Antioch concert will be fundraiser for boy who was thrown from carnival ride

Antioch police last week seized the "Moby Dick" ride from Lockport-based All Around Amusement. A 10-year-old boy was thrown from the ride July 16. Courtesy of Antioch police

Antioch will raise money for Huntley, the 10-year-old boy who was thrown from a carnival ride July 16, at its final "It's Thursday" concert of the year. Featuring the band Mike & Joe, the concert is set for Aug. 10. Courtesy of GoFundMe

Antioch is turning the final performance of the village's "It's Thursday" summer concert series into a fundraiser for the 10-year-old boy who suffered serious injuries earlier this month when he thrown from a ride at the Taste of Antioch.

The Aug. 10 concert will feature the rock cover band Mie & Joe. In addition to food and beverage sales, attendees can participate in raffles and other activities, with all profits going to the injured boy and his family.

Notes and cards for boy, identified by family as Huntley, will be collected and passed along to his family.

The performance is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the William E. Brook Entertainment Center -- Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive.

"I am moved by the overwhelming support the Antioch community has shown for Huntley and his family," Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner said in an announcement of the fundraiser Wednesday. "Together, we stand strong, committed to providing him and his family with assistance. This event is a testament to the strength of our community bonds."

Huntley suffered facial, jaw and leg injuries July 16 when he was tossed 10 to 20 feet through the air from a ride called "Moby Dick" on the final day of Taste of Antioch. On an online fundraiser page, family members say they've been discouraged from detailing his injuries and condition because of possible litigation.

"What we can tell you is that he is doing good and will have a long road to recovery," a message on the page reads.

Antioch police seized the Moby Dick ride last week as part of their investigation. The ride, owned and operated by Lockport-based All Around Amusement of Lockport, first was inspected by the Illinois Department of Labor, which also is investigating.