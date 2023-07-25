Driver plows into Antioch store

A truck plowed into the Polson's Natural Foods store late Tuesday afternoon in Antioch. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A pickup truck crashed into the Polson's Natural Foods store in downtown Antioch late Tuesday afternoon.

The truck was driving north on Main, left the road, hit a utility pole and then the store, Antioch police spokesman Jim Moran said.

Owner Mark Polson told ABC 7 he was one of four people inside his family's store and was standing just 10 feet out of the driver's path.

"Just heard a roar and a crash, and stuff was flying everywhere," Polson said. "I had my phone in my hand calling for 911. Other people had come in trying to check on the driver."

Firefighters said the pickup truck also plowed through the Dairy Queen's outdoor seating. "The lucky part is at 5 o'clock at night in front of Dairy Queen, there's usually six tables full of kids, parents. There was nobody there, and we were so grateful no one was injured," Fire Chief Jon Cokefair told ABC 7.

The driver had to be cut from the truck and was taken to the hospital.

Power to the grocery store has been cut off. Structural engineers will evaluate whether the boarded-up building is safe to repair.