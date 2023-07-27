 

Hampshire firefighters treated for minor injuries after engine rollover

 
Alicia Fabbre
 
 
Updated 7/27/2023 4:45 PM

Three Hampshire firefighters and one firefighter intern were treated for minor injuries following a rollover crash involving their fire engine.

The firefighters were returning from a call around 9:40 a.m. Thursday when the crash occurred on French Road south of Route 72, according to a news release from the Hampshire Fire Protection District. All four occupants of the engine were taken to Sherman Hospital, where they were treated and released.

 

Fire Chief Trevor Hermann said the fire engine went off the shoulder. No other vehicles were involved in the accident, he said.

Diesel fuel from the engine leaked into a ditch but was contained and handled by a hazardous material cleanup company, according to the release.

The Kane County sheriff's office is investigating the crash.

