Mosquito-killing sprays set for Wednesday night in Geneva, St. Charles
Updated 7/25/2023 4:15 PM
Geneva and St. Charles will spray mosquito-killing chemicals throughout the cities from dusk Wednesday to Thursday morning.
Officials say the spray is safe for humans and pets, but they advise people with respiratory conditions to stay indoors, with windows closed, until one hour after their area is misted.
To receive alerts or report mosquito nuisances and standing water, sign up at clarkeportal.com/hotline.
