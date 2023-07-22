 

Clowns, candy and Cub Scouts at Algonquin's Founders' Days parade

  • Village Trustee Jerry Glagowski tosses candy during the Algonquin Founders' Days parade Saturday.

      Village Trustee Jerry Glagowski tosses candy during the Algonquin Founders' Days parade Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Maverick Crosby, 13, of Junior Eagles Football, distributes candy during the Algonquin Founders' Days parade Saturday.

      Maverick Crosby, 13, of Junior Eagles Football, distributes candy during the Algonquin Founders' Days parade Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Even Rivas, 1½, of Algonquin, and his brother Shawn, 4½, ride in style as they head to the Algonquin Founders' Days parade Saturday.

      Even Rivas, 1½, of Algonquin, and his brother Shawn, 4½, ride in style as they head to the Algonquin Founders' Days parade Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A large American flag is carried along the route of the Algonquin Founders' Days parade Saturday.

      A large American flag is carried along the route of the Algonquin Founders' Days parade Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Stuffed Dalmatians adorn the front of the Northern Illinois Fire Museum's classic fire engine during the Algonquin Founders' Days parade Saturday.

      Stuffed Dalmatians adorn the front of the Northern Illinois Fire Museum's classic fire engine during the Algonquin Founders' Days parade Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Spectators watch the Algonquin Founders' Days parade as it passes along its route Saturday.

      Spectators watch the Algonquin Founders' Days parade as it passes along its route Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Cub Scout Pack 150 passes out candy during the Algonquin Founders' Days parade Saturday.

      Cub Scout Pack 150 passes out candy during the Algonquin Founders' Days parade Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/22/2023 5:02 PM

The Algonquin Founders' Days parade, with the theme "Let's Go to the Circus," stepped off at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The four-day festival began Thursday and runs through Sunday in Spella Park, 2610 Harnish Drive. Admission is free.

 

On Sunday, the Tom Petty tribute band Petty Kings will perform at 4:30 p.m. Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama will play at 7 p.m.

The festival will finish with a bang with the village of Algonquin's fireworks extravaganza at 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 