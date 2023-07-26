Bail set for Des Plaines man accused of firing gun into the air

Bail was set at $50,000 Wednesday for a Des Plaines man accused of firing a gun into the air multiple times Monday night.

Eric Chavez, 29, of the 8800 block of Dee Road, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies, according to a news release from the Cook County sheriff's office.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 8800 block of Dee Road about 10:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators found 11 shell casings in the area. No injuries or property damage was reported.

Security footage showed Chavez and another individual exiting a vehicle and walking to the spot where police later found the shell casings, the sheriff's office said.

Police traced the vehicle to a residence on the same block and found Chavez outside holding a handgun, according to the news release. Chavez tried to run but was arrested, the sheriff's office said.

The shell casings matched the handgun Chavez was holding, the news release said. Authorities said Chavez did not have a valid Firearm Owners Identification card or a concealed-carry license.

Chavez would have to post $5,000 as bond to be released before trial.