Bartlett National Night Out Family Fun Night & Pool Party set for July 28

The Bartlett Police Department, Bartlett Park District, and Bartlett Fire Protection District will host the free National Night Out Family Fun Night at the Jim Jensen Pavilion from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 28.

This will be immediately followed by the free National Night Out Family Pool Party at the Bartlett Aquatic Center from 7:30 to 9 p.m., as part of Bartlett's 30th annual National Night Out celebration.

Residents will be able to meet Bartlett police officers and firefighters while enjoying a performance by Bartlett High School's marching band, activities with Bartlett's Kyuki-Do, face painting, a miniature train ride, an inflatable obstacle course, popcorn, pizza and bottled water.

A limited amount of free ice cream cups also will be served at the beginning of the National Night Out Family Pool Party.