Naperville Park District's fall registration coming up
Updated 7/21/2023 4:48 PM
Resident registration will begin online at 8:30 a.m. July 31 for the Naperville Park District's autumn programs.
Nonresidents can begin signing up at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 3.
Basketball registration for the fall kicks off in late August while winter registration begins in November.
The Naperville Park District's Autumn Program Guide will be available Wednesday at napervilleparks.org/programguides. In addition to information about recreational programs, the guide details upcoming community events, classes for youth and adults, and trips available through the park district.
