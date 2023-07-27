Rotary Club of Naperville names new president

Rich Tatara has been named as the new president of the Rotary Club of Naperville.

Tatara, a club member since 2017, will serve as president through June 2024. He's served in many roles with the Rotary Club of Naperville, including Foundation Chair.

A resident of Naperville for 35 years, Tatara retired in 2014 as the vice president of customer service with Coriant.

The Rotary Club of Naperville was founded in 1941. The club meets at 12:15 p.m. most Thursdays, and guests are welcome to join.