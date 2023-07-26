Strong thunderstorms rolling through suburbs early today
Updated 7/26/2023 8:45 AM
A brief, but potentially dangerous line of thunderstorms is rolling through the area early today and could bring wind gusts of up to 70 mph and hail.
Parts of McHenry County are under a thunderstorm warning through 8:45 a.m.
Lake County and parts of northern Cook and Kane counties are also under the same warning through 9:45 a.m. Portions of DuPage County could be affected as well.
Metra has suspended service in the affected areas as well, which is expected to last until about 9:30 a.m.
A small number of power outages in far western portions of the ComEd coverage area have already been reported as the storms passed through.
