Sinkhole discovery closes stretch of Wheeling Road

A stretch of Wheeling Road in Wheeling was abruptly closed to through traffic Wednesday after village public works crews located a sinkhole along the roadway.

Further inspection led to the discovery of a defective 48-inch stormwater pipe below the surface in the 400 block of Wheeling Road, which requires emergency replacement, officials said. A contractor has been retained to perform the work beginning Thursday morning.

Until the work is complete, Wheeling Road will be closed between Hintz and Dundee roads, except to local traffic.

For more information or questions, contact Utility Superintendent Jeff Wolfgram at (847) 279-6928 or jwolfgram@wheelingil.gov.