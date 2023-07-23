 

Bartlett National Night Out Family Fun Night & Pool Party set for July 28

 
Submitted by Bartlett Police
Updated 7/23/2023 5:28 PM

The Bartlett Police Department, Bartlett Park District, and Bartlett Fire Protection District will host the free National Night Out Family Fun Night at the Jim Jensen Pavilion from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 28.

This will be immediately followed by the free National Night Out Family Pool Party at the Bartlett Aquatic Center from 7:30 to 9 p.m., as part of Bartlett's 30th annual National Night Out celebration.

 

Residents will be able to meet Bartlett police officers and firefighters while enjoying a performance by Bartlett High School's marching band, activities with Bartlett's Kyuki-Do, face painting, a miniature train ride, an inflatable obstacle course, popcorn, pizza and bottled water.

A limited amount of free ice cream cups also will be served at the beginning of the National Night Out Family Pool Party.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 