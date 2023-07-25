No injuries in Antioch car-vs.-building crash

A car plowed into the Poulson's Health Food store late Tuesday afternoon in Antioch. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A vehicle crashed into the Poulson's Health Food store in downtown Antioch late Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported, Antioch police spokesman Jim Moran said.

The vehicle was driving north on Main, left the road, hit a utility pole and then the store. As of 6 p.m., the vehicle was still in the building, Moran said.

The area is now without electricity, and Main will be closed for a few hours, from Ida to Lake streets, Moran said.

People posted photos on Facebook that showed a nearby Dairy Queen patio demolished, but Moran said he did not know of that.