Apartment unit uninhabitable after Naperville fire
Updated 7/23/2023 10:56 PM
A kitchen fire Sunday night left a Naperville apartment unit uninhabitable.
Firefighters responded at 9:19 p.m. to an automatic alarm and multiple calls about a fire at an apartment complex on the 1500 block of Country Lakes Drive, according to a Naperville Fire Department news release.
The fire in a first-floor unit was brought under control within 20 minutes and responders helped residents out of the complex, according to the release.
No injuries were reported.
The apartment unit suffered $50,000 in damages and was deemed uninhabitable, but residents were allowed to return to other units in the building.
The cause is under investigation by the Naperville Fire Department.
