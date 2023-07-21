Woman who was carjacked while pregnant delivers healthy baby

Libertyville-area carjacking victim Taylor Shepherd delivered a healthy son, named Noah Collin, on June 26, she announced on her GoFundMe page Thursday. Courtesy of GoFundMe

The Libertyville-area woman who was carjacked in February while pregnant has announced the birth of a healthy son.

Taylor Shepherd, 34, was returning to her home in the North Libertyville Estates neighborhood on Feb. 23 when two carjackers stole her Volkswagen from her driveway, running her over and driving away with her 2-year-old son in the back seat.

Her son later was found in Waukegan parking lot and returned safely home, while Shepherd's vehicle was found in another parking lot about 2 miles away.

On Thursday, Shepherd, who was five months pregnant at the time of the carjacking and suffered multiple broken bones, announced on her GoFundMe page that her son Noah Collin was born June 26, 10 days early but weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

"All of the waiting and all of the unknowns, he has not only survived but he is thriving!" Shepherd wrote. "I'm so beyond thankful."

The GoFundMe page has raised $83,000 of a $100,000 goal.