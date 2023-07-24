No one injured in fire outside Deerfield-area home
Updated 7/24/2023 9:49 PM
Fire crews prevented a backyard fire from spreading to the interior of a Deerfield-area home Monday evening, though the flames did melt some siding.
Firefighters arrived on the 800 block of Juneway Avenue just after 7 p.m.
Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Steve McCaughey said crews had the fire under control by 7:20 p.m.
No one was injured in the fire, which remains under investigation.
Article Comments
