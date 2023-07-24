Wrong format, lot and permit numbers led to forgery charges against ex-Sugar Grove president

Felony forgery charges against former Sugar Grove village president Sean Michels stemmed from the discovery of documents allowing residents to move into a newly built North Aurora house, according to police and court records.

Michels, 60, of the 700 block of Tudor Court, Sugar Grove, was charged on July 18. Michels is now a village trustee. He was president from 1999 to 2021.

Michels, who works for the company that built the home, is accused of making and delivering a forged occupancy certificate to a title company with the intent to defraud.

He "denied all knowledge of the forged Certificate of Occupancy permit," according to a North Aurora police report, and could not explain who would have sent it. An occupancy certificate is a verification that a property meets housing and building codes.

It was discovered when the owner of a new home in the Moose Lake Estates subdivision asked the village about getting a permit to build a pool. But village workers were confused because they had not issued an occupancy certificate, according to police.

The homeowner had received an occupancy certificate, dated July 3, when they closed on the purchase on July 7, according to the report.

Community Development Director Nathan Darga told police that when he and other building officials reviewed the certificate, they determined it was forged to allow the move-in, according to the report.

Various clues showed it was forged, the report stated. The ZIP code format, the permit number and the lot number were all wrong, and the date also was formatted incorrectly.

The document was purported to have been signed by building official Paul Zabel. But not only did he not work a full day on July 3 "and could not have signed the document," the village issued no certificate of occupancies at all July 3, according to the report. Police allege the signature was copied and pasted onto the certificate.

Police say email correspondence containing the certificate, between the title and building companies, included Michels' name in an email footer. It also showed the title company's email to Michels, asking for the occupancy certificate, according to the report. A title company employee told police that they dealt with Michels when working with permits.

Officials at the builder told police that only Michels dealt with permits, and only he used the email address.

Sugar Grove Village President Jennifer Konen said she could not comment about Michels' arrest.

The charges are punishable by two to five years in prison and fines of up to $25,000, if convicted.