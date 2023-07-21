Traffic alert: Kennedy pavement repairs begin this weekend

Pavement patching will occur on the Kennedy Expressway Friday night. Daily Herald File Photo

Drivers traveling on the outbound Kennedy Expressway lanes near downtown Chicago should expect lane and ramp closures late Friday.

Illinois Department of Transportation crews will repair pavement through 5 a.m. Monday.

One lane will be closed on the outbound Kennedy collector-distributor road that leads to ramps at Washington Boulevard plus Randolph, Madison and Lake streets, although a second lane will remain open.

The outbound Kennedy exit ramp at Madison Street will also be closed.

Detours will be posted and drivers are reminded to follow posted speeds and watch for construction workers.

The work is part of the Jane Byrne Interchange project, which was substantially completed in late 2022.