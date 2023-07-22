Clowns, candy and Cub Scouts at Algonquin's Founders' Days parade
Updated 7/22/2023 5:02 PM
The Algonquin Founders' Days parade, with the theme "Let's Go to the Circus," stepped off at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The four-day festival began Thursday and runs through Sunday in Spella Park, 2610 Harnish Drive. Admission is free.
On Sunday, the Tom Petty tribute band Petty Kings will perform at 4:30 p.m. Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama will play at 7 p.m.
The festival will finish with a bang with the village of Algonquin's fireworks extravaganza at 9:15 p.m. Sunday.
