 

Naperville resident guilty of sexually abusing girl he met on app

  • James Nead

    James Nead

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/27/2023 5:35 PM

A DuPage County jury on Thursday convicted a Naperville resident of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl he met on social media

After a three-day trial, James Nead, 30, was found guilty of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of solicitation to meet a child and one count of traveling to meet a child, the state's attorney's office announced.

 

Nead faces up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced. He has been in custody at the DuPage County jail on $150,000 since his arrest on June 29, 2020.

In June 2019, the victim received a message on Snapchat from an account belonging to Nead. She and Nead exchanged photographs through the app, and several days later, Nead threatened to release the photos if she did not meet him, authorities said.

The victim met Nead at a strip mall near her house and got into his car, where he sexually abused her, according to the news release.

Later that day, the victim blocked Nead from her Snapchat account, but Nead contacted her through a different account and again tried to blackmail her, authorities said. The victim's father then contacted police.

Nead's next court date is Aug. 31.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Naperville man accused of abusing girl he met on Snapchat
Related Article
Naperville man accused of abusing girl he met on Snapchat
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 