Apartment unit uninhabitable after Naperville fire

A kitchen fire Sunday night left a Naperville apartment unit uninhabitable.

Firefighters responded at 9:19 p.m. to an automatic alarm and multiple calls about a fire at an apartment complex on the 1500 block of Country Lakes Drive, according to a Naperville Fire Department news release.

The fire in a first-floor unit was brought under control within 20 minutes and responders helped residents out of the complex, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

The apartment unit suffered $50,000 in damages and was deemed uninhabitable, but residents were allowed to return to other units in the building.

The cause is under investigation by the Naperville Fire Department.