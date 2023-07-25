Libertyville seeking nominations for business excellence awards
The Libertyville Economic Development Commission is seeking nominations of businesses to be recognized as part of the inaugural Business Excellence Recognition program.
The program will recognize businesses for their contributions to the community and economy.
Categories include: Community Impact; Economic Impact; Development Excellence; Advancement; and Notable New Business.
Based on nominations, the commission will identify up to two businesses in each category for recognition. Those chosen will be highlighted in village communications to honor their contributions. Selected businesses will be notified in October.
To submit a nomination, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/VOLBusinessExcellence.
