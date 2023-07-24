Woman charged in Oak Brook car chase after fragrance theft

A Peoria woman has been charged with leading police on a high-speed chase Friday after two people in her car stole items from an Oak Brook store, authorities said.

DuPage County Judge George Ford set bail Saturday at $100,000 for Chrischauna Smith, 22, of the 3200 block of North Wisconsin Avenue.

She is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Authorities allege a police officer patrolling the Shops of Oak Brook on 22nd Street saw two people wearing hooded sweatshirts and surgical masks enter a parked car that was backed into a space, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office. The car then left quickly, and the officer followed.

The car made an illegal U-turn against a red light, according to police, and continued after the officer activated emergency lights and sirens. The car entered I-294, where the officer lost sight of it, but was found on I-290. Authorities allege Smith hit a squad car, causing it and another squad car to go off the road.

One of the passengers, 18-year-old Jajuan Jarmon of the 7300 block of South Marshfield Avenue in Chicago, is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, felony burglary and felony retail theft. His bail was set at $30,000.

The juvenile is charged with felony retail theft and felony burglary. At a juvenile detention hearing Sunday, Ford ordered the boy to be released to the custody of his parents, on GPS monitoring.

Authorities allege Jarmon and the juvenile entered the Nordstrom Rack store, put $377.67 worth of fragrances in bags they brought with them, and left without paying.

Smith and Jarmon are next due in court on Aug. 14. To be freed pretrial, Smith would have to post $10,000 and Jarmon would have to post $3,000.