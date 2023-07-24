Police: Chicago woman burglarized Batavia retirement community

Police said they've arrested a 41-year-old woman who burglarized one or more apartments at a retirement community in Batavia.

Ronda V. Wilson is charged with two counts of residential burglary, one count of burglary and eight counts of unlawful use of a credit card.

Wilson, who was arrested Monday, is being held at Kane County jail while she awaits a bail hearing.

Police said that on the night of June 19, Wilson forced entry into an office at a retirement community building on the 2400 block of Hawks Drive. There are two multiunit buildings on that stretch of road: Windmill Manor Senior Living and The Landings Senior Living.

Next, police said, Wilson entered an apartment and stole a purse while the resident was sleeping. Police said Wilson also entered another apartment, but it was vacant and officials don't believe anything was stolen.