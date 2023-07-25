With temperatures rising, Cook County opening suburban cooling centers

With temperatures expected to climb into the 90s, and heat indexes in the 100s, Cook County will open several cooling centers in the suburbs this week.

Locations include the Elk Grove Township building in Elk Grove Village, the Hanover Township Senior Center in Bartlett, the Schaumburg Township facility in Hoffman Estates and the Barrington Metra station.

For a full list of locations and hours, visit https://tinyurl.com/4kut3vcf.

The county's Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security recommends that residents stay hydrated and avoid alcohol and sugary drinks; stay in the shade or indoors as much as possible; if working outside, take frequent breaks, preferably in an air-conditioned space; take pets indoors and make sure they have plenty of water; and never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.

Officials say it is also important to check on relatives, neighbors, seniors and members of vulnerable populations when temperatures climb to extreme levels.