Climate change lengthening pollen season, making allergies worse
Updated 7/22/2023 4:57 PM
Between street trees, turf grass and weeds, climate change is intensifying allergy season by causing these common plants to release pollen earlier.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.