COD's Naperville Center closed due to HVAC issues

The College of DuPage Naperville Center will close at noon Thursday and remain closed Friday because of issues with the facility's heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system.

All other COD locations, including the college's main campus in Glen Ellyn, remain open, a school spokeswoman confirmed.

Programs and classes scheduled at the Naperville center for the remainder of the week have either moved online or to the Glen Ellyn campus.

College of DuPage is the largest community college in the state.