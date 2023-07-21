 

Naperville Park District's fall registration coming up

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/21/2023 4:48 PM

Resident registration will begin online at 8:30 a.m. July 31 for the Naperville Park District's autumn programs.

Nonresidents can begin signing up at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 3.

 

Basketball registration for the fall kicks off in late August while winter registration begins in November.

The Naperville Park District's Autumn Program Guide will be available Wednesday at napervilleparks.org/programguides. In addition to information about recreational programs, the guide details upcoming community events, classes for youth and adults, and trips available through the park district.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 