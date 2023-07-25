Cook County saw record 2,000 fatal opioid overdoses last year, most linked to fentanyl

Cook County authorities say there was a record 2,000 opioid overdose deaths in 2022, most of them linked to the use of fentanyl. Mamta Popat/Arizona Daily Star via AP, File

Cook County experienced a record number of opioid overdose deaths last year, the great majority of which involved fentanyl, the county medical examiner's office reported Tuesday.

According to the medical examiner, there were 2,000 fatal opioid overdoses in 2022, topping the previous record of 1,935 set in 2021.

More than 91% of those deaths -- 1,825 of them -- were linked to fentanyl, an opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, the medical examiner said.

Overdose deaths have spiked nationwide with the introduction of fentanyl into the illegal drug trade in recent years. According National Institutes of Health data, fatal opioid overdoses nationally rose from 52,404 in 2015 to 106,669 in 2021. Those involving fentanyl increased from fewer than 10,000 in 2015 to more than 70,600 in 2021, the federal agency reported.

In Cook County, fatal opioid overdoses have risen steadily over the past eight years, from 676 in 2015 to nearly three times that number, 1,846, in 2020.

About 78% of the overdose victims last year were male, and about 70% of the deaths occurred in Chicago. African Americans made up 56% of the victims, whites accounted for 29% and Latinos accounted for just below 15%, medical examiner's data shows.

The age group most impacted were those between 50 and 59 years old, which made up 27% of the deaths. Next were those 30 to 39 years old, followed by those 40 to 49 years old and 60 to 69 years old. Those under 30 years old accounted for less than 13% of the deaths.

The year's youngest opioid overdose victim was a 12-year-old boy from Chicago. The oldest was an 84-year-old woman from Chicago.

Overdose deaths have risen in most of the collar counties as well.

Earlier this year, DuPage County officials reported 150 overdose deaths in 2022, 106 of them attributable to fentanyl. That's a 194% increase from the 51 opioid deaths reported in 2015 and 15% increase from 2020, according to data from the county coroner's office.

Coroner Dr. Richard Jorgensen attributed the spike to the influx of fentanyl and an increase in substance users taking multiple drugs.

"In the past few years these trends have accentuated," Jorgensen said in April. "The most important trend is that heroin is less commonly found, and fentanyl has become the major drug causing death."

In January, Kane County health officials reported that the rate of opioid deaths there had doubled in the last decade, from 38 in 2011 to 77 in 2021. The county coroner's office later reported another large increase in 2022, with 104 opioid overdose deaths confirmed, 78 of them linked to fentanyl.