Look: Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

A lot of animals were on the move and prizes were awarded on the first afternoon at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Gina Barnhart reaches for a basketball prize won by her daughter Emma, 9, right, at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. They are from Chicago.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Nathan Medula, 18, holds the Reserve Grand Prize winning market steer, named Goose and owned by Jessie Richards, 17 of Zion, as she moves her Grand Champion steer named Maverick in the show ring at right, at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Isabella Barnhart, 7, points to the prize she won playing basketball at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. With her is her mother Gina of Chicago. Isabella's sister Emma, 9, also won the game.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Evelyn Vick, 7, chases a large collection of bubbles in the interactive bubble zone at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Kayla Austin, 23, of Harvard, cuts the hair of Nadia, her four-month old goat that she will show on Friday at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Levi Wells, 6, waits for his cheese curds at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. He is from Kenosha.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A calf waits for attention in the Miller Petting Zoo at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Friends ride the Down Draft at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Boudreau, a performing rescue dog with Canine Stars leaps over water for his favorite toy at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jimmy Vick, 9, and his sister Evelyn 7, of Lindenhurst, chase a large collection of bubbles in the interactive bubble zone at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Oskar Erin Grandstand, 10, runs through a lot of bubbles in the interactive bubble zone at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. He is from Libertyville.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Kayla Austin, 23, of Harvard, cuts the hair of Nadia, her four-month old goat that she will show on Friday at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Levi Wells, 6, of Kenosha reaches for his order of cheese curds at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
James Storck, of Magical Bubbles of Madison, performs tricks at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A steer gets coifed for show at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer