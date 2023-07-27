 

Huntley man sentenced for Carpentersville home invasion

A Huntley man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to a Carpentersville home invasion.

The Kane County state's attorney's office on Thursday announced the plea deal with Joshua A. Doss, 43, of the 100 block of Woodcreek South.

 

Authorities said Doss entered his estranged wife's home on the 3100 block of Merrywell Court on Dec. 28, 2020, and stabbed a man.

The victim suffered wounds to the chest and forearm that required surgery.

Doss originally was charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed violence, home invasion, aggravated battery and violating an order of protection.

Doss must serve at least 85% of his sentence and receives credit for 923 days in the Kane County jail, where he had been held on $500,000 bail since his arrest.

