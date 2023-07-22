Green Oaks man fired shots that hit house, police say

A Green Oaks man is facing charges after police said he was responsible for gunfire that hit a neighbor's house last month.

Andrew W. Szech, 42, of the 31000 block of Prairie Ridge Road, shot a pistol twice at a group of people on June 29 but didn't hit any of them, police said.

Both shots hit a garage at the neighbor's house, and one hit a vehicle parked inside, Lake County Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

"Fortunately, it didn't go through the siding or window of where someone was sleeping just feet away," Covelli said.

Szech told Lake County sheriff's deputies he had been robbed, but evidence -- including interviews and surveillance video -- doesn't support that claim, police said in a news release.

Police believe Szech shot at three people following a disagreement, according to the release. The pistol hasn't been recovered, Covelli said.

Szech was arrested Friday following a traffic stop. He's charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated driving with a revoked license, both felonies.

Szech was being held Saturday at Lake County jail on $300,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.