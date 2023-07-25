Part of New York Street in Aurora closed after crash
Updated 7/25/2023 4:28 PM
Nobody was injured when a semi-tractor trailer truck hit a utility pole on New York Street on the east side of Aurora Tuesday afternoon.
New York is closed between Lincoln Avenue and Root Street while ComEd replaces the pole.
Police said they expect it to be closed for several hours.
