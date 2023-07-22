 

One killed, two injured in crash near Sugar Grove

    One person was killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash late Friday night near Sugar Grove, police said.

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Posted7/22/2023 4:04 PM

