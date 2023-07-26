Buffalo Grove surveying residents on branding, long-term planning

Buffalo Grove officials are asking residents to participate in a pair of online surveys intended to help them make decisions about the village's future.

The surveys are part of the village's ongoing strategic plan, comprehensive plan and community branding initiatives.

The community branding survey is intended to gather perspectives of Buffalo Grove to create an authentic identity for the community, and the comprehensive plan survey seeks residents' visions for the future of the village, specifically in regards to its physical environment. Links to both surveys are available at www.vbg.org/news_detail_T3_R239.php. Both surveys are open until Aug. 11.