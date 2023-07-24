Two suffer smoke inhalation in massive Hampshire house fire
Updated 7/24/2023 10:37 PM
One resident and one police officer were hospitalized after a propane grill on a deck caused a massive house fire Monday in Hampshire.
The fire broke out just after 4 p.m. on the 800 block of Elm Street. A large pillar of smoke from several blocks away.
Firefighters arrived to find back of the two-story home in flames.
Two residents were able to escape the home, but one was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, was a Hampshire police officer.
Firefighters had the blaze fire under control by around 4:45 p.m., officials said.
