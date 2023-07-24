West Nile virus detected in Batavia mosquito sample

Mosquitoes in a Batavia sample have tested positive for the West Nile virus, Kane County health officials said.

There have been no human cases of West Nile virus reported this year in Kane County.

In 2022, there were 34 human cases and eight deaths attributed to the West Nile virus in Illinois, the most of any year since 2018, when the state recorded 17 deaths.

People aged 50 or older are at higher risk for West Nile. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. In the most severe cases, those infected can suffer meningitis, encephalitis or even death.

To reduce your risk, avoid being out between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active, use an insect repellent when outdoors, ensure window screens are properly secured and do not have holes, and remove pools of standing water.