoor Court, Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Svetlana V Henadirage to Miles Leblanc
$436,000; 365 Meadow Lakes Blvd., Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Jay A Johnson to Nicholas J Olenek
$415,000; 40 Brookshire Court, Aurora; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Krenz Trust to Eric M Villa
$405,000; 2528 Westminster Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Michael Andrew Sondelski to Gervaise Nicklas
$400,500; 829 Lewisburg Ln Unit 36 03, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Srinivas Chada Reddy to Shanmuganathan Kumaravel
$390,000; 820 Clarendon Court, Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Nataila Cox to Joel Jackson Christian
$388,000; 4185 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Pavan Kumar Kuchibhotla
$375,000; 2370 Wyckwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Pet Trust to Patrick M Kilkelly
$355,000; 1657 Lynn St., Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Timothy Blakemore to Jesus M Losoya
$335,000; 309 S Buell Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Zarifis Trust to Rachael Segner
$330,000; 858 Eagle Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Frank Leon to Christopher Leon Valente
$330,000; 2433 Autumn Grove Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Ramesh Pitchumani to Eric J Frederiksen
$330,000; 2114 Prairie St., Aurora; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Classic Investments LLC to Alejandra Aguilar Hernandez
$330,000; 2051 Garden Road, Aurora; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Brenda L Taylor to Jeffrey M Trespeces
$325,000; 617 Garfield Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by David W Zine to Andrew Eberle
$315,000; 2860 Church Road, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Emilio Otero to Sai Maruthi Ram Dittakavi
$315,000; 1928 Margaret Court, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Gerald L Hughes to Karlene K Anderson
$315,000; 1034 Cypress Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Joan J Gaul to Danielle Reder
$300,000; 360 Sunset Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by James J Walls to Stephanie Bowser
$300,000; 3477 Ravinia Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Tonia Marshall Pullen to Kadal Karai Kannan Manoharan
$300,000; 2455 Bristol Court, Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Brian W Ray to Imad Alurf
$299,000; 1659 Blackwell Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Carol Fetzner to Adan Pagan
$295,000; 1328 Middlebury Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Andrew Denton to Kelly Sandoval
$290,000; 434 Jamestown Ct Unit 403-D, Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Assen T Ivanov to Vladislav Hristov
$290,000; 2114 Rockwell Road, Aurora; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Srt Rental Properties LLC to Jessie Torres
$285,000; 837 N May St., Aurora; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Isaac Magallon to Crystal R Morris
$285,000; 2079 Richard St., Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Nickolena Sellen
$285,000; 1828 Chase Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Krenz Trust to Eric Jon Thunstedt
$265,000; 786 E Benton St., Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Russell Orozco to Myrna Faviola Garcia
$265,000; 2325 Lowell St., Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Old Second National Bank to Evelin Duarte
$260,000; 700 Valley View Court, Aurora; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Neeraj Arora to Velayutham Natarajan
$260,000; 1000 Grand Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Lucia Ochoa to Maritza Ramos
$251,500; 1001 Greenview Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Timothy E Hurlburt to Jose Retana Garcia
$250,000; 215 Bluff St., Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Antonio Villanueva to Zuhger N Mohammud
$245,000; 1598 Elder Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Jim Leden to Joseph Hendricks
$244,000; 1393 Andover Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Saul Huizar to Pei Li
$243,000; 312 S Commonwealth Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Andrew Vincent Thornbro to Bryan Pittman
$240,000; 791 Hermitage Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Bernard Enriquez to Margarito Carrizales Jr
$240,000; 1447 Hoyt Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Steven J Mirabella to Jorge Salazar Alvarez
$237,000; 2416 Courtyard Cir Unit 2, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Jason Madon to Ezekiel Eakin
$236,000; 368 Bunker Hill Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Tricia B Maksau to Abhishek Datar
$235,000; 742 Schomer Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Klimpke Trust to Alfredo Lopez
$231,000; 379 Gregory St., Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Mayank Patel to Hari Kinnera Ari
$226,500; 530 S Calumet Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Gregory James Langlois to Henry J Zehnal
$220,000; 460 Thomas Paine Court, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Carole A Harper to Apollo P Casco
$217,000; 2341 Reflections Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Ancient City Contracting LLC
$215,000; 547 N Westlawn Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Kenneth R Mezo to Miguel Cortes Celaya
$210,000; 964 N Highland Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Bentley Trust to Juan Carlos Tellez Cruz
$199,000; 425 Beach St., Aurora; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Myron D Morales to Estefani Cazarez
$190,000; 852 Church Road, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Leobardo A Fabela to Mxj Real Estate Associates LLC
$188,000; 1100 Aurora Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to La Loma Properties LLC
$185,000; 569 New Haven Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Ralph J Neu to Gerardo Reyes
$185,000; 2271 Bluebell Court, Aurora; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Wanda A Thomas to Kendall Partners Ltd
$180,000; 906 Grove St., Aurora; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Edward Mota to Arely L Flores
$180,000; 807 S Spencer St., Aurora; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Brain S Heinz to Tyler Hallock
$176,000; 1640 Mcclure Rd Unit 816, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Pamela C Benda to Rene Hernandez Argomaniz
$175,000; 842 W Galena Blvd., Aurora; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Christine Jolaoso to Keylin Itzel Figueroa Lara
$165,000; 1232 Superior St., Aurora; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Jose A Santillan to Pedro Guerrero Jr
$160,000; 780 Austin Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Jesus Meraz to Leobardo Ortiz
$141,000; 947 4th Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Antonio Vargas to Maria C Burciaga
$137,000; 816 Taylor Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Classic Investments LLC to Jorge Velasquez
$133,000; 1905 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 2610, Aurora; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Alejandro Sanchez to Natalia Bahena
$119,000; 324 Beach St., Aurora; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Classic Investments LLC to Bernardo Vallez
$60,000; 19 N Loucks St., Aurora; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Angel Gutierrez to Manuel Zepeda
Bensenville
$359,000; 48 Jacquelyn Drive, Bensenville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Jackie A Guisinger to Marianna Ujwary
$355,000; 33 Dennis Drive, Bensenville; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Scott Sisco to Sufian Sohail
$330,000; 717 Plentywood Lane, Bensenville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Mario D Perez Alonzo to Jose E Rivas
$240,000; 180 S Church Road, Bensenville; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Janette Nham to Mirza Mohammad Ali Baig
$180,000; 139 E Grand Ave Unit GC, Bensenville; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Marion A Osial to Francisco Esparza
Bloomingdale
$555,000; 295 Wendover Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Michael R Winters to Gerard E Felix
$395,000; 436 Cardinal Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Victoria Rita Osseland to Jordan Brown
$358,000; 126 Country Club Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Bacheller Trust to Alfred A Nudo
$295,000; 135 Biarritz Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Frances Basile to Bonnie J Nelson
$280,000; 84 Country Club Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Itasca Bank & Trust Co Trustee to Charles Albrecht
$168,000; 1 Bloomingdale Pl Unit 605, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Sena M Caruso to Ryan T Diller
Bolingbrook
$380,000; 370 Stone Creek Drive, Bolingbrook; Sold on June 20, 2023, by William F Smith to Brian M Holloway
Burr Ridge
$555,000; 8313 S Park Ave., Burr Ridge; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Sarah J Millon to Sam Maglaris
$400,000; 9030 Skyline Drive, Burr Ridge; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Helen A Payne to Yubary Cruz
$325,000; 150 W 74th St., Burr Ridge; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Rakoci Trust to Feruze Troy
$149,000; 10S155 Palisades Road, Burr Ridge; Sold on June 21, 2023, by M & R Real Estate Management L to Iuliu Ciubotariu
Carol Stream
$460,000; 450 Hunter Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Robert J Cox Jr to David Kraus
$426,000; 297 Carol Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Steven F Benz to Jamoldin Zokirov
$395,000; 308 Canyon Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Bao Qing Lin to Neil Kilcoyne
$341,000; 1104 Orangery Court, Carol Stream; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Richard Hofmeister to Rakeshkumar Maheshwari
$315,000; 1290 Lake Shore Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Cheryl Odonnell to Abigail Wright
$295,000; 361 Cedar Court, Carol Stream; Sold on June 14, 2023, by George Silva to Lynn Zeman
$290,000; 585 Kamiah Court, Carol Stream; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Nandu R Rai to Ahmed Izeraren
$279,000; 784 Trinity Court, Carol Stream; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Robert W Parzy to Amalia Zimmerman
$265,000; 1352 Georgetown Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Kamelsh V Patel to Stanislav Denisov
$247,000; 503 Nebraska Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on June 20, 2023, by David A Geeslin to Giselle Nevarez
$242,000; 496 Dakota Court, Carol Stream; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Larry D Prince to Jordan Rush
$187,000; 455 Esselen Court, Carol Stream; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Frank Brandle to Frank D Brandle
$155,000; 484 Timber Ridge Dr Unit 306, Carol Stream; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Milos Milanovic to Nemanja Durdevic
$146,000; 342 Klein Creek Ct Unit D, Carol Stream; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Dennis Knopp Jr to Somil Yadav
$120,000; 143 W Elk Trl Unit 243, Carol Stream; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Unity Real Estate LLC to Ashish Shah
Clarendon Hills
$750,000; 65 Chestnut Ave., Clarendon Hills; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Kimberly Napolitano to Ashley Melvin
$390,000; 8 Iroquois Drive, Clarendon Hills; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Virginia Puisis to Tyler Thomas Morris
$370,000; 73 Rose Place, Clarendon Hills; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Haiquan Li to Michael E Alegnani
$328,000; 434 Mcdaniels Cir Unit 203 & PS 13, Clarendon Hills; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Anne E Roca to Jasvinder Chawla
$239,000; 5501 Barclay Ct Unit 5501, Clarendon Hills; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Cathleen L Healy to Marianna Pirajno
$149,000; 5740 Concord Ln Unit 12 & G-17, Clarendon Hills; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Anna Mirjana Konomi to Breandan Rook
Darien
$550,000; 1717 Holly Ave., Darien; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Kenneth W Kohnke to Tyler Joseph Ditchfield
$460,000; 18W155 Willow Lane, Darien; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Gangemi Trust to Vivian Moy
$420,000; 2953 Hillside Lane, Darien; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Cynthia Murawski to Ahmad Al Julani
$420,000; 18W164 71st St., Darien; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Richard R Blott to Anil Z Thapa
$415,000; 17W681 Concord Place, Darien; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Patrick R Guillou to Alena Buronyshava
$410,000; 802 Timber Lane, Darien; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Michael J Clark to Brian Ginger
$410,000; 2874 Aster Lane, Darien; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Pawlowicz Trust to Paul Dobill
$360,000; 9234 Waterfall Glen Blvd., Darien; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Eric Norville to Kai Wen Liu
$339,000; 2601 Woodmere Drive, Darien; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Amanda Swanson to Anas Alkhatib
$300,000; 1108 Foxtail Court, Darien; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Susan R Mistrette to Keith Kaufhold
$172,000; 7425 Brookdale Dr Unit 2 202, Darien; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Red Star Property LLC to Magnum Investments LLC
$147,900; 8301 Lemont Road, Darien; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Speedway LLC to Dupage County (IL)
Downers Grove
$716,000; 2407 Durand Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Mark A Eyolfson to Susan Lu
$700,000; 1133 35th St., Downers Grove; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Kevin M Hyde to Charles Joseph Hruska Iv
$600,000; 5630 Deerpath Lane, Downers Grove; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Kevin P Gordon to Nicholas Albers
$595,000; 4731 Elm St., Downers Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Linda Harker to Kurt Metzler
$586,000; 1224 60th Place, Downers Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Bernard Lucansky to Paul G Faust
$575,000; 922 Warren Ave Unit 307, Downers Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by George W Furbush to Megan Baker
$540,000; 236 5th St., Downers Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Antonio J Garcia to Nicholas Thiry
$530,000; 4204 Glendenning Road, Downers Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Lynn M Swatek to Joseph Valio Jr
$497,000; 2231 Midhurst Road, Downers Grove; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Kara Belfer to Elizabeth Aljets
$471,500; 922 Warren Ave Unit 304, Downers Grove; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Jason E Booker to Thomas Genereux
$464,000; 10S521 Dunham Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Craig Joseph Szymanski to Ellyn Kolo Lange
$460,000; 940 Maple Ave Unit 510, Downers Grove; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Tamara Jackson to Rodger Oconnell
$400,000; 7708 Queens Court, Downers Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Wrenn 2022 Trust to William T Munch
$400,000; 4712 Montgomery Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on June 20, 2023, by William A Lockett to Calistoga Home Builders LLC
$375,000; 3922 Glendenning Road, Downers Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Raymond D Michalak to Hjh Homes Inc
$365,000; 4901B Cornell Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Justin D Lenzo to V & D Home Improvement
$365,000; 1014 Braemoor Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Ernestine Alfonsetti to Emily Rose Lanann
$350,000; 4901 Edward Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Debora Kicherer Kowalczyk to Rebecca Crumpley
$350,000; 4818 Saratoga Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Mccollum Trust to April Finan
$350,000; 4714 Washington St., Downers Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Pasakarnis Trust to Sean Greaney
$342,000; 1626 Herbert St., Downers Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Global Xyz Service LLC to David Jansen
$330,000; 4713 Washington St., Downers Grove; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Pasakarnis Trust to Thomas P Ryan
$326,000; 2644 Hobson Road, Downers Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Stromberg Jr Trust to Michael Powell
$255,000; 324 59th St., Downers Grove; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Gregory A Boltz to Sheryl L Fulmer $240,000; 444 Redondo Dr Unit 303, Downers Grove; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Laura K Kalal to James Sheputis
$210,000; 1110 Grove St Unit 6A, Downers Grove; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Raymond R Albert to Donald D Niestrom
$205,000; 1110 Grove St Unit 4K, Downers Grove; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Claus Trust to John Niestrom
$186,000; 8020 Woodglen Ln Unit 110, Downers Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Eugeni Ivanov Gentchev to Agnieszka E Michalak
$185,000; 512 Redondo Dr Unit 206, Downers Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by James Trust to Stephanie Shaw
$185,000; 3854 Glendenning Road, Downers Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Philipp John Sebastian Hanes to Steven E Hermanowski
$165,000; 5540 Walnut Ave Unit 31A, Downers Grove; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Christine Kelstrom to Edward M Wiener Jr
$164,500; 3939 Saratoga Ave Unit E-202, Downers Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Paul Forieri to Dennis Robertson
$148,000; 2800 Maple Ave Unit 1C, Downers Grove; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Barbara Wade to Kenneth Malecha
$142,000; 2800 Maple Ave Unit 31C, Downers Grove; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Jesus D Delos Reyes Jr to Ruth E Carlson
$140,000; 5540 Walnut Ave Unit 3A, Downers Grove; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Charles T Raucci to Wayne A Pollitt
$123,000; 543 Burlington Ave Unit 102E, Downers Grove; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Joseph Pettrone to Bailey Mcdonagh
Elmhurst
$640,000; 112 S Lawndale Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Nathan B Whittaker to Kevin Nolte
$610,000; 553 S Hillside Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Jason D Merger to Michael Fraser
$565,000; 317 N Oak St., Elmhurst; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Walter Thiede to Cody Sharko
$540,000; 557 S Hawthorne Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Robert J Ross to Mohab Hafez
$485,000; 341 N Highview Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Steven N Witt to Joshua E Rodriguez Barnett
$475,000; 417 N River Glen Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Nathan Castellvi
$420,000; 398 E Church St., Elmhurst; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Jeffrey A Knebel to Laura Mahoney
$405,000; 364 S Hawthorne Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Jonathan Rowell to David Mason
$405,000; 343 N Ferndale Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Dolores Madera to Sorin E Nemes
$400,000; 761 S Washington St., Elmhurst; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Joel M Haberkorn to Thomas Elliott Krupa
$380,000; 806 N Adele St., Elmhurst; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Barbara Callaway to Michael M Stevens III
$300,000; 4 4 Seasons Court, Elmhurst; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Jasjit Dhillon to Angela Bauers
$296,000; 172 E North End Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Ashley Kline to Georgekutty Yohannan
Glen Ellyn
$775,000; 243 Merton Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Key Trust to Eroll Alitovski
$655,000; 410 Dorset Place, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Eric A Mansfield to Nickolas J Hagman
$655,000; 224 N Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Jerome Griffin to Stephen P Crain
$625,000; 621 Revere Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 14, 2023, by John J Bartlett to Anthony J Parrilli
$550,000; 21W670 Buckingham Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Jack M Frank to Robert D Bowers
$545,000; 2S696 Crimson King Lane, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Rhonda V Keefe to Chitra Burju
$510,000; 743 N Kenilworth Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Richard M Williams to Veronica Price Arder
$480,000; 423 Cottage Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Margaret A Blohm to Keith Beaudoin
$445,000; 1N226 Main St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Mika Trust to Michael D Jarvis
$405,000; 22W350 Arbor Lane, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Brianne L Kinney to Robert P Halligan
$400,000; 22W511 Burr Oak Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Mario Panzeca Jr to Elisa Vander Ploeg
$365,000; 3S124 Arboretum Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Svetlana Alcocer to John Hoeksema
$355,000; 1N321 Stacy Court, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Christopher S Plath to Pedro Ramirez
$340,000; 816 Highland Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Thomas Bowler to Janel Becker
$210,000; 366 Sandhurst Cir Unit 1, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Alice Pribich to Cindy Niles
Glendale Heights
$510,000; 674 Burdette Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Irfan A Khuddus to Syed Fouad Hashim
$450,000; 621 Burdette Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Judith L Wagner to Mansoor Ali
$380,000; 30 Hale Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Robert P Butnik to Anil M Kurian
$299,000; 1816 Concord Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Muhammad Jaffar to Luis Alejandro Tarazona Castro
$265,000; 90 E Lincoln Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Henry Chen to Haleem Mohiuddin Mohammed
$250,000; 168 W Altgeld Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Vrmtg Asset Trust to Anabel Duran Rivera
$235,000; 78 Golfview Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Nelson R Luna to Maung Win Khaing
$235,000; 1629 Charles Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Bickerstaff Trust to Isaiah M Bedrossian
$215,000; 1117 Kingston Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Salomea Fudali to Hector Trevino
Hinsdale
$675,000; 201 N Clay St., Hinsdale; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Paul G Warner to Joshua Sheldon
$650,000; 401 Canterbury Court, Hinsdale; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Reagan Pittman to Amir Ghasem Mohtat
$568,000; 416 S Monroe St., Hinsdale; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Vach Trust to John Peter Planek
$280,000; 360 Claymoor Unit 1A, Hinsdale; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Armand Ismaili to George N Lykouretzos
$235,000; 360 Claymoor Unit 3C, Hinsdale; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Kevin Brian Kroll to Elise Kroll
$222,000; 360 Claymoor Unit 1G, Hinsdale; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Gooch Trust to Elaine Gralak
Itasca
$590,000; 6N361 Andrene Lane, Itasca; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Wiest Trust to Sadiq Syed
$459,000; 5N321 Andrene Lane, Itasca; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Cheryl L Ferroli to Marina Rose Christofalos
$415,000; 6N411 Lloyd Ave., Itasca; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Brittney Strange to Tomas Veselka
$350,000; 610 Catalpa Ave., Itasca; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Carol A Spaccaferro to Alan Anderson
$350,000; 605 E North St., Itasca; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Bernadette Archibald to Tyler Ludwig
$190,000; 900 E Irving Park Road, Itasca; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Marquette Bank Trustee to William J Frey
$116,000; 650 E Devon Ave Unit 190, Itasca; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Nelson Ohprecio to Kash Property Management LLC
Lisle
$620,000; 6440 Berkshire Court, Lisle; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Supriyo S Roy to Niko Klarenc Kallco
$575,000; 4817 Kingston Ave., Lisle; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Bala Murali Lingamaneni to Fatima Muhammad Kazi
$505,000; 6634 Pinehurst Court, Lisle; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Henry F Dusel to Tao Pan
$505,000; 6366 Hampshire Court, Lisle; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Vutz Schaefer Residential Trus to Bin Wang
$505,000; 4417 Fender Road, Lisle; Sold on June 13, 2023, by William Watson to Thomas Karl Warburton
$490,000; 2670 Yorkshire Lane, Lisle; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Annabelle Mary Therese Pereira
$400,000; 5324 Clover Drive, Lisle; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Curran Trust to Adam Dondzila
$345,000; 1127 Ironwood Lane, Lisle; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Dean Andrews to Paul Forieri
$280,000; 4506 Devon Ave., Lisle; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Jeffrey F Allen to Fabiola Galvez Torres
$155,000; 5820 Oakwood Dr Unit 2G, Lisle; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Michael J Plant to Sean Doherty
$155,000; 5511 E Lake Dr Unit A, Lisle; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Asta Kaupaite to Ernestas Puzelis
$140,000; 1835 Portsmouth Drive, Lisle; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Susan M Sommerfield to Grandview Capital LLC
Lombard
$570,000; 425 W Pleasant Lane, Lombard; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Kevin M Chriske to Mir Fahad Iqbal
$535,000; 2S505 Gray Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Mielke Trust to Kyle David Fiebernitz
$435,000; 310 N Garfield St., Lombard; Sold on June 20, 2023, by John Hendrey to Gregory P Markway
$417,000; 527 N Clarendon Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Conor S Oenning to Zachary A Schoenborn
$397,500; 557 S Craig Place, Lombard; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Christopher A Beukema
$384,000; 2S130 Lloyd Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Cassandra Anne Casina Luckinbill to Ismail Kalota
$370,000; 626 Lalonde Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Timothy D Watson to John P Neary
$366,500; 301 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Woodmoor Development LLC to Suzan H Mahal
$365,000; 218 S Grace St., Lombard; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Fine Home Real Estate Inc to Tomasz Zalewski
$350,000; 1068 Kufrin Way, Lombard; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Jeanette M Chrest to Furkan Cirak
$335,000; 29 N Ahrens Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Scott Schroeder to Julie Babyar
$325,500; 436 S Lombard Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Kimberly Mciver to Haleema T Nawaz
$321,000; 472 N Main St., Lombard; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Uven Properties LLC to Philip Michael Traversa
$312,500; 626 S La Londe Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Christopher E Odea to Matthew Kinney
$305,000; 845 E 22nd St Unit 117 BLDG B, Lombard; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Sudhir S Kota to Anshu Hemrajani
$294,000; 1132 E Addison Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 14, 2023, by George Dominick Mcguire Jr to Alivia Rose Ranieri
$283,000; 2N058 Joyce St., Lombard; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Nicholas J Nagy to Juan Carrillo Garcia
$268,000; 162 Oakton Drive, Lombard; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Nick Marcuccilli to Sheila Jane
$253,000; 310 S Main St Unit 314, Lombard; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Alexandra M Sicilianco to Mark Carlson
$194,000; 1150 E Jackson St Unit 3J, Lombard; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Thomas L Plotke to Josefa B Aquino
$190,000; 2005 S Finley Rd Unit 408, Lombard; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Nabon Marsico to Elena Cigler
$176,000; 237 W Hickory Road, Lombard; Sold on June 20, 2023, by George A Thoma to Sarah Elizabeth Mazzulla
$159,000; 1512 S Fairfield Ave Unit 29C, Lombard; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Phyllis Sterling to Kelsey M Martin
$155,000; 407 W Harding Road, Lombard; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Kenneth Allen Schatz to Luz Maria Fernandez
Medinah
$425,000; 7N305 Sycamore Ave., Medinah; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Anderson Trust to Mariusz Blazejowski
Naperville
$775,000; 24W021 Hobson Road, Naperville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Hobson Properties LLC to Brian Leadingham
$775,000; 1309 N West St., Naperville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Bryan S Mcclure to Kalie M Nitszche
$765,000; 1458 Lantern Circle, Naperville; Sold on June 20, 2023, by John Blakey to Ashfaq Sajjad
$760,000; 782 Torrington Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Bryan J Pabin to Jitendra Chaudhari
$760,000; 1873 Morgan Circle, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Vattur S Rajendran to Aman Singh
$750,000; 3527 Stackinghay Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Alejandro Lizaola Guerrero to Ruslan Malikov
$748,000; 2951 Lancelot Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Daniel S Klobucar to Ajay Sharma
$701,000; 376 Gateshead Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Marc Ladouceur to David Boland
$700,000; 4312 Ayrshire Court, Naperville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Brian T Casey to Steven Schuetz
$675,000; 619 Fredericksburg Court, Naperville; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Anthony Sabaini to Ryanne Hugins
$666,666; 1120 Tuscany Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Min Chiau Han to Ling Chen
$658,000; 1172 Hibbard Road, Naperville; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Louis A Guido
$650,000; 924 Savannah Circle, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Cavenagh Trust to Richard C Gruber Jr
$650,000; 424 Fort Hill Dr Unit 125 & 126, Naperville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Balwinder Singh to Lm 424 LLC
$635,000; 1151 Amaranth Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Rafael Renteria Jr to Ravichand Chinnam
$625,000; 931 W Bailey Road, Naperville; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Weichert Workforce Mobility In to Kristin M Poyner
$615,000; 2711 Wolf River Court, Naperville; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Nariza D Bangayan to Redita Nakvosaite
$608,000; 114 Westmoreland Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Kelly Lapinskas to Christian D Shostak
$603,000; 3483 Birch Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Ramesh Repala to Venkata Saisrivasta Koushik Aravalli
$600,000; 60 Golden Larch Court, Naperville; Sold on June 14, 2023, by John K Bannon to Michele R Murvay
$590,000; 843 Spring Creek Circle, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Rosario Indomenico to Maria Khan
$590,000; 2644 Snowbird Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Christopher R Stompor to Thilanka Ayesh Karunarathna De Koralalage
$585,000; 2133 Hull Court, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Gregory J Nasman to Christopher Blaugh
$567,500; 1614 Colfax Court, Naperville; Sold on June 21, 2023, by National Residential Nominee Svcs to John Heritage
$556,000; 617 Zaininger Ave., Naperville; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Anthony J Campagnolo to Stephen Lam Douglas Hoover
$552,000; 2153 Cherrywood Circle, Naperville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Sharon A Schmudde to Fang Huang
$535,000; 2998 Henley Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Jagdishkuamr H Choudhary to Amit Bahl
$517,500; 621 Bourbon Court, Naperville; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Linden Woods Of Naperville LLC to Catherina Garavito Salini
$505,000; 28W256 Oswego Road, Naperville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Alfred K Brown to Wesam A Qtaishat
$499,000; 24W550 Ohio St., Naperville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Susan Vatawat to Haneol Nam
$492,000; 2921 Showplace Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Mitchell Louis Bell to Dheeraj Gurugubelli
$486,500; 1005 E Bailey Road, Naperville; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Holmes Trust to Kevin Schimel
$480,000; 1462 Pinetree Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Michael C Quill to Aaron M Kjenstad
$480,000; 1307 Chase Pointe Court, Naperville; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Palani Kumar Singaravelu to Tej Shastri
$465,000; 6S010 Greenwood Court, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Hsao Ying Tiao Shih to Manjunath Ramchandra
$465,000; 2827 Whitehall Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Adam Walker to Sriram Ravi
$465,000; 2827 Blakely Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Sonalben J Choudhary to Brian Bries
$455,000; 1435 Sunnybrook Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Steven M Blackerby to Daniel Smiljanich
$450,000; 1227 Springdale Circle, Naperville; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Joseph A Scarzone to Ashfaq H Syed
$450,000; 10S190 Alago Road, Naperville; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Alagoroad LLC to Alma L Tan Torres
$444,000; 1973 Templar Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Lipschutz Trust to Michael S Kusek
$436,000; 1561 Hinterlong Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by William A Follin Trust to Dharmendra Agarwal
$427,000; 2417 Flambeau Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Janis Quinn to Ryan Sheets
$426,000; 2019 Schumacher Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Donald T Dunfee to Shilpa Pillai
$410,000; 3355 Rosecroft Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Antoniya Gancheva to Kiruthika Krishnamoorthy
$405,000; 5S750 Malibu Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Benjamin Graham to Luis Navedo
$380,000; 2910 Madison Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Samantha Yen Nee Ho to Zhiyi Ye
$367,000; 1621 Mirror Lake Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Michael J Cornfield to Daniel Weidman
$362,000; 1909 Oxley Circle, Naperville; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Kathryn Eckley to Mark Nawrocki
$350,000; 216 Bay Colony Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Feldott Trust to Carolyn A Feldott
$350,000; 104 E 11th Ave Unit 202, Naperville; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Adam J Chaney Trust to Tracy G Stewart
$341,000; 5S026 Pebble Beach Court, Naperville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Mindaugas Dainauskas to Surendar Mariappan
$333,000; 278 Danbury Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Lisa Mcneeley to Thomas Bane
$290,000; 2624 Idaho Road, Naperville; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Ahmed Trust to Anjana Nair
$275,000; 723 Genesee Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Polixeni K Stamatopoulos to 2835 Rutland LLC
$261,100; 2843 Rutland Cir Unit 103, Naperville; Sold on June 23, 2023, by Karie L Skipper to Richard Cali
$261,000; 2864 Stonewater Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Nancy M Tylka to Maneesha Bhasin
$256,500; 812 Woodewind Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Melissa M Blaha to Venkata Rao Yadavalli
$242,000; 43 Foxcroft Rd Unit 127, Naperville; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Raymond J Spaeth II Trust to Emagine LLC
$190,000; 446 Valley Dr Unit 201, Naperville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Ki M Yun to James C Noblin
$185,000; 1364 Mc Dowell Rd Unit 103, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Alan F Nalbandian to Laura Manion
$180,000; 5S040 Pebblewood Ln Unit W308, Naperville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Geralyn C Parrillo to Elchin Farzaliyev
Oak Brook
$748,000; 180 Forest Trail, Oak Brook; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Tang Trust to Sukhwinder Singh
$642,500; 31 Yorkshire Woods, Oak Brook; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Dominick Cimaglia
$436,000; 2S707 Williamsburg Court, Oak Brook; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Byeong Ok Chung to Yiwen Dong
$400,000; 25 N Tower Road, Oak Brook; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Kearns Trust to Melissa Ledwidge
$386,500; 1 Oak Brook Club Dr Unit B304, Oak Brook; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Josephine Tufano Beckmann to Gran Developments LLC
$215,000; 20 N Tower Rd Unit 10G, Oak Brook; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Emma M Sechrist to Khalid U Sattar
$165,000; 40 N Tower Rd Unit 6D, Oak Brook; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Sukhijit Gill to Huma Ahmad
$125,000; 40 N Tower Rd Unit 6, Oak Brook; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Robert Lugo to Sukhijit Gill
Roselle
$445,000; 33 E Maple Ave., Roselle; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Ivan Wolfson to Jose Luis Timoteo Viveros
$430,000; 314 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Matthew J Schmidt
$370,000; 506 Winterwood Drive, Roselle; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Tero Trust to Kyle Mills
$315,000; 100 N Bokelman St Unit 525, Roselle; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Lee A Druger to Lisa M Vondra
$302,500; 355 W Woodworth Place, Roselle; Sold on June 22, 2023, by James M Wisniewski to Mateusz M Baranowicz
$265,000; 556 Chisholm Court, Roselle; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Nancy Poniatowski to Kenny Morataya
$265,000; 1506 Thornfield Lane, Roselle; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Thomas R Green to Lukasz Burzawa
$256,000; 358 Rodenburg Road, Roselle; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Bonnie Nelson to Uliana Kachun
$240,000; 1355 Hampshire Court, Roselle; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Marek Myslinski to Antoni Myslinski
$225,000; 225 Main St Unit 221, Roselle; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Trinity Place Partnership to Thomas Moloczyj
$220,000; 680 Circle Drive, Roselle; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Amanda Delaney to Jacob Henderson
Villa Park
$637,500; 603 S Illinois Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Herman Vander Naald to Eli Emerson Zink
$427,000; 635 S Villa Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Michael N Tymoszenko to Cameron Seibert
$425,000; 150 S Myrtle Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Junaid R Syed to Tricia N Belletire
$379,000; 21 N Summit Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Mark Skogen to Tiffany Bensalem
$300,000; 324 W School St., Villa Park; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Daniel P Manteufel to Xiomara Del Carmen Rondon De Quiroz
$295,000; 736 N 2nd Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Patti M Milazzo to Madelaine Trujillo
$283,000; 37 N Yale Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Elevate Enterprises LLC to Emmanuel Velazquez Sanchez
$275,000; 256 N Ardmore Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Zdzislaw Slezak to Jorge Luis Ramirez Jr
$275,000; 127 W Saint Charles Road, Villa Park; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Kct Lp to Lazzara Family Lp
$274,500; 129 N Charles Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Dennis J Robertson to Erin Brady
$265,000; 247 E Maple Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Benjamin J Gaughan to Vianey Romero Patino
$256,500; 804 S Yale Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 13, 2023, by John Anthony to Rebecca Anthony
$236,000; 18W142 14th St., Villa Park; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Richard J Murphy to Steven Congenie
$220,000; 498 N Ellsworth Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Michael A Kelso to Welfin Zacarias Lopez
$216,000; 1S261 Dillon Lane, Villa Park; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Marshani K Wilson to Nicolas Pinto
$210,000; 1S217 Ardmore Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Mohammed M Haq
$180,000; 1S158 Winthrop Lane, Villa Park; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Patricia R Palumbo to Kimberley Barnhart Posly
$175,000; 0S648 Summit Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Sabre Group LLC to Homeland Holdings LLC
Warrenville
$550,000; 3S060 Barkley Ave., Warrenville; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Brian S Shaver to Waseem Alkhatib
$510,000; 3S445 Winfield Road, Warrenville; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Mcdonald Trust to David Kevin Swanson
$376,000; 30W208 Oxford Drive, Warrenville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Ian Joseph Wolf to Elizabeth Magalski
$340,000; 29W042 Wagner Drive, Warrenville; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Joseph F Leban to Ulick W O Reilly
$310,000; 30W004 Penny Lane, Warrenville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Karen M Fleischman to Robert G Wack
$270,000; 3S254 Birchwood Drive, Warrenville; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Jordan M Rowe to Michael Niehus
$270,000; 30W046 Willow Lane, Warrenville; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Mitchell Buzzell to Kimberly L Krol
$235,000; 3S147 Birchwood Drive, Warrenville; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Donna L Mckee to Lorna Rene Ocallaghan
$180,000; 2S427 Emerald Green Dr Unit W 39-F, Warrenville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Shirkey Trust to Matthew Peterson
Wayne
$137,500; 30W245 Dean Court, Wayne; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Onesto Trust to Daniel Tomasik
West Chicago
$585,000; 401 Cranesbill Drive, West Chicago; Sold on June 13, 2023, by John Manning to John Lyall
$565,000; 2994 Andrus Drive, West Chicago; Sold on June 16, 2023, by John W Kautenberger to Adam Claudy
$556,000; 835 Farm Drive, West Chicago; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Joel A Soemo to Jason Laux
$399,500; 1545 Fieldcrest Drive, West Chicago; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Philip Favia to Varsha Gursahani
$390,000; 950 High Ridge Drive, West Chicago; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Paula Gustin to Westgate Properties LLC
$362,500; 220 Allen Ave., West Chicago; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Timothy M Ritchhart to David P Hayward
$345,000; 1S211 White Oak Drive, West Chicago; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Thomas E Pankow II to William Joshua Whiteford
$259,000; 402 Ridgeland Ave., West Chicago; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Daniel Leonard to Marius Tamdem Tokam
$247,500; 1640 Apple Tree Lane, West Chicago; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Eric Anderson to Nathan Parkman
$240,000; 554 Conde St., West Chicago; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Victor M Aldaco to Josiah Riquelme
$156,000; 821 Grandlake, West Chicago; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Michael Giese to Jld Premier Properties LLC
Westmont
$517,500; 102 N Hudson St., Westmont; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Tiffany Hanright to John Jahncke
$385,000; 4000 N Cass Ave., Westmont; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Norton Trust to Bojan Kolevski
$350,000; 211 S Wilmette Ave., Westmont; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Timothy Callarman to Daniel Cabrera
$350,000; 129 S Williams St., Westmont; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Lucarelli Trust to Michael Jagger
$270,000; 706 W 63rd St Unit 302, Westmont; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Daniel J Sheffner to Yuan H Chen
$268,000; 18 Peach Tree Lane, Westmont; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Derrik Hanusz to Cindy Escanilla
Wheaton
$755,000; 405 Bluegrass Drive, Wheaton; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Kyle E Nenninger to Brian A Fidoruk
$702,500; 824 Howard St., Wheaton; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Susan M Mitchel to Sean Cannain
$650,000; 2S050 Apache Drive, Wheaton; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Scott G Schaffer Trust to Patrick Philpott
$596,000; 1599 Burning Trail, Wheaton; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Daniel C Daley to Ryan Michael Walker
$595,000; 0N301 Cottonwood Drive, Wheaton; Sold on June 22, 2023, by John P Monino to Nicholas J Eppler
$570,000; 1614 Orth Drive, Wheaton; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Belling Trust to William R Krieg
$535,000; 314 E Indiana St., Wheaton; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Crofford G Lane to Brent Barker
$509,000; 503 S Hale St., Wheaton; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Mark Trieglaff to Mark Ricard
$500,000; 147 Dickinson Drive, Wheaton; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Mark S Sand to Steven S Sarros
$495,000; 574 Queenswood Lane, Wheaton; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Alexander Djordjevic to Ryan Claus
$465,000; 2S680 Cree Lane, Wheaton; Sold on June 14, 2023, by John T Browning to Justin Daniel Wagner
$460,000; 1709 Childs St., Wheaton; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Shay Harborth to Alexander Gay
$437,500; 1908 Cherry St., Wheaton; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Michael L Petti to Joseph Doyle Cord Cruz Dunleavy
$415,000; 1020 Michigan St., Wheaton; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Grand Future Inv LLC Series 02 to Mitchell Kunkes
$390,000; 255 E Liberty Dr Unit 206 2, Wheaton; Sold on June 20, 2023, by John M Klepper to William Schmanski
$381,000; 2077 Appaloosa Ct W, Wheaton; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Dwight M Kuzanek to Kelly Youngblood
$373,500; 1377 Windsor Drive, Wheaton; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Heewon Oconnor to Bikash Monger
$365,000; 406 E Elm St., Wheaton; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Sahly Trust to Aaron D Biskie
$350,500; 419 S Hazelton Ave., Wheaton; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Kevin F O Connor to Francis J Hoyner
$350,000; 821 Cherry St., Wheaton; Sold on June 16, 2023, by John M Russell to Raul Delgado
$350,000; 411 W Thomas Road, Wheaton; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Patrick M Farrey III to Annika J Nelson
$339,000; 608 S Dorchester Ave., Wheaton; Sold on June 16, 2023, by T Lior to Ashley L Lederman
$326,000; 1589 Brittany Court, Wheaton; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Pamela J Peter to Gregory Beuder
$320,000; 1121 Fischer St., Wheaton; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Danielle L Joynes to Samuel Jevitz
$300,000; 609 Delles Road, Wheaton; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Jose Luis Peralta Calderon
$300,000; 25W746 Armbrust Ave., Wheaton; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Deboer Trust to Robert G Stein
$285,000; 1625 Leytonstone Drive, Wheaton; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Yllson Haxhi
$275,000; 1123 Rhodes Court, Wheaton; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Jeffrey L Grace to Tiffany Karleszko
$265,000; 832 Queenswood Court, Wheaton; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Lewis Trust to Kelly Ryan
$220,000; 472 Sunnybrook Ln Unit 19C, Wheaton; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Sharon B Winslow to Catherine Ann Carter
$220,000; 1575 Stonehill Ct Unit C, Wheaton; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Donald Joseph Tryba
$196,000; 1669 Monticello Ct Unit C, Wheaton; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Jorge Hernandez Albor to Bethany Albright
$165,000; 1106 S Washington St., Wheaton; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Rishi Properties LLC
Willowbrook
$375,000; 7522 Brookbank Road, Willowbrook; Sold on June 16, 2023, by John F Bazan to Megan Wasz
$345,000; 601 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 108, Willowbrook; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Anthony Saracco Sr to Mary Kadzik
$325,000; 732 67th Place, Willowbrook; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Kristine A Christie Today to Sarena Mennen
$245,000; 6115 Knoll Wood Rd Unit 102, Willowbrook; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Ivan Colakovic to Dragana Vukelic
$225,000; 201 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 304, Willowbrook; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Yvonee Ross to Anthony Saracco Sr
$183,000; 6340 Americana Dr Unit 1103, Willowbrook; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Bashar Bouso to Badia Ibrahim Alsaleh
$175,000; 9S070 S Frontage Rd Unit 208, Willowbrook; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Red Star Property LLC to Magnum Investments LLC
$160,000; 9S101 Lake Dr Unit 102, Willowbrook; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Rosa Favia to Deniz Lekovikj
$137,000; 16W465 Mockingbird Ln Unit 25-108, Willowbrook; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Eric J Malmborg to Fca Waterfall Glen LLC
Winfield
$670,000; 26W433 Prescott Drive, Winfield; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Peter Hetrick to Wilmer Fernando Davila
$645,000; 28W355 Picardy Court, Winfield; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Noel Rao Trust to Timothy J Diamond
$618,000; 1S064 Gardener Way, Winfield; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to James D Franek
$593,000; 1S089 Gardener Way, Winfield; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Jesse W Lawrence
$565,000; 0N380 Ethel St., Winfield; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Margaret A Foertsch to Jerri Olivia Edwards
$551,000; 1S079 Gardener Way, Winfield; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Bruno W Tabis Jr
$538,000; 1S120 Rhoads Way, Winfield; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Jerry V Lee
$470,000; 1S086 Rhodes Way, Winfield; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Karma A Forrestal to Dina Iovane
$441,000; 0N114 Robbins St., Winfield; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Kevin Kethcart to Michael A Guglielmo
$420,000; 0N369 Calvin Court, Winfield; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Kristin Rix to Christine Chaikouang
$405,000; 0N487 Cloos Court, Winfield; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Bell Trust to Lori Denise Smith
$402,500; 26W100 Klein Creek Drive, Winfield; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Kimberly A Mulvey to Gary L Bollier
$135,000; 27W690 Windermere Rd Unit 3304, Winfield; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Wenk Special Needs Trust to Martynas Preisaitis
Wood Dale
$660,000; 194 Sherwood Drive, Wood Dale; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Glenn Gordon Petersen Trust to Peter Moraitis
$421,000; 482E Hiawatha Trail, Wood Dale; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Mtglq Ivestors Lp to Adam Jerzy Rzodkiewicz
$383,000; 857 S Dominion Dr Unit 18, Wood Dale; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Sopko Trust to Abuelrish Abuelrish
$350,000; 190 N Hemlock Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Brian Marquardt to Justine Michael D Barsales
$283,000; 440 E Montrose Ave Unit 210, Wood Dale; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Young J Aha to Silvia Arely Soto
$270,000; 156 N Walnut Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Jazmine E Davila
$257,000; 240 E Hillcrest Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Vakoc Trust to Volodymyr Blyzniuk
$209,000; 121 S Spruce Ave Unit 407, Wood Dale; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Egona B Stender Trust to Phyllis Rachel Zloch
Woodridge
$485,000; 8713 Randolph Court, Woodridge; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Old National Bank Trustee to Joseph R Ryan
$480,000; 6712 Wainwright Drive, Woodridge; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Jennifer Blume to Justin P Falatko
$453,500; 6720 Greenleaf St., Woodridge; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Thomas J Meisinger to Afia Ahmed
$428,000; 2552 Brunswick Circle, Woodridge; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Daniel Bielawski to Connor Edward Malone
$420,000; 2500 Mitchell Drive, Woodridge; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Peter P Morrissette to Matthew C Detjen
$370,000; 6225 Timke Road, Woodridge; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Aimee L Briles to Wojciech Warias
$350,000; 8216 Paddington Road, Woodridge; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Baldev S Bagri to Benito Hernandez Cancela
$350,000; 6919 Williams Drive, Woodridge; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Goetze Trust to Daniel N Bumpus
$350,000; 2835 Leawood Court, Woodridge; Sold on June 15, 2023, by David N Kleyweg to Daniel R Pointer
$275,000; 18 Oak Bluff Lane, Woodridge; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Ezra M Chan to Ryan Laning
$271,500; 2307 Dalewood Parkway, Woodridge; Sold on June 20, 2023, by William J Callaghan to Bvee Properties LLC 2307
$200,000; 2164 Country Club Dr Unit 2E, Woodridge; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Birute Kairiene to Melanie R Velez
$179,000; 7609 Bristol Ct Unit B, Woodridge; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Patsy A Paulson to Timothy C Larson
$150,000; 2208 Country Club Dr Unit 22, Woodridge; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Saulius Butnorius to Tomas Janciauskas
$136,000; 2830 Mitchell Dr Unit 3, Woodridge; Sold on June 21, 2023, by John Mahady to Thomas Semanic
$125,000; 2421 Spring St Unit 4506, Woodridge; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Robert M Musselman to Mina Efat Nesim Badrous
$121,000; 2699 Mitchell Dr Unit 7, Woodridge; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Yongjun Yan to Howard H Liu
• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.