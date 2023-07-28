Cook County property transfers for May 30 to June 22, 2023
Arlington Heights
$651,000; 2015 N Woodland Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Daniel Michael Volpe Trust to Gulfer Hurdogan
$625,000; 223 S Kaspar Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Richard J Kemph to Brendan Devlieger
$598,000; 14 N Dryden Place, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Zachary C Geren to Lorri Marlow
$555,000; 1102 N Carlyle Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Siniscalchi 2012 J T Trust to Alberto Liz
$550,000; 919 S Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Ness Joint Trust to Michelle Robertson
$534,000; 806 S Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Apex National Real Estate Llc to William Kershaw
$519,000; 903 S Cleveland Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Alison M Hinchey to Ryan Mortenson
$490,000; 2403 S Cedar Glen Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Mary Pietryka to John Nasello
$480,000; 508 W Berkley Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Philip Arkin to Edward Conner
$475,000; 707 W Noyes St., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Kyle David Meyers to Mark Hiben
$465,000; 31 N Wilshire Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Walter Trust to Kathren A Schreck
$460,000; 2315 E Grove St., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Brian T Sullivan to William Egleton
$460,000; 2018 N Dunhill Ct N, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Hickey Trust to Dennis Prikkel
$445,000; 407 S Patton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Maguire Trust to Zachary E Bart
$445,000; 1425 E Flentie Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Joan Sparreo to Kristin Larson
$435,000; 77 S Evergreen Ave Unit 906, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Angela R Marozza to Jessica Lindsay
$426,000; 545 S Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Mark Koszyk to John J Franco
$425,000; 109 E Berkley Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Burke Trust to Jack E Hattendorf
$416,000; 206 W Orchard St., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Julie E Dulski to Marshall Edwin Mcnabb
$410,000; 1401 W Lexington Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Philip G Hemmer to Lisa L Roth
$399,000; 917 E Frederick St., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Phillip R Jannes to Thomas John Sulinski
$390,000; 829 E Hamilton Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Mookyoung Sohn to Connor Ayres
$390,000; 622 E Clarendon Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Hogendorp Trust to Aaron Franceschi
$357,000; 905 E Frederick St., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Janet L Souter to Alexandra N Olson
$345,000; 1208 N Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Douglas N Feigen to Andrew A Wiekert
$340,000; 706 S Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Constantine Angelo Alexakos to Michael Brockway
$340,000; 2608 E Bel Aire Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Scott Steven Dueball to Suzanne Volpe
$315,000; 907 W Happfield Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Kurc Trust to Enkhjargal Enkhamgalan
$315,000; 1529 N Courtland Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Figliuolo Trust to Jean Broten
$315,000; 116 S Reuter Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Gloria A Kuehn to Kevin Kuehn
$275,500; 10 S Dunton Ave Unit 209, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Paige C Almdale to Nicholas P Tinaglia
$270,000; 3410 N Buffalo Grove Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 31, 2023, by James Skrzypek to Martha Moreno
$251,500; 1952 N Stillwater Rd Unit 1952, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Raymond Kurpiewski to Ashley Elizabeth Welenc
$245,000; 1887 W White Oak St Unit 5 2, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Kate Kasperski to Roman Vetrov
$242,000; 302 N Reuter Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 2, 2023, by 86 Investments Llc to Ajh0764 Llc
$201,000; 1840 W Surrey Park Ln Unit 1B, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Gloria Chavarria to Karl P Novak
$191,500; 9 S Reuter Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Nestor A Reina to Martha Desiree Ruiz Reina
$186,000; 1117 S Old Wilke Rd Unit 302, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Ganka Ivanova to Abelingnacio Sanchez
$174,000; 120 N Lincoln Ln Unit 3A, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Anguel D Sevov to Andrew Gibbons
$170,000; 205 W Miner St Unit 301, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Vedasree Nandeppagari to Michaele Arellano
$155,000; 2307 S Goebbert Rd Unit B110, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Jerald Nelson to Mariusz Jurczyk
$150,000; 751 S Dwyer Ave Unit F, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Olivia E Radziszewski to Margaret E Bordine
$145,000; 1117 S Old Wilke Rd Unit 5-106, Arlington Heights; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Alexander Pawlasek to Olena Zadorozhna
$130,000; 2420 Randall Ln Unit 3A, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Irena Szulewska to Uday Patel
$125,000; 2604 N Windsor Dr Unit 111, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Vladimir Rubin to Oleh Markevych
Barrington
$699,000; 275 Cold Spring Road, Barrington; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Sean Edward Mccarthy to Peggy Marie Blenner
$648,000; 14 Barrington Hills Road, Barrington; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Rudolph Johnson to Nazia Khan
$598,000; 212 Washington St., Barrington; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Accurso A Solano to Jeffrey D Manz
$532,000; 305 Princeton Ave., Barrington; Sold on May 31, 2023, by John B Kepler to Blake M Hooper
$470,000; 123 Raymond Ave., Barrington; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Shawna Ann Johnson to Louis Kovarik
$398,000; 116 E Liberty St., Barrington; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Wray Trust to Ryne Quinlan
$348,000; 112 E Hillside Ave., Barrington; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Elizabeth Jean Petersen to Rebecca H Wolf
$280,000; 126 S Glendale Ave., Barrington; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Fox Real Estate Enterprises Ll to Joseph E Shiba
$270,000; 217 Washington St., Barrington; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Craig Bopp to Clay J Mitchell
$250,000; 113 S Hough St., Barrington; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Jay W Yu to Duck Key North Homes Llc
Bartlett
$650,000; 1359 Keenland Drive, Bartlett; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Suzanne M Curran to Nirav Patel
$570,000; 1090 Santa Fe St., Bartlett; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Anthony B Williams to Viraliben Patel
$500,000; 226 Weston Court, Bartlett; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Paul Malinowski to Daniel D Schuth
$480,000; 1183 Driftwood Lane, Bartlett; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Doherty Trust to Patrick J Ryan
$460,000; 552 Irvington Court, Bartlett; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Martha J Manzella to Omair H Farooq
$432,000; 2054 Providence Drive, Bartlett; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Justin D Horgan to Heather Lynn Pawlish
$430,000; 460 Smoketree Lane, Bartlett; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Pawel P Run to Anna Babiarz
$425,000; 245 Cummings Drive, Bartlett; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Randall Stern
$400,000; 1027 Confederation Drive, Bartlett; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Luke J Kreger to Dipikaben Kachhia
$395,000; 545 Ladysmith Road, Bartlett; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Alex R Miller to Tien M Cao
$390,000; 1813 Golf View Drive, Bartlett; Sold on June 6, 2023, by House Fit Llc to Faizan J Siddiqui
$390,000; 172 Partridge Lane, Bartlett; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Anirudh Krishna to Suzanne M Curran
$366,000; 115 S Western Ave., Bartlett; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Jose G Pinones to Bohdan Shamanski
$360,000; 1462 Beaumont Circle, Bartlett; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Grace Gregory Daab to Noel Sinohin Panganiban
$345,000; 780 Bryn Mawr Ave., Bartlett; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Joseph Valio Jr to Joseph Nitti Jeffrey Netz
$338,000; 1981 Fountain Grass Circle, Bartlett; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Kathy Vy Nguyen to John Gaius Stewart
$265,000; 739 Cove Court, Bartlett; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Vayda T Montes to Vijay Patel
$206,000; 633 Mallard Ct Unit A1, Bartlett; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Donna Marie Crokin to Chintan Anil Barot
$200,000; 232 E North Ave., Bartlett; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Burton A Yeager Land Trust to Jvl Properties Llc
$180,000; 652 Mallard Ct Unit C2, Bartlett; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Lori Sutphin to Kushal M Agrawal
Buffalo Grove
$764,000; 1927 Sheridan Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Jeffrey T Baden to Damandeep S Kochhar
$562,000; 884 Horatio Blvd., Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Wilmington Savings Fund Societ to Aleksandr Tovstanovskiy
$560,000; 1301 Devonshire Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Wunsch 2018 Trust to May Odishoo
$535,000; 825 Vernon Ct S, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Delaney Trust to Luis Eduardo Diaz Perez
$510,000; 560 Checker Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Kendyl M Frank to Lorenzo Valle
$510,000; 1301 Madison Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Sampath Narabetla to Indra Prasad Reddy Nimmanapalli
$470,000; 452 Ridgewood Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Aleksandr Liokumovich to Amit Gurudutt Nagpal
$450,000; 532 Chatham Circle, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Zakhar Reznik to Brandon Beckerman
$440,000; 230 Woodstone Circle, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Sudheer Vijaykumar to Chetankumar Malepati
$425,000; 788 Bernard Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Sofia Abba to Jeremey S Rosario
$415,000; 993 Bernard Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Mark S Trippiedi to Jonathan Frederick Hillenbrand
$415,000; 432 Thorndale Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Todd Seltzer to Rajadurai Jayakumar
$380,000; 3 Forestway Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Luis E Diaz to Lisa Navarro
$366,000; 609 White Pine Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Jacob Krupowicz to Michael Watson
$360,500; 293 Woodstone Circle, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Larisa Kovaleva to Nupurben Patel
$360,000; 1107 Sandhurst Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Levey Trust to Vaseekaran Janarthanam
$355,000; 675 Hickory Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 30, 2023, by John H Phillips to Endre Deak
$335,000; 433 Dogwood Ter, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Christopher Stroh to Santosh Kumar Samantara
$290,000; 1216 Churchill Ct Unit 9-27-D, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Selena M Pastor to Irwin Weiner
$280,000; 605 Thornwood Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Brian P Polk to Antonios Samartzis
$260,000; 1249 S Wellington Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Gaurav Mohan Sharma to Kishore Jayachandran
$225,000; 105 Windwood Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Gardner Trust to William M Gardner
$215,500; 1135 Beechwood Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Jill Ann Vranic to 170 S Porter Llc
$215,000; 51 Old Oak Dr Unit 107, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Joyce Penjoya to Carl Snow
$141,000; 5 Oak Creek Dr Unit 3104, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Alexander Kisberg to Alexis Ramirez
$140,000; 400 E Dundee Rd Unit 201, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Grandview Capital Llc
$105,000; 3 Villa Verde Dr Unit 218, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Yuriy Zubok to Dimitry Ulman
Deer Park
$325,000; 20055 Ela Road, Deer Park; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Steve Schafer to Joseph Mueller
Des Plaines
$485,000; 1355 Miami Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Linda Leineweber to Yousif Youkhana
$415,000; 1348 Henry Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Ronald E Kilinski to Rachel L Gallichio
$395,000; 1073 Irwin Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Linda A Sklena to Wisam Aywan
$383,000; 1900 Rancho Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Kevin Conley to Dominik Ocytko
$375,000; 1817 Lee St., Des Plaines; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Mian Homes Investment Llc to Ikhlas P Mian
$365,000; 819 Graceland Ave Unit 203, Des Plaines; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Linda I Pont to Patrick Brown
$364,000; 1820 Illinois St., Des Plaines; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Nicholas J Stafford to Miranda Gurra
$361,500; 366 Lance Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Mark Brodl to Laura Frisch
$360,000; 2766 S Scott St., Des Plaines; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Richard Belluomini Jr to Alexander L Murray
$355,000; 9429 Meadow Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Robert Zentak to Mohammed R Uddin
$345,000; 160 N Westgate Road, Des Plaines; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Anita Shears to Philip Joseph Brown
$341,000; 9000 Sherry Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Gilbert Youkhana to Yahya Dakhill Bani Hachem
$338,000; 912 S 3rd Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Frances Zelinski to Eric Waxman
$323,000; 9445 Brockton Ln Unit D, Des Plaines; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Parth Patel to Badruddin Ali
$320,000; 435 Alles St Unit 403, Des Plaines; Sold on June 2, 2023, by William John Markus Trust to Marianne M Yoo
$316,000; 324 E Golf Road, Des Plaines; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Carol G Szymanski to Tyrus Salas Nguyen
$315,000; 1470 Jefferson St Unit 506, Des Plaines; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Maciej Wojciech Krawiec to Darren J Lenox
$305,000; 557 N 4th Ave Unit A, Des Plaines; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Dhruvkumar S Patel to Thresiamma John
$300,000; 1179 Margret St., Des Plaines; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Jeffrey Hill Perkins to Domingo Balangue
$295,500; 557 N 4th Ave Unit B, Des Plaines; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Mitchell S Gold to Franklin Mikho
$280,000; 9315 Home Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Adeeb Shaba Yousif Khoshnaw to Romina Kanou
$275,000; 1014 Webster Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Amy Rebecca Thomas to Joshua E Ennis
$255,000; 1370 Fargo Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Maria Prikhodko to April Joseph
$245,000; 1641 E Touhy Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Wilfried Schulz to Marcin Miekina
$232,500; 501 Alles St Unit 403A, Des Plaines; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Izabela Giraldo to Christian M Nunez
$232,500; 2251 Eastview Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Benjamin Thomas to Mark A Delia
$230,000; 2136 Ash St., Des Plaines; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Deutsche Bank Natl Trust Co Tr to Rafael Rivera
$222,000; 640 Murray Ln Unit 102, Des Plaines; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Laurentiu N Feraru to Tonee Butrus
$199,000; 8815 Robin Dr Unit D, Des Plaines; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Chaofeng Liu to Amanda Makowski
$190,000; 8800 Robin Dr Unit B, Des Plaines; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Chaofeng Liu to Jesus Perez Jasso
$190,000; 675 Pearson St Unit 405, Des Plaines; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Harold F Phillips to Ilgisbek Dosaliev
$181,000; 1811 Pratt Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Fifth Third Bank Na to Donev Llc
$170,000; 8852 Robin Dr Unit B, Des Plaines; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Chaofeng Liu to Francis Abraham
$161,500; 910 Beau Dr Unit 304, Des Plaines; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Michaeline P Pasko Powell to Ivan Polyak
$160,000; 8923 Knight Ave Unit 418, Des Plaines; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Rose Ahn Szczypta to Rana Entrepreneur Invest Llc
$149,500; 390 S Western Ave Unit 204, Des Plaines; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Pawel Rapciak
$137,500; 386 Alles St Unit 101, Des Plaines; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Leszek Storonowicz to Arnold M Ladd
$136,000; 1111 Holiday Ln Unit 1, Des Plaines; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Hatem M Moshin to Saad Mikhael
$135,000; 8836 N Western Ave Unit 1E, Des Plaines; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Charles P Golbert to Zaheda Desai
$126,500; 9562 Park Ln Unit 1040, Des Plaines; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Jarnail Kanda
$118,000; 9001 Golf Rd Unit 5E, Des Plaines; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Revive Renovations Llc
$110,000; 385 Dover Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Swirles Trust to 385 Dover Lane Llc
$102,000; 1115 Holiday Ln Unit 5, Des Plaines; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Angelov Trust to Daria S Rum
Elk Grove Village
$520,000; 1315 Wood Trail, Elk Grove Village; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Kimberly Demarino to Leyla Mine Tandag
$439,000; 1037 Judy Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Madsen Trust to Junya Ishikawa
$420,000; 574 Ridge Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Skinner Home Trust to Ritesh Rambhai Patel
$415,000; 1371 Carlisle Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Nicole L Scardina to Leticia Sanchez Hernandez
$360,000; 908 Brantwood Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Roller Trust to Richard Carr
$342,000; 646 Dauphine Ct Unit H, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Miroslav Lasovsky to Segun Arowolo
$325,000; 1096 Savoy Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Ferko Trust to Jonathan Vales
$310,000; 1829 Pebble Beach Circle, Elk Grove Village; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Driscoll Trust to Syed U Hussain
$300,000; 254 Mimosa Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Taucher Trust to Sawyer Kasdorf
$295,000; 90 Kennedy Blvd., Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Megan M Frintner
$267,500; 261 University Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Designs By Val Llc to Shawn Abraham
$265,000; 1236 Springdale Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Phillips Trust to Dawid Kulik
$243,000; 1666 Vermont Dr Unit A, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Michele M Stanicek to Agata Darowska
Hanover Park
$507,500; 2070 Elm Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Akz Development Corp to Keyur Patel
$440,000; 1905 Pastoral Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Jagdish Patel to Mohammed Ismail Adeeb
$360,000; 7218 Farmstead Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Maney Park Llc to Ana Urbaneja De Chacare
$360,000; 5324 Fonda Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Mc Acquisitions LLC to Anthony Guzman
$350,500; 5749 Essex Court, Hanover Park; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Jacob T Witnik to Nicholas Borchardt
$345,000; 2220 Cinema Dr W, Hanover Park; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Nicholas Merklin to Cody Brandle
$340,000; 2200 Cinema Dr W, Hanover Park; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Jozef Glowa to Jose Manrique Ledezma
$300,000; 7433 Churchill Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Nirvi Parmar to Esteban Munoz Gonzalez
$300,000; 1549 E Celebrity Circle, Hanover Park; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Lukas Ostojic to Evan Kirk
$292,500; 2184 Rob Roy Court, Hanover Park; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Frank Tom Kopanitsanos to Gianluca Attilio Giannelli
$286,000; 7420 East Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Eric S Regan to Serhiy Novosad
$285,000; 1074 Westchester Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Klein Trust to Maria Yebra
$250,000; 3755 Merrimac Ln E, Hanover Park; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Olalekan Sobamwowo to Domenica Holmes
$250,000; 1305 Court P, Hanover Park; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Ilirian Mici
$237,000; 2061 Windward Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Noma Johns to Martin Bukowiecki
$230,000; 7606 Bristol Ln Unit E, Hanover Park; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Indravadan Mehta Trust to Apurva Mehta
$225,000; 1452 Bear Flag Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Ada Systems Inc to Imtiaz Ahmed
$224,000; 6620 Deerpath Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Barbara Ellen Engle to Travis Yarak
$210,000; 1434 Bear Flag Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Susanna L Donovan to Mary C Mills
$180,000; 6897 Highland St., Hanover Park; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Tellin Trust to JJJ Remodeling Llc
Hoffman Estates
$575,000; 5250 Birch Bark Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 6, 2023, by David C Abraham to Satya Srinivasa Chandrasekhar Sripada
$559,000; 1275 Hunters Rdg W, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Michael Reed to Conrad F Montville
$488,500; 3720 Whispering Trails Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Ranjan Behera to Rachit Sharma
$442,000; 880 Deerpath Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Saravanan Malli Chandrasekaran to Jonathan Felix Ravikumar
$395,000; 875 Rosedale Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Jacqueline Everett to YurII Andreichuk
$395,000; 1345 Rock Cove Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Puyu Zhu to Hien Huynh
$393,000; 2020 Carling Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Michael Allen Smith to Kurt Felson
$375,000; 1646 Pebble Beach Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 5, 2023, by T Bird Llc to Anton Rybets
$370,000; 715 Mohave St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Levid Gonzalez to Jong Yul Jun
$360,000; 705 Cumberland St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Gul Ahuja to Deborah L Woolley
$355,000; 4791 Amber Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Bgrs Llc to Saravanan Periyasamy
$354,000; 1587 Brookside Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Vivek Payan to Joshua Walters
$330,000; 4827 Turnberry Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Paul Perschon to Marta J Kaca
$330,000; 1240 Glen Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Richard Grischow to Fahad Anwar
$315,000; 1015 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Janet D Hyder to Davinder K Batra
$241,000; 435 Mohave St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Kathrine R Warnke to Top Notch Llc
$235,000; 660 Wainsford Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Pink Houses Of Illinois Llc
$225,000; 4564 Topaz Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Roxana Atristain to Timothy C Villaraza
$136,000; 1880 Bonnie Ln Unit 306, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Nijaz Hodzic to Mark Barvzak
$125,000; 745 Heritage Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Andrea Diaz to Bhagavandas Patel
$110,000; 1375 Rebecca Dr Unit 104, Hoffman Estates; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Lourdes G Cruz to AnastasIIa Zahvotska
Inverness
$665,000; 5195 Carriana Court, Inverness; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Lakshmi Aysola to Neil Libner
$665,000; 1495 Dunbar Road, Inverness; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Glenn A Killoren to Michael Digrazia
$660,000; 19 Lochbrook Lane, Inverness; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Mary Catherine Alden to Anita C Wilcheck
$560,000; 614 Stone Canyon Circle, Inverness; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Raymond J Ligocki Trust to Clifton Haslop
$350,000; 1442 Shire Circle, Inverness; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Diana R Baker to Kristen Scardina
Lake Barrington
$697,500; 28329 W Vance Court, Lake Barrington; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Oleg Zavelsky to Richard Hernandez
$413,500; 461 Valley View Rd Unit 420, Lake Barrington; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Wayne E Dreyer to David Robak
$365,000; 293 N Bay Court, Lake Barrington; Sold on June 15, 2023, by David W Houghton to Anita Street
$260,000; 729 Old Barn Rd Unit B, Lake Barrington; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Joseph Anthony Bernal to Kirsten E Macgregor
Long Grove
$745,000; 6577 Windham Lane, Long Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Kostel LLC to Jai Parkash
$720,000; 3542 Willow Valley Road, Long Grove; Sold on June 15, 2023, by William A Schwartz to William J Johns Jr
$570,000; 5519 Oak Grove Circle, Long Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Michael D Golden to Sean Sharkey
$92,000; 3706 Deerwood Drive, Long Grove; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Good Choice Homes LLC to Vitaliy Mnykh
Mount Prospect
$631,000; 1010 W Lonnquist Blvd., Mount Prospect; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Yong Nak Lee Trust to John Iaccino
$610,000; 500 S George St., Mount Prospect; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Wang Trust to Matthew W Bowman
$560,000; 201 E Lonnquist Blvd., Mount Prospect; Sold on June 9, 2023, by John A Fusilero to John J Mckevitt III
$550,000; 1306 S Fern Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Major Investment Group Llc to Ronald Vistal Mendoza
$489,000; 104 N Elm St., Mount Prospect; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Jan Czaja to Ryan J Henders
$482,500; 809 S Waverly Place, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Barbara Drain to Jincy Alex
$450,000; 708 S Crestwood Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Jeanne R Polizzi Trust to Jennifer Cicero
$441,000; 219 S William St., Mount Prospect; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Shelley Reese to Kevin Leska
$430,000; 308 N Prospect Manor Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Katherine Ipjian to Krystal Velazquez
$425,000; 521 S Louis St., Mount Prospect; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Christopher J Tabor to Chu Chung Kwan
$415,000; 219 College Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Michael Roller to Peggy Graf
$399,000; 500 S Busse Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Despina Stolidakis to Kate Kasperski
$359,000; 21 Hatlen Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Milad H Ibrahim to Rabia E Wasouf
$340,000; 1004 Butternut Ln Unit A, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Palminteri Land Trust to Kristina Heiwzen
$310,000; 1410 N Bridgeport Dr Unit T29, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Vyacheslav Tsybulyak
$280,000; 317 N Elm St., Mount Prospect; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Lockard Trust to Yang Song
$261,000; 601 W Huntington Commons Rd Unit 207, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Tsvetko Terziyski to Piotr Kanczugowski
$260,000; 312 N Owen St., Mount Prospect; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Jozef Grochowski to Ioan C Berbece
$250,000; 1400 N Yarmouth Pl Unit 303, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Jacob H Moshi to Kristen D Poppenhouse
$240,000; 502 W Huntington Commons Rd Unit 240, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Cornerstone Elite Inc to Gregory Jones
$240,000; 1717 W Crystal Ln Unit 412, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Rose Lombardo to Joseph Rouse
$221,500; 1242 N Boxwood Dr Unit B, Mount Prospect; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Heidi D Ruelos to Daniele G Fiore
Palatine
$555,000; 957 N Carmel Drive, Palatine; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Anna Keller to Olivia Rudnicki
$555,000; 174 E Farmgate Lane, Palatine; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Austin C Clarke to Lindsay E Wilson
$550,000; 1213 W Kenilworth Ave., Palatine; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Kathleen Danz to Joseph James Ziegenhorn
$547,500; 256 S Brookdale Lane, Palatine; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Georgi & Brandon Co Inc to Valerie E Castello
$440,000; 742 S Bennett Ave., Palatine; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Katsma Trust to Eunice S Lee
$437,500; 63 E Forest Lane, Palatine; Sold on June 7, 2023, by William Johnson to Edwin A Herrera
$425,000; 339 N Morris Drive, Palatine; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Allyson R Carter to Leah Sharon Kelly
$375,000; 416 S Hart St., Palatine; Sold on June 2, 2023, by John T Sobeski Jr to Efthios Lekas
$375,000; 239 W Wood St., Palatine; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Patricia Gerberich to John R Daul
$370,000; 842 N Auburn Woods Drive, Palatine; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Keir Norwell to Liliya Isangulov
$370,000; 714 E Pompano Lane, Palatine; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Myra Sparesus to Katherine Thielen
$370,000; 1534 W Ethans Glen Drive, Palatine; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Terry D Williams to Eddie J Mannix
$370,000; 133 S Winston Drive, Palatine; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Judith Johnson to Susanne E Vail
$365,000; 55 S Walnut St., Palatine; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Ramona Fragassi to Tara P Gonio
$357,500; 606 N Glenn Drive, Palatine; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Potaniec Trust to Laura A Pelos
$353,500; 1535 N Saint Marks Place, Palatine; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Peggy J Stough to AnastasIIa Hvozdenko
$350,000; 630 N Robinson Drive, Palatine; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Guy D Vena to Dannielle Mary Allen
$340,000; 44 S Ash St., Palatine; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Hannah J Lim to Kurt Huegelmann
$330,000; 1628 S Meacham Road, Palatine; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Reekie Trust to Doreen Luo
$312,000; 317 N Brockway St., Palatine; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Ralph Andaas to Nicholas D Jay
$309,000; 1565 E Paronet Lane, Palatine; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Karen M Tucci to Jacob J Arndt
$290,000; 1016 N Timberlea Drive, Palatine; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Josephine T Losch to Max R Gould Jr
$275,000; 446 E Fawn Lane, Palatine; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Oanh Tran to Paul Kim
$240,000; 440 W Mahogany Ct Unit 402, Palatine; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Kathryn Arter to Michael Meehan
$235,500; 253 S Bothwell St., Palatine; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Kevin Methling to Dennis Holmquist
$230,000; 2095 N Ginger Creek Dr Unit C, Palatine; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Felix M Zagalsky to Daniel F Levy
$222,000; 900 E Wilmette Rd Unit 414, Palatine; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Sylvia E Asplund to Syrja Xhangolli
$210,000; 1944 N Hidden Creek Cir Unit 8, Palatine; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Dan Floricel to Lucia J Demidetchi
$203,000; 1564 N Gatewood Ave., Palatine; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Bradley Jacobs to Marlene Smetana
$200,000; 245 S Park Ln Unit 423, Palatine; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Jennifer A Wills
$195,000; 390 W Mahogany Ct Unit 410, Palatine; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Barbara Mcwilliam Neumann to Collin M Furlong
$180,000; 831 E Carriage Ln Unit 3, Palatine; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Vinicio Herrera Ramirez to Angel Rivera
$167,000; 1243 E Baldwin Ln Unit 300, Palatine; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Jolanta Krol to Tomasz M Kaminski
$166,000; 1340 N Geneva Dr Unit 3B, Palatine; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Dominik Ocytko to Yekaterina Grimaila
$165,000; 819 E Carriage Ln Unit 4, Palatine; Sold on June 8, 2023, by John Bukowiecki to Agnieszka Stevenson Theden
$155,500; 1444 Carol Ct Unit 3B, Palatine; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Svetlana Dzhurylyuk to Anna K Szelag
$137,000; 461 E Spruce Dr Unit 3A, Palatine; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Tong S Park to Shyam Ratibhai Patel
$120,000; 1165 E Greenbriar Lane, Palatine; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Douglas R Schmieskors III to Grandview Capital Llc
$116,000; 7A E Dundee Quarter Dr Unit 308, Palatine; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Pawel Piotrowski to Michael Sikorski
$100,000; 1311 N Baldwin Ct Unit 2A, Palatine; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Ramandeep Singh to Nafay Naved
Prospect Heights
$660,000; 207 Thierry Lane, Prospect Heights; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Korvas Trust to Sardar M Khan
$450,000; 812 Pine Forest Lane, Prospect Heights; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Kopran Joint Trust to John G Dolniak
$310,000; 708 Burr Oak Ln Unit B, Prospect Heights; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Jack Edward Hattendorf to Zachary J Abraham
$298,000; 708 Rose Ave., Prospect Heights; Sold on June 7, 2023, by James Wilson to VitalII Mikhai
$193,000; 904 E Willow Rd Unit 102, Prospect Heights; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Dmitrijs Cervjakovos to Christina J Wong
$146,000; 1110 Cove Dr Unit 218-C, Prospect Heights; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Debra Roth to Alexandia Pop
Rolling Meadows
$605,000; 6 Knoll Ridge Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 7, 2023, by O Brien Trust to Brian Garibaldi
$525,000; 4531 Dawngate Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Judith C Desalvo to Kenneth Nazarian
$505,000; 5608 Silentbrook Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Shriprakash Adikumar Band to Ankeet Mantra
$465,000; 5111 Emerson Ave., Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Troope Trust to Nicholas F Polutnik
$450,000; 2700 Southampton Dr Unit 203, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Dr Horton Inc to Satyaprasada Rao Duvvuri
$430,000; 2407 Wing St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Hpa Borrower 2018-1 Ml Llc to Jake S Stauner
$330,000; 107 Green Meadow Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Chicago Aquistion Partners Llc to Perlito D Libunao
$301,500; 8 Rumford On Asbury, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Nicholas S Peppers to Carolanne Smith
$225,000; 3916 Wren Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Anthony V Amatore to Simmons Griggs & Asociates Llc
Roselle
$445,000; 33 E Maple Ave., Roselle; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Ivan Wolfson to Jose Luis Timoteo Viveros
$430,000; 314 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Matthew J Schmidt
$370,000; 506 Winterwood Drive, Roselle; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Tero Trust to Kyle Mills
$315,000; 100 N Bokelman St Unit 525, Roselle; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Lee A Druger to Lisa M Vondra
$302,500; 355 W Woodworth Place, Roselle; Sold on June 22, 2023, by James M Wisniewski to Mateusz M Baranowicz
$265,000; 556 Chisholm Court, Roselle; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Nancy Poniatowski to Kenny Morataya
$265,000; 1506 Thornfield Lane, Roselle; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Thomas R Green to Lukasz Burzawa
$256,000; 358 Rodenburg Road, Roselle; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Bonnie Nelson to Uliana Kachun
$240,000; 1355 Hampshire Court, Roselle; Sold on June 22, 2023, by Marek Myslinski to Antoni Myslinski
$225,000; 225 Main St Unit 221, Roselle; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Trinity Place Partnership to Thomas Moloczyj
$220,000; 680 Circle Drive, Roselle; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Amanda Delaney to Jacob Henderson
Schaumburg
$555,500; 1212 Landmark Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Joel Jong Park
$549,000; 2220 Venture Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on June 7, 2023, by D R Harton Inc Midwest to Najeeb Eshai
$514,500; 1220 Landmark Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Dr Horton Inc to Jung Yang Chung
$510,500; 1218 Landmark Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on June 9, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Chang Hyun Lim
$481,000; 1813 Altoona Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Helmut Mahr to Crystal Magnolia Moon
$480,000; 2079 Arleen Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Robert J Trocchio to Himanshu Bhasin
$480,000; 1001 Cornell Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Thomas W Peters to Elvin L Cotto
$418,000; 1356 Scarboro Rd Unit 805, Schaumburg; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Rasik Bhanderi to Asha B Patel
$410,000; 2108 Chilmark Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Russo Joint Tenancy Trust to Abrar Ahmed
$407,000; 511 Cambridge Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Debbie A Kazmer to Michael Grocke
$395,000; 1436 Cathan Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Michael F Marasco to Thomas J Geitz
$390,000; 117 Samoset Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Cunningham Trust to Jorge Guerra
$385,000; 2111 Briar Hill Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Lsf10 Master Participation Tru to Kwabena Krah
$385,000; 1730 Sutton Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Davis Trust to Peilin Li
$385,000; 1314 Colwyn Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Kenneth M Bula to Louis Peter Barry
$370,000; 737 N Brookdale Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Christopher Lu to John Paul Belmonte
$370,000; 1807 Epping Place, Schaumburg; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Cynthia S Dase Estate to Natan Khanania
$365,000; 434 Iverson Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Parvin Abadi
$365,000; 2315 Hamilton Place, Schaumburg; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Ahmed Trust to Sunil Bhaskar
$355,000; 115 N Braintree Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Timothy J Odonnell to Sandeep Kaur Banger
$354,000; 22 Stone Bridge Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Westport Homes to Tirath Desai
$345,000; 103 Thistle Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Amol A Gholap to Nikhil Pandya
$340,000; 522 Dartmouth Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on June 9, 2023, by John Raftery to Briana D Onak
$340,000; 1211 Fairlane Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Adam Charles Howard to Kimberly Flores
$337,000; 625 Fairview Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Dinkerrai Dave to Nima Tahmassebi
$335,000; 1832 Whittier Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Paul F Weiss to Luke Digiulio
$320,500; 616 Manomet Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Philip M Morales to Daniel Chicago Post
$320,000; 858 Pinehurst Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Szymaszek Trust to David Beale
$315,000; 1909 Grove Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Nydia L Mejias to Zachary J Grzeskowiak
$315,000; 180 Cripple Creek Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Christopher Ross to Roman Diakun
$292,500; 15 Bar Harbour Rd Unit 4D, Schaumburg; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Rafal Utrata to Robert F Lang
$280,000; 1200 Knottingham Ct Unit 2B, Schaumburg; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Marissa Romero to Sheila Vickers
$252,000; 1901 Richmond Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Brenden Cannon to Maryna Storoshchuk
$246,500; 355 Lambert Dr Unit B2, Schaumburg; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Joseph M Anderlick to Madhusudan Upendra Krishna Pai
$240,000; 104 Waban Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Patrick K Holland to Jeffrey W Porter
$235,000; 272 Nantucket Hbr, Schaumburg; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Nicole M Hendricks to Cezary Lapinski
$222,000; 20 Dennis Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Michael Grocke to Molly A Salerno
$200,000; 240 Winnsboro Ct Unit D, Schaumburg; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Katherine L Goltra to Raisa R Ahmed
$200,000; 126 Pocasset Court, Schaumburg; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Jan Solej to Erika Z Lopez
$197,000; 700 Newton Ct Unit 700, Schaumburg; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Sharon Noe to Nora Y Segarra Del Coral
$180,000; 1463 Mercury Dr Unit 122, Schaumburg; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Daniel Zuniga to Neha Goyal
$176,000; 1460 Fairlane Dr Unit 202, Schaumburg; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Rovituso Trust to Joyce E Jaske
$168,000; 611 Limerick Ln Unit 2D, Schaumburg; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Akash Hemantkumar Patel to Rahulpuri J Goswami
$152,000; 609 Limerick Ln Unit 1D, Schaumburg; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Saeed Khalid Majeed to Maria L Vijil Maldonado
$145,000; 220 S Roselle Rd Unit 310, Schaumburg; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Friend Family Trust to Vedat Redzheb
$145,000; 220 S Roselle Rd Unit 122, Schaumburg; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Cary Friend to Vedat Redzheb
$137,500; 300 S Roselle Rd Unit 206, Schaumburg; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Friend Family Trust to Vedat Redzheb
$130,000; 324 S Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Ulana Larissa Storrie to Pink Houses Of Illinois Inc
Streamwood
$500,000; 15 Prairie Pointe Lane, Streamwood; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Nilam P Brahmbhatt to Pablo A Crespo
$403,000; 1113 Oak Ridge Drive, Streamwood; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Philip Pellerito to Gayle Quaglia
$370,000; 2 Ironwood Court, Streamwood; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Daniel Depaolis to Kareem Al Zoobiy
$359,000; 500 Berkley Place, Streamwood; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Carmela Munoz Gomez to Jose Marturell
$355,000; 107 Patricia Parkway, Streamwood; Sold on June 6, 2023, by James W Gibler to Joshua Agins
$340,000; 22 Wildflower Way, Streamwood; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Sujaya Robin to Rick Berry
$335,000; 14 Fillmore Lane, Streamwood; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Dennis Bimel to Preston Jefferson
$325,000; 811 Lacy Ave., Streamwood; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Karrian J Rosenwinkel to Lorreine S Arroyave
$325,000; 13 Chaucer Lane, Streamwood; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Fahad Ansari to Patrick Bailey
$325,000; 1 Canterbury Court, Streamwood; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Chad E Coates to Jaclyn Rentner
$310,000; 125 Azalea Circle, Streamwood; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Juan Renteria to Miguel Fragoso
$285,000; 307 Chase Ter, Streamwood; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Jessica Woodrich to David R Ortiz
$261,000; 37 Carey Lane, Streamwood; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Sadia S Hasan to Olha Kuzmyk
$260,000; 3 Ridge Circle, Streamwood; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Jennifer A Segoviano to Carlos M Reyes Tapia
$250,000; 555 Ascot Lane, Streamwood; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Jennifer A Kottmeier to Daniela Coscodan
$250,000; 135 Brittany Drive, Streamwood; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Regan Earl to Michael T Smith
$212,000; 401 Cedarcrest Drive, Streamwood; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Raymond Carl
$211,000; 123 S Maxon Lane, Streamwood; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Bryan Sanchez to Maheen Iman
$200,000; 1004 Manor Drive, Streamwood; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Debra L Maybury to Josefina Gutierrez
$170,500; 230 Dato Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Intercounty Judicial Sales Cor to Vesole Real Estate II Llc
$143,000; 557 E Shag Bark Ln Unit G, Streamwood; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Rosalia R Jorda to Lidia Biesiadecka
$105,500; 5011 Valley Ln Unit 100, Streamwood; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Klaudiusz Botor to Rogelio Soto
Wheeling
$536,000; 620 Denoyer Trail, Wheeling; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Christopher Lago to Morteza Bazregar
$486,000; 661 Garth Road, Wheeling; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Daniel N Truong to Muhammetmyrat Halmammedov
$415,000; 749 River Walk Drive, Wheeling; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Ferdinand A Pe Benito
$310,000; 214 Mayer Ave., Wheeling; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Miguel Saavedra
$308,000; 205 Shadowbend Drive, Wheeling; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Elzbieta Jarosz to Annamma Mathew
$300,000; 705 S Elmhurst Road, Wheeling; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Adriana Flores to Juan Manuel Flores
$275,000; 489 Rustic Drive, Wheeling; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Lawrence A Shapiro to Olha Kovtuneko
$235,000; 1532 Springview Ct Unit C2, Wheeling; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Boris Bihovski to Dragos A Martinescu
$229,000; 1159 Buckingham Ct Unit C2, Wheeling; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Susan Kim to Nathanael James Belch
$167,000; 475 Plum Creek Dr Unit 508, Wheeling; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Alex Berson to Caroline Louis Jean
$143,000; 375 Plum Creek Dr Unit 511, Wheeling; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Irina Phillips to Josephine Weinblatt
$139,000; 586 Fairway View Dr Unit 1A, Wheeling; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Ashley Caitlin Brannstrom to Kaylee Johnson
• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.