Suburban Skyview: An aerial view of fireworks

Seen from about 300 feet in the air directly above my driveway in Elgin, fireworks are captured exploding just north of Larkin Avenue on the west side of town as the sun sets on Tuesday, July 4.

A two-second exposure at F1.7 with a DJI drone was steady enough to keep everything sharp, while the slow shutter speed was able to capture the light trails of the low explosive pyrotechnics.

Fireworks produce four primary effects: noise, light, smoke, and floating materials.

They may be designed to burn with colorful flames and sparks, including red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple and silver.

Most fireworks consist of a paper or pasteboard tube or casing filled with combustible material, often pyrotechnic stars.

Fireworks were invented in China, and that country remains the largest manufacturer and exporter of fireworks in the world.

• If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyview@dailyherald.com with your idea.