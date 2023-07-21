Naperville Park District's fall registration coming up

Resident registration will begin online at 8:30 a.m. July 31 for the Naperville Park District's autumn programs.

Nonresidents can begin signing up at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 3.

Basketball registration for the fall kicks off in late August while winter registration begins in November.

The Naperville Park District's Autumn Program Guide will be available Wednesday at napervilleparks.org/programguides. In addition to information about recreational programs, the guide details upcoming community events, classes for youth and adults, and trips available through the park district.