Cook County property transfers for May 30 to June 22, 2023

Arlington Heights

$651,000; 2015 N Woodland Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Daniel Michael Volpe Trust to Gulfer Hurdogan

$625,000; 223 S Kaspar Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Richard J Kemph to Brendan Devlieger

$598,000; 14 N Dryden Place, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Zachary C Geren to Lorri Marlow

$555,000; 1102 N Carlyle Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Siniscalchi 2012 J T Trust to Alberto Liz

$550,000; 919 S Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Ness Joint Trust to Michelle Robertson

$534,000; 806 S Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Apex National Real Estate Llc to William Kershaw

$519,000; 903 S Cleveland Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Alison M Hinchey to Ryan Mortenson

$490,000; 2403 S Cedar Glen Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Mary Pietryka to John Nasello

$480,000; 508 W Berkley Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Philip Arkin to Edward Conner

$475,000; 707 W Noyes St., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Kyle David Meyers to Mark Hiben

$465,000; 31 N Wilshire Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Walter Trust to Kathren A Schreck

$460,000; 2315 E Grove St., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Brian T Sullivan to William Egleton

$460,000; 2018 N Dunhill Ct N, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Hickey Trust to Dennis Prikkel

$445,000; 407 S Patton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Maguire Trust to Zachary E Bart

$445,000; 1425 E Flentie Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Joan Sparreo to Kristin Larson

$435,000; 77 S Evergreen Ave Unit 906, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Angela R Marozza to Jessica Lindsay

$426,000; 545 S Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Mark Koszyk to John J Franco

$425,000; 109 E Berkley Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Burke Trust to Jack E Hattendorf

$416,000; 206 W Orchard St., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Julie E Dulski to Marshall Edwin Mcnabb

$410,000; 1401 W Lexington Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Philip G Hemmer to Lisa L Roth

$399,000; 917 E Frederick St., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Phillip R Jannes to Thomas John Sulinski

$390,000; 829 E Hamilton Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Mookyoung Sohn to Connor Ayres

$390,000; 622 E Clarendon Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Hogendorp Trust to Aaron Franceschi

$357,000; 905 E Frederick St., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Janet L Souter to Alexandra N Olson

$345,000; 1208 N Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Douglas N Feigen to Andrew A Wiekert

$340,000; 706 S Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Constantine Angelo Alexakos to Michael Brockway

$340,000; 2608 E Bel Aire Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Scott Steven Dueball to Suzanne Volpe

$315,000; 907 W Happfield Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Kurc Trust to Enkhjargal Enkhamgalan

$315,000; 1529 N Courtland Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Figliuolo Trust to Jean Broten

$315,000; 116 S Reuter Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Gloria A Kuehn to Kevin Kuehn

$275,500; 10 S Dunton Ave Unit 209, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Paige C Almdale to Nicholas P Tinaglia

$270,000; 3410 N Buffalo Grove Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 31, 2023, by James Skrzypek to Martha Moreno

$251,500; 1952 N Stillwater Rd Unit 1952, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Raymond Kurpiewski to Ashley Elizabeth Welenc

$245,000; 1887 W White Oak St Unit 5 2, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Kate Kasperski to Roman Vetrov

$242,000; 302 N Reuter Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 2, 2023, by 86 Investments Llc to Ajh0764 Llc

$201,000; 1840 W Surrey Park Ln Unit 1B, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Gloria Chavarria to Karl P Novak

$191,500; 9 S Reuter Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Nestor A Reina to Martha Desiree Ruiz Reina

$186,000; 1117 S Old Wilke Rd Unit 302, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Ganka Ivanova to Abelingnacio Sanchez

$174,000; 120 N Lincoln Ln Unit 3A, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Anguel D Sevov to Andrew Gibbons

$170,000; 205 W Miner St Unit 301, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Vedasree Nandeppagari to Michaele Arellano

$155,000; 2307 S Goebbert Rd Unit B110, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Jerald Nelson to Mariusz Jurczyk

$150,000; 751 S Dwyer Ave Unit F, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Olivia E Radziszewski to Margaret E Bordine

$145,000; 1117 S Old Wilke Rd Unit 5-106, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Alexander Pawlasek to Olena Zadorozhna

$130,000; 2420 Randall Ln Unit 3A, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Irena Szulewska to Uday Patel

$125,000; 2604 N Windsor Dr Unit 111, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Vladimir Rubin to Oleh Markevych

Barrington

$699,000; 275 Cold Spring Road, Barrington; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Sean Edward Mccarthy to Peggy Marie Blenner

$648,000; 14 Barrington Hills Road, Barrington; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Rudolph Johnson to Nazia Khan

$598,000; 212 Washington St., Barrington; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Accurso A Solano to Jeffrey D Manz

$532,000; 305 Princeton Ave., Barrington; Sold on May 31, 2023, by John B Kepler to Blake M Hooper

$470,000; 123 Raymond Ave., Barrington; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Shawna Ann Johnson to Louis Kovarik

$398,000; 116 E Liberty St., Barrington; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Wray Trust to Ryne Quinlan

$348,000; 112 E Hillside Ave., Barrington; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Elizabeth Jean Petersen to Rebecca H Wolf

$280,000; 126 S Glendale Ave., Barrington; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Fox Real Estate Enterprises Ll to Joseph E Shiba

$270,000; 217 Washington St., Barrington; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Craig Bopp to Clay J Mitchell

$250,000; 113 S Hough St., Barrington; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Jay W Yu to Duck Key North Homes Llc

Bartlett

$650,000; 1359 Keenland Drive, Bartlett; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Suzanne M Curran to Nirav Patel

$570,000; 1090 Santa Fe St., Bartlett; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Anthony B Williams to Viraliben Patel

$500,000; 226 Weston Court, Bartlett; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Paul Malinowski to Daniel D Schuth

$480,000; 1183 Driftwood Lane, Bartlett; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Doherty Trust to Patrick J Ryan

$460,000; 552 Irvington Court, Bartlett; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Martha J Manzella to Omair H Farooq

$432,000; 2054 Providence Drive, Bartlett; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Justin D Horgan to Heather Lynn Pawlish

$430,000; 460 Smoketree Lane, Bartlett; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Pawel P Run to Anna Babiarz

$425,000; 245 Cummings Drive, Bartlett; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Randall Stern

$400,000; 1027 Confederation Drive, Bartlett; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Luke J Kreger to Dipikaben Kachhia

$395,000; 545 Ladysmith Road, Bartlett; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Alex R Miller to Tien M Cao

$390,000; 1813 Golf View Drive, Bartlett; Sold on June 6, 2023, by House Fit Llc to Faizan J Siddiqui

$390,000; 172 Partridge Lane, Bartlett; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Anirudh Krishna to Suzanne M Curran

$366,000; 115 S Western Ave., Bartlett; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Jose G Pinones to Bohdan Shamanski

$360,000; 1462 Beaumont Circle, Bartlett; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Grace Gregory Daab to Noel Sinohin Panganiban

$345,000; 780 Bryn Mawr Ave., Bartlett; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Joseph Valio Jr to Joseph Nitti Jeffrey Netz

$338,000; 1981 Fountain Grass Circle, Bartlett; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Kathy Vy Nguyen to John Gaius Stewart

$265,000; 739 Cove Court, Bartlett; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Vayda T Montes to Vijay Patel

$206,000; 633 Mallard Ct Unit A1, Bartlett; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Donna Marie Crokin to Chintan Anil Barot

$200,000; 232 E North Ave., Bartlett; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Burton A Yeager Land Trust to Jvl Properties Llc

$180,000; 652 Mallard Ct Unit C2, Bartlett; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Lori Sutphin to Kushal M Agrawal

Buffalo Grove

$764,000; 1927 Sheridan Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Jeffrey T Baden to Damandeep S Kochhar

$562,000; 884 Horatio Blvd., Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Wilmington Savings Fund Societ to Aleksandr Tovstanovskiy

$560,000; 1301 Devonshire Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Wunsch 2018 Trust to May Odishoo

$535,000; 825 Vernon Ct S, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Delaney Trust to Luis Eduardo Diaz Perez

$510,000; 560 Checker Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Kendyl M Frank to Lorenzo Valle

$510,000; 1301 Madison Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Sampath Narabetla to Indra Prasad Reddy Nimmanapalli

$470,000; 452 Ridgewood Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Aleksandr Liokumovich to Amit Gurudutt Nagpal

$450,000; 532 Chatham Circle, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Zakhar Reznik to Brandon Beckerman

$440,000; 230 Woodstone Circle, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Sudheer Vijaykumar to Chetankumar Malepati

$425,000; 788 Bernard Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Sofia Abba to Jeremey S Rosario

$415,000; 993 Bernard Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Mark S Trippiedi to Jonathan Frederick Hillenbrand

$415,000; 432 Thorndale Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Todd Seltzer to Rajadurai Jayakumar

$380,000; 3 Forestway Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Luis E Diaz to Lisa Navarro

$366,000; 609 White Pine Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Jacob Krupowicz to Michael Watson

$360,500; 293 Woodstone Circle, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Larisa Kovaleva to Nupurben Patel

$360,000; 1107 Sandhurst Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Levey Trust to Vaseekaran Janarthanam

$355,000; 675 Hickory Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 30, 2023, by John H Phillips to Endre Deak

$335,000; 433 Dogwood Ter, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Christopher Stroh to Santosh Kumar Samantara

$290,000; 1216 Churchill Ct Unit 9-27-D, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Selena M Pastor to Irwin Weiner

$280,000; 605 Thornwood Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Brian P Polk to Antonios Samartzis

$260,000; 1249 S Wellington Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Gaurav Mohan Sharma to Kishore Jayachandran

$225,000; 105 Windwood Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Gardner Trust to William M Gardner

$215,500; 1135 Beechwood Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Jill Ann Vranic to 170 S Porter Llc

$215,000; 51 Old Oak Dr Unit 107, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Joyce Penjoya to Carl Snow

$141,000; 5 Oak Creek Dr Unit 3104, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Alexander Kisberg to Alexis Ramirez

$140,000; 400 E Dundee Rd Unit 201, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Grandview Capital Llc

$105,000; 3 Villa Verde Dr Unit 218, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Yuriy Zubok to Dimitry Ulman

Deer Park

$325,000; 20055 Ela Road, Deer Park; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Steve Schafer to Joseph Mueller

Des Plaines

$485,000; 1355 Miami Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Linda Leineweber to Yousif Youkhana

$415,000; 1348 Henry Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Ronald E Kilinski to Rachel L Gallichio

$395,000; 1073 Irwin Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Linda A Sklena to Wisam Aywan

$383,000; 1900 Rancho Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Kevin Conley to Dominik Ocytko

$375,000; 1817 Lee St., Des Plaines; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Mian Homes Investment Llc to Ikhlas P Mian

$365,000; 819 Graceland Ave Unit 203, Des Plaines; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Linda I Pont to Patrick Brown

$364,000; 1820 Illinois St., Des Plaines; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Nicholas J Stafford to Miranda Gurra

$361,500; 366 Lance Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Mark Brodl to Laura Frisch

$360,000; 2766 S Scott St., Des Plaines; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Richard Belluomini Jr to Alexander L Murray

$355,000; 9429 Meadow Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Robert Zentak to Mohammed R Uddin

$345,000; 160 N Westgate Road, Des Plaines; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Anita Shears to Philip Joseph Brown

$341,000; 9000 Sherry Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Gilbert Youkhana to Yahya Dakhill Bani Hachem

$338,000; 912 S 3rd Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Frances Zelinski to Eric Waxman

$323,000; 9445 Brockton Ln Unit D, Des Plaines; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Parth Patel to Badruddin Ali

$320,000; 435 Alles St Unit 403, Des Plaines; Sold on June 2, 2023, by William John Markus Trust to Marianne M Yoo

$316,000; 324 E Golf Road, Des Plaines; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Carol G Szymanski to Tyrus Salas Nguyen

$315,000; 1470 Jefferson St Unit 506, Des Plaines; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Maciej Wojciech Krawiec to Darren J Lenox

$305,000; 557 N 4th Ave Unit A, Des Plaines; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Dhruvkumar S Patel to Thresiamma John

$300,000; 1179 Margret St., Des Plaines; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Jeffrey Hill Perkins to Domingo Balangue

$295,500; 557 N 4th Ave Unit B, Des Plaines; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Mitchell S Gold to Franklin Mikho

$280,000; 9315 Home Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Adeeb Shaba Yousif Khoshnaw to Romina Kanou

$275,000; 1014 Webster Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Amy Rebecca Thomas to Joshua E Ennis

$255,000; 1370 Fargo Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Maria Prikhodko to April Joseph

$245,000; 1641 E Touhy Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Wilfried Schulz to Marcin Miekina

$232,500; 501 Alles St Unit 403A, Des Plaines; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Izabela Giraldo to Christian M Nunez

$232,500; 2251 Eastview Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Benjamin Thomas to Mark A Delia

$230,000; 2136 Ash St., Des Plaines; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Deutsche Bank Natl Trust Co Tr to Rafael Rivera

$222,000; 640 Murray Ln Unit 102, Des Plaines; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Laurentiu N Feraru to Tonee Butrus

$199,000; 8815 Robin Dr Unit D, Des Plaines; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Chaofeng Liu to Amanda Makowski

$190,000; 8800 Robin Dr Unit B, Des Plaines; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Chaofeng Liu to Jesus Perez Jasso

$190,000; 675 Pearson St Unit 405, Des Plaines; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Harold F Phillips to Ilgisbek Dosaliev

$181,000; 1811 Pratt Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Fifth Third Bank Na to Donev Llc

$170,000; 8852 Robin Dr Unit B, Des Plaines; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Chaofeng Liu to Francis Abraham

$161,500; 910 Beau Dr Unit 304, Des Plaines; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Michaeline P Pasko Powell to Ivan Polyak

$160,000; 8923 Knight Ave Unit 418, Des Plaines; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Rose Ahn Szczypta to Rana Entrepreneur Invest Llc

$149,500; 390 S Western Ave Unit 204, Des Plaines; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Pawel Rapciak

$137,500; 386 Alles St Unit 101, Des Plaines; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Leszek Storonowicz to Arnold M Ladd

$136,000; 1111 Holiday Ln Unit 1, Des Plaines; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Hatem M Moshin to Saad Mikhael

$135,000; 8836 N Western Ave Unit 1E, Des Plaines; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Charles P Golbert to Zaheda Desai

$126,500; 9562 Park Ln Unit 1040, Des Plaines; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Jarnail Kanda

$118,000; 9001 Golf Rd Unit 5E, Des Plaines; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Revive Renovations Llc

$110,000; 385 Dover Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Swirles Trust to 385 Dover Lane Llc

$102,000; 1115 Holiday Ln Unit 5, Des Plaines; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Angelov Trust to Daria S Rum

Elk Grove Village

$520,000; 1315 Wood Trail, Elk Grove Village; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Kimberly Demarino to Leyla Mine Tandag

$439,000; 1037 Judy Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Madsen Trust to Junya Ishikawa

$420,000; 574 Ridge Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Skinner Home Trust to Ritesh Rambhai Patel

$415,000; 1371 Carlisle Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Nicole L Scardina to Leticia Sanchez Hernandez

$360,000; 908 Brantwood Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Roller Trust to Richard Carr

$342,000; 646 Dauphine Ct Unit H, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Miroslav Lasovsky to Segun Arowolo

$325,000; 1096 Savoy Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Ferko Trust to Jonathan Vales

$310,000; 1829 Pebble Beach Circle, Elk Grove Village; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Driscoll Trust to Syed U Hussain

$300,000; 254 Mimosa Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Taucher Trust to Sawyer Kasdorf

$295,000; 90 Kennedy Blvd., Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Megan M Frintner

$267,500; 261 University Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Designs By Val Llc to Shawn Abraham

$265,000; 1236 Springdale Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Phillips Trust to Dawid Kulik

$243,000; 1666 Vermont Dr Unit A, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Michele M Stanicek to Agata Darowska

Hanover Park

$507,500; 2070 Elm Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Akz Development Corp to Keyur Patel

$440,000; 1905 Pastoral Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Jagdish Patel to Mohammed Ismail Adeeb

$360,000; 7218 Farmstead Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Maney Park Llc to Ana Urbaneja De Chacare

$360,000; 5324 Fonda Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Mc Acquisitions LLC to Anthony Guzman

$350,500; 5749 Essex Court, Hanover Park; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Jacob T Witnik to Nicholas Borchardt

$345,000; 2220 Cinema Dr W, Hanover Park; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Nicholas Merklin to Cody Brandle

$340,000; 2200 Cinema Dr W, Hanover Park; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Jozef Glowa to Jose Manrique Ledezma

$300,000; 7433 Churchill Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Nirvi Parmar to Esteban Munoz Gonzalez

$300,000; 1549 E Celebrity Circle, Hanover Park; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Lukas Ostojic to Evan Kirk

$292,500; 2184 Rob Roy Court, Hanover Park; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Frank Tom Kopanitsanos to Gianluca Attilio Giannelli

$286,000; 7420 East Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Eric S Regan to Serhiy Novosad

$285,000; 1074 Westchester Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Klein Trust to Maria Yebra

$250,000; 3755 Merrimac Ln E, Hanover Park; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Olalekan Sobamwowo to Domenica Holmes

$250,000; 1305 Court P, Hanover Park; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Ilirian Mici

$237,000; 2061 Windward Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Noma Johns to Martin Bukowiecki

$230,000; 7606 Bristol Ln Unit E, Hanover Park; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Indravadan Mehta Trust to Apurva Mehta

$225,000; 1452 Bear Flag Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Ada Systems Inc to Imtiaz Ahmed

$224,000; 6620 Deerpath Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Barbara Ellen Engle to Travis Yarak

$210,000; 1434 Bear Flag Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Susanna L Donovan to Mary C Mills

$180,000; 6897 Highland St., Hanover Park; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Tellin Trust to JJJ Remodeling Llc

Hoffman Estates

$575,000; 5250 Birch Bark Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 6, 2023, by David C Abraham to Satya Srinivasa Chandrasekhar Sripada

$559,000; 1275 Hunters Rdg W, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Michael Reed to Conrad F Montville

$488,500; 3720 Whispering Trails Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Ranjan Behera to Rachit Sharma

$442,000; 880 Deerpath Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Saravanan Malli Chandrasekaran to Jonathan Felix Ravikumar

$395,000; 875 Rosedale Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Jacqueline Everett to YurII Andreichuk

$395,000; 1345 Rock Cove Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Puyu Zhu to Hien Huynh

$393,000; 2020 Carling Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Michael Allen Smith to Kurt Felson

$375,000; 1646 Pebble Beach Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 5, 2023, by T Bird Llc to Anton Rybets

$370,000; 715 Mohave St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Levid Gonzalez to Jong Yul Jun

$360,000; 705 Cumberland St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Gul Ahuja to Deborah L Woolley

$355,000; 4791 Amber Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Bgrs Llc to Saravanan Periyasamy

$354,000; 1587 Brookside Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Vivek Payan to Joshua Walters

$330,000; 4827 Turnberry Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Paul Perschon to Marta J Kaca

$330,000; 1240 Glen Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Richard Grischow to Fahad Anwar

$315,000; 1015 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Janet D Hyder to Davinder K Batra

$241,000; 435 Mohave St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Kathrine R Warnke to Top Notch Llc

$235,000; 660 Wainsford Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Pink Houses Of Illinois Llc

$225,000; 4564 Topaz Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Roxana Atristain to Timothy C Villaraza

$136,000; 1880 Bonnie Ln Unit 306, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Nijaz Hodzic to Mark Barvzak

$125,000; 745 Heritage Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Andrea Diaz to Bhagavandas Patel

$110,000; 1375 Rebecca Dr Unit 104, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Lourdes G Cruz to AnastasIIa Zahvotska

Inverness

$665,000; 5195 Carriana Court, Inverness; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Lakshmi Aysola to Neil Libner

$665,000; 1495 Dunbar Road, Inverness; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Glenn A Killoren to Michael Digrazia

$660,000; 19 Lochbrook Lane, Inverness; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Mary Catherine Alden to Anita C Wilcheck

$560,000; 614 Stone Canyon Circle, Inverness; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Raymond J Ligocki Trust to Clifton Haslop

$350,000; 1442 Shire Circle, Inverness; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Diana R Baker to Kristen Scardina

Lake Barrington

$697,500; 28329 W Vance Court, Lake Barrington; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Oleg Zavelsky to Richard Hernandez

$413,500; 461 Valley View Rd Unit 420, Lake Barrington; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Wayne E Dreyer to David Robak

$365,000; 293 N Bay Court, Lake Barrington; Sold on June 15, 2023, by David W Houghton to Anita Street

$260,000; 729 Old Barn Rd Unit B, Lake Barrington; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Joseph Anthony Bernal to Kirsten E Macgregor

Long Grove

$745,000; 6577 Windham Lane, Long Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Kostel LLC to Jai Parkash

$720,000; 3542 Willow Valley Road, Long Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by William A Schwartz to William J Johns Jr

$570,000; 5519 Oak Grove Circle, Long Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Michael D Golden to Sean Sharkey

$92,000; 3706 Deerwood Drive, Long Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Good Choice Homes LLC to Vitaliy Mnykh

Mount Prospect

$631,000; 1010 W Lonnquist Blvd., Mount Prospect; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Yong Nak Lee Trust to John Iaccino

$610,000; 500 S George St., Mount Prospect; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Wang Trust to Matthew W Bowman

$560,000; 201 E Lonnquist Blvd., Mount Prospect; Sold on June 9, 2023, by John A Fusilero to John J Mckevitt III

$550,000; 1306 S Fern Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Major Investment Group Llc to Ronald Vistal Mendoza

$489,000; 104 N Elm St., Mount Prospect; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Jan Czaja to Ryan J Henders

$482,500; 809 S Waverly Place, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Barbara Drain to Jincy Alex

$450,000; 708 S Crestwood Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Jeanne R Polizzi Trust to Jennifer Cicero

$441,000; 219 S William St., Mount Prospect; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Shelley Reese to Kevin Leska

$430,000; 308 N Prospect Manor Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Katherine Ipjian to Krystal Velazquez

$425,000; 521 S Louis St., Mount Prospect; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Christopher J Tabor to Chu Chung Kwan

$415,000; 219 College Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Michael Roller to Peggy Graf

$399,000; 500 S Busse Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Despina Stolidakis to Kate Kasperski

$359,000; 21 Hatlen Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Milad H Ibrahim to Rabia E Wasouf

$340,000; 1004 Butternut Ln Unit A, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Palminteri Land Trust to Kristina Heiwzen

$310,000; 1410 N Bridgeport Dr Unit T29, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Vyacheslav Tsybulyak

$280,000; 317 N Elm St., Mount Prospect; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Lockard Trust to Yang Song

$261,000; 601 W Huntington Commons Rd Unit 207, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Tsvetko Terziyski to Piotr Kanczugowski

$260,000; 312 N Owen St., Mount Prospect; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Jozef Grochowski to Ioan C Berbece

$250,000; 1400 N Yarmouth Pl Unit 303, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Jacob H Moshi to Kristen D Poppenhouse

$240,000; 502 W Huntington Commons Rd Unit 240, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Cornerstone Elite Inc to Gregory Jones

$240,000; 1717 W Crystal Ln Unit 412, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Rose Lombardo to Joseph Rouse

$221,500; 1242 N Boxwood Dr Unit B, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Heidi D Ruelos to Daniele G Fiore

Palatine

$555,000; 957 N Carmel Drive, Palatine; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Anna Keller to Olivia Rudnicki

$555,000; 174 E Farmgate Lane, Palatine; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Austin C Clarke to Lindsay E Wilson

$550,000; 1213 W Kenilworth Ave., Palatine; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Kathleen Danz to Joseph James Ziegenhorn

$547,500; 256 S Brookdale Lane, Palatine; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Georgi & Brandon Co Inc to Valerie E Castello

$440,000; 742 S Bennett Ave., Palatine; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Katsma Trust to Eunice S Lee

$437,500; 63 E Forest Lane, Palatine; Sold on June 7, 2023, by William Johnson to Edwin A Herrera

$425,000; 339 N Morris Drive, Palatine; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Allyson R Carter to Leah Sharon Kelly

$375,000; 416 S Hart St., Palatine; Sold on June 2, 2023, by John T Sobeski Jr to Efthios Lekas

$375,000; 239 W Wood St., Palatine; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Patricia Gerberich to John R Daul

$370,000; 842 N Auburn Woods Drive, Palatine; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Keir Norwell to Liliya Isangulov

$370,000; 714 E Pompano Lane, Palatine; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Myra Sparesus to Katherine Thielen

$370,000; 1534 W Ethans Glen Drive, Palatine; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Terry D Williams to Eddie J Mannix

$370,000; 133 S Winston Drive, Palatine; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Judith Johnson to Susanne E Vail

$365,000; 55 S Walnut St., Palatine; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Ramona Fragassi to Tara P Gonio

$357,500; 606 N Glenn Drive, Palatine; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Potaniec Trust to Laura A Pelos

$353,500; 1535 N Saint Marks Place, Palatine; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Peggy J Stough to AnastasIIa Hvozdenko

$350,000; 630 N Robinson Drive, Palatine; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Guy D Vena to Dannielle Mary Allen

$340,000; 44 S Ash St., Palatine; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Hannah J Lim to Kurt Huegelmann

$330,000; 1628 S Meacham Road, Palatine; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Reekie Trust to Doreen Luo

$312,000; 317 N Brockway St., Palatine; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Ralph Andaas to Nicholas D Jay

$309,000; 1565 E Paronet Lane, Palatine; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Karen M Tucci to Jacob J Arndt

$290,000; 1016 N Timberlea Drive, Palatine; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Josephine T Losch to Max R Gould Jr

$275,000; 446 E Fawn Lane, Palatine; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Oanh Tran to Paul Kim

$240,000; 440 W Mahogany Ct Unit 402, Palatine; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Kathryn Arter to Michael Meehan

$235,500; 253 S Bothwell St., Palatine; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Kevin Methling to Dennis Holmquist

$230,000; 2095 N Ginger Creek Dr Unit C, Palatine; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Felix M Zagalsky to Daniel F Levy

$222,000; 900 E Wilmette Rd Unit 414, Palatine; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Sylvia E Asplund to Syrja Xhangolli

$210,000; 1944 N Hidden Creek Cir Unit 8, Palatine; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Dan Floricel to Lucia J Demidetchi

$203,000; 1564 N Gatewood Ave., Palatine; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Bradley Jacobs to Marlene Smetana

$200,000; 245 S Park Ln Unit 423, Palatine; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Jennifer A Wills

$195,000; 390 W Mahogany Ct Unit 410, Palatine; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Barbara Mcwilliam Neumann to Collin M Furlong

$180,000; 831 E Carriage Ln Unit 3, Palatine; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Vinicio Herrera Ramirez to Angel Rivera

$167,000; 1243 E Baldwin Ln Unit 300, Palatine; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Jolanta Krol to Tomasz M Kaminski

$166,000; 1340 N Geneva Dr Unit 3B, Palatine; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Dominik Ocytko to Yekaterina Grimaila

$165,000; 819 E Carriage Ln Unit 4, Palatine; Sold on June 8, 2023, by John Bukowiecki to Agnieszka Stevenson Theden

$155,500; 1444 Carol Ct Unit 3B, Palatine; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Svetlana Dzhurylyuk to Anna K Szelag

$137,000; 461 E Spruce Dr Unit 3A, Palatine; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Tong S Park to Shyam Ratibhai Patel

$120,000; 1165 E Greenbriar Lane, Palatine; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Douglas R Schmieskors III to Grandview Capital Llc

$116,000; 7A E Dundee Quarter Dr Unit 308, Palatine; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Pawel Piotrowski to Michael Sikorski

$100,000; 1311 N Baldwin Ct Unit 2A, Palatine; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Ramandeep Singh to Nafay Naved

Prospect Heights

$660,000; 207 Thierry Lane, Prospect Heights; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Korvas Trust to Sardar M Khan

$450,000; 812 Pine Forest Lane, Prospect Heights; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Kopran Joint Trust to John G Dolniak

$310,000; 708 Burr Oak Ln Unit B, Prospect Heights; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Jack Edward Hattendorf to Zachary J Abraham

$298,000; 708 Rose Ave., Prospect Heights; Sold on June 7, 2023, by James Wilson to VitalII Mikhai

$193,000; 904 E Willow Rd Unit 102, Prospect Heights; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Dmitrijs Cervjakovos to Christina J Wong

$146,000; 1110 Cove Dr Unit 218-C, Prospect Heights; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Debra Roth to Alexandia Pop

Rolling Meadows

$605,000; 6 Knoll Ridge Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 7, 2023, by O Brien Trust to Brian Garibaldi

$525,000; 4531 Dawngate Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Judith C Desalvo to Kenneth Nazarian

$505,000; 5608 Silentbrook Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Shriprakash Adikumar Band to Ankeet Mantra

$465,000; 5111 Emerson Ave., Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Troope Trust to Nicholas F Polutnik

$450,000; 2700 Southampton Dr Unit 203, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Dr Horton Inc to Satyaprasada Rao Duvvuri

$430,000; 2407 Wing St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Hpa Borrower 2018-1 Ml Llc to Jake S Stauner

$330,000; 107 Green Meadow Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Chicago Aquistion Partners Llc to Perlito D Libunao

$301,500; 8 Rumford On Asbury, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Nicholas S Peppers to Carolanne Smith

$225,000; 3916 Wren Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Anthony V Amatore to Simmons Griggs & Asociates Llc

Roselle

$445,000; 33 E Maple Ave., Roselle; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Ivan Wolfson to Jose Luis Timoteo Viveros

$430,000; 314 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Matthew J Schmidt

$370,000; 506 Winterwood Drive, Roselle; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Tero Trust to Kyle Mills

$315,000; 100 N Bokelman St Unit 525, Roselle; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Lee A Druger to Lisa M Vondra

$302,500; 355 W Woodworth Place, Roselle; Sold on June 22, 2023, by James M Wisniewski to Mateusz M Baranowicz

$265,000; 556 Chisholm Court, Roselle; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Nancy Poniatowski to Kenny Morataya

$265,000; 556 Chisholm Court, Roselle; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Nancy Poniatowski to Kenny Morataya

$265,000; 1506 Thornfield Lane, Roselle; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Thomas R Green to Lukasz Burzawa

$256,000; 358 Rodenburg Road, Roselle; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Bonnie Nelson to Uliana Kachun

$240,000; 1355 Hampshire Court, Roselle; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Marek Myslinski to Antoni Myslinski

$225,000; 225 Main St Unit 221, Roselle; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Trinity Place Partnership to Thomas Moloczyj

$220,000; 680 Circle Drive, Roselle; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Amanda Delaney to Jacob Henderson

Schaumburg

$555,500; 1212 Landmark Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Joel Jong Park

$549,000; 2220 Venture Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on June 7, 2023, by D R Harton Inc Midwest to Najeeb Eshai

$514,500; 1220 Landmark Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Dr Horton Inc to Jung Yang Chung

$510,500; 1218 Landmark Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on June 9, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Chang Hyun Lim

$481,000; 1813 Altoona Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Helmut Mahr to Crystal Magnolia Moon

$480,000; 2079 Arleen Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Robert J Trocchio to Himanshu Bhasin

$480,000; 1001 Cornell Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Thomas W Peters to Elvin L Cotto

$418,000; 1356 Scarboro Rd Unit 805, Schaumburg; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Rasik Bhanderi to Asha B Patel

$410,000; 2108 Chilmark Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Russo Joint Tenancy Trust to Abrar Ahmed

$407,000; 511 Cambridge Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Debbie A Kazmer to Michael Grocke

$395,000; 1436 Cathan Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Michael F Marasco to Thomas J Geitz

$390,000; 117 Samoset Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Cunningham Trust to Jorge Guerra

$385,000; 2111 Briar Hill Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Lsf10 Master Participation Tru to Kwabena Krah

$385,000; 1730 Sutton Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Davis Trust to Peilin Li

$385,000; 1314 Colwyn Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Kenneth M Bula to Louis Peter Barry

$370,000; 737 N Brookdale Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Christopher Lu to John Paul Belmonte

$370,000; 1807 Epping Place, Schaumburg; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Cynthia S Dase Estate to Natan Khanania

$365,000; 434 Iverson Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Parvin Abadi

$365,000; 2315 Hamilton Place, Schaumburg; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Ahmed Trust to Sunil Bhaskar

$355,000; 115 N Braintree Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Timothy J Odonnell to Sandeep Kaur Banger

$354,000; 22 Stone Bridge Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Westport Homes to Tirath Desai

$345,000; 103 Thistle Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Amol A Gholap to Nikhil Pandya

$340,000; 522 Dartmouth Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on June 9, 2023, by John Raftery to Briana D Onak

$340,000; 1211 Fairlane Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Adam Charles Howard to Kimberly Flores

$337,000; 625 Fairview Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Dinkerrai Dave to Nima Tahmassebi

$335,000; 1832 Whittier Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Paul F Weiss to Luke Digiulio

$320,500; 616 Manomet Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Philip M Morales to Daniel Chicago Post

$320,000; 858 Pinehurst Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Szymaszek Trust to David Beale

$315,000; 1909 Grove Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Nydia L Mejias to Zachary J Grzeskowiak

$315,000; 180 Cripple Creek Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Christopher Ross to Roman Diakun

$292,500; 15 Bar Harbour Rd Unit 4D, Schaumburg; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Rafal Utrata to Robert F Lang

$280,000; 1200 Knottingham Ct Unit 2B, Schaumburg; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Marissa Romero to Sheila Vickers

$252,000; 1901 Richmond Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Brenden Cannon to Maryna Storoshchuk

$246,500; 355 Lambert Dr Unit B2, Schaumburg; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Joseph M Anderlick to Madhusudan Upendra Krishna Pai

$240,000; 104 Waban Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Patrick K Holland to Jeffrey W Porter

$235,000; 272 Nantucket Hbr, Schaumburg; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Nicole M Hendricks to Cezary Lapinski

$222,000; 20 Dennis Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Michael Grocke to Molly A Salerno

$200,000; 240 Winnsboro Ct Unit D, Schaumburg; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Katherine L Goltra to Raisa R Ahmed

$200,000; 126 Pocasset Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Jan Solej to Erika Z Lopez

$197,000; 700 Newton Ct Unit 700, Schaumburg; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Sharon Noe to Nora Y Segarra Del Coral

$180,000; 1463 Mercury Dr Unit 122, Schaumburg; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Daniel Zuniga to Neha Goyal

$176,000; 1460 Fairlane Dr Unit 202, Schaumburg; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Rovituso Trust to Joyce E Jaske

$168,000; 611 Limerick Ln Unit 2D, Schaumburg; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Akash Hemantkumar Patel to Rahulpuri J Goswami

$152,000; 609 Limerick Ln Unit 1D, Schaumburg; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Saeed Khalid Majeed to Maria L Vijil Maldonado

$145,000; 220 S Roselle Rd Unit 310, Schaumburg; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Friend Family Trust to Vedat Redzheb

$145,000; 220 S Roselle Rd Unit 122, Schaumburg; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Cary Friend to Vedat Redzheb

$137,500; 300 S Roselle Rd Unit 206, Schaumburg; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Friend Family Trust to Vedat Redzheb

$130,000; 324 S Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Ulana Larissa Storrie to Pink Houses Of Illinois Inc

Streamwood

$500,000; 15 Prairie Pointe Lane, Streamwood; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Nilam P Brahmbhatt to Pablo A Crespo

$403,000; 1113 Oak Ridge Drive, Streamwood; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Philip Pellerito to Gayle Quaglia

$370,000; 2 Ironwood Court, Streamwood; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Daniel Depaolis to Kareem Al Zoobiy

$359,000; 500 Berkley Place, Streamwood; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Carmela Munoz Gomez to Jose Marturell

$355,000; 107 Patricia Parkway, Streamwood; Sold on June 6, 2023, by James W Gibler to Joshua Agins

$340,000; 22 Wildflower Way, Streamwood; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Sujaya Robin to Rick Berry

$335,000; 14 Fillmore Lane, Streamwood; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Dennis Bimel to Preston Jefferson

$325,000; 811 Lacy Ave., Streamwood; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Karrian J Rosenwinkel to Lorreine S Arroyave

$325,000; 13 Chaucer Lane, Streamwood; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Fahad Ansari to Patrick Bailey

$325,000; 1 Canterbury Court, Streamwood; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Chad E Coates to Jaclyn Rentner

$310,000; 125 Azalea Circle, Streamwood; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Juan Renteria to Miguel Fragoso

$285,000; 307 Chase Ter, Streamwood; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Jessica Woodrich to David R Ortiz

$261,000; 37 Carey Lane, Streamwood; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Sadia S Hasan to Olha Kuzmyk

$260,000; 3 Ridge Circle, Streamwood; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Jennifer A Segoviano to Carlos M Reyes Tapia

$250,000; 555 Ascot Lane, Streamwood; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Jennifer A Kottmeier to Daniela Coscodan

$250,000; 135 Brittany Drive, Streamwood; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Regan Earl to Michael T Smith

$212,000; 401 Cedarcrest Drive, Streamwood; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Raymond Carl

$211,000; 123 S Maxon Lane, Streamwood; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Bryan Sanchez to Maheen Iman

$200,000; 1004 Manor Drive, Streamwood; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Debra L Maybury to Josefina Gutierrez

$170,500; 230 Dato Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Intercounty Judicial Sales Cor to Vesole Real Estate II Llc

$143,000; 557 E Shag Bark Ln Unit G, Streamwood; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Rosalia R Jorda to Lidia Biesiadecka

$105,500; 5011 Valley Ln Unit 100, Streamwood; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Klaudiusz Botor to Rogelio Soto

Wheeling

$536,000; 620 Denoyer Trail, Wheeling; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Christopher Lago to Morteza Bazregar

$486,000; 661 Garth Road, Wheeling; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Daniel N Truong to Muhammetmyrat Halmammedov

$415,000; 749 River Walk Drive, Wheeling; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Ferdinand A Pe Benito

$310,000; 214 Mayer Ave., Wheeling; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Miguel Saavedra

$308,000; 205 Shadowbend Drive, Wheeling; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Elzbieta Jarosz to Annamma Mathew

$300,000; 705 S Elmhurst Road, Wheeling; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Adriana Flores to Juan Manuel Flores

$275,000; 489 Rustic Drive, Wheeling; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Lawrence A Shapiro to Olha Kovtuneko

$235,000; 1532 Springview Ct Unit C2, Wheeling; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Boris Bihovski to Dragos A Martinescu

$229,000; 1159 Buckingham Ct Unit C2, Wheeling; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Susan Kim to Nathanael James Belch

$167,000; 475 Plum Creek Dr Unit 508, Wheeling; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Alex Berson to Caroline Louis Jean

$143,000; 375 Plum Creek Dr Unit 511, Wheeling; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Irina Phillips to Josephine Weinblatt

$139,000; 586 Fairway View Dr Unit 1A, Wheeling; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Ashley Caitlin Brannstrom to Kaylee Johnson

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.