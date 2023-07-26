Massive response to Grayslake North on Friday will be part of a training drill

Grayslake police will be teaming with the Grayslake Fire Protection District and Grayslake High School District 127 for a large-scale training exercise from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at Grayslake North High School.

The training will address an active threat scenario at the school, 1925 N. Route 83, and contain several situations that could be anticipated during a real response to an active threat.

Lake Forest Hospital and several other first responder agencies also will participate.

The training scenario will be closed to the public.