Two suffer smoke inhalation in massive Hampshire house fire

One resident and one police officer were hospitalized after a propane grill on a deck caused a massive house fire Monday in Hampshire.

The fire broke out just after 4 p.m. on the 800 block of Elm Street. A large pillar of smoke from several blocks away.

Firefighters arrived to find back of the two-story home in flames.

Two residents were able to escape the home, but one was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, was a Hampshire police officer.

Firefighters had the blaze fire under control by around 4:45 p.m., officials said.