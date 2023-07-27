Triple digit heat indexes possible in the suburbs through Friday

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings have been issued for much of the Chicago suburbs through 9 p.m. Friday. Associated Press File Photo

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings have been issued for much of the Chicago suburbs through 9 p.m. Friday.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s today for much of the suburbs with humidity potentially driving heat indexes up to 110 degrees, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service office in Romeoville.

Temperatures and humidity will remain high Friday with a chance of a thunderstorm late Friday evening and overnight into Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday forecasts call for lower temperatures in the mid-80s.

Meteorologists are warning to limit outdoor activities for the next few days to avoid heat exhaustion or the possibility of heat stroke.