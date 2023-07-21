Tasty Thursdays food truck event coming to Libertyville

Libertyville is launching "Tasty Thursdays," a special food truck event, next week at the Crawford Warming House in Butler Lake Park.

The limited series event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. July 27, Aug. 3 and Aug. 10. The warming house, 817 W. Lake St., surrounding grounds and parking lots will be used for what is considered a test run.

The idea is intended to complement other village activities and determine whether food truck operators and others see this as an attractive venue, said Village Trustee Pete Garrity, who heads the village board's parks and recreation committee.

The first session will feature Your Sister's Tomato Woodfired Pizza for the duration and "BioDome: The Reptile Emporium" reptile show from 5 to 6 p.m. Live music is planned for the second and third sessions. Visit the latest news tab at libertyville.com for information on the series.

The idea of hosting a food truck night at this site surfaced in March when the village board's parks and recreation committee instructed the staff to develop plans and events to highlight Crawford Warming House and Butler Lake.

Food trucks haven't been supported in the past because restaurants didn't want the competition, Mayor Donna Johnson said in late June during discussion before village board approval.

"It's a family-oriented event to bring village residents together in something new and different," Garrity said.

The village will gather feedback from participants to consider adding future activities.

"This is more than parks and rec," Garrity said. "What more can we do to have events and activities and what areas are underutilized."