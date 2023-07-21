Lake County property transfers for June 9-14, 2023

Antioch

$760,000; 26126 W Duck Lane, Antioch; Sold on June 14, 2023, by James C Welch to Anthony O Croak III

$450,000; 25447 W Resthaven Terrace, Antioch; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Simon Trust to Jared Hietikko

$375,000; 40077 N Trevino Lane, Antioch; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Doreen A Bunt to Robert Peck

$265,000; 592 Parkway Ave., Antioch; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Thomas L Springer Jr to Bruce A Mcwhorter

Beach Park

$275,000; 13225 W Sheffield Lane, Beach Park; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Kennedy Trust to Julie Mcdowell

$210,000; 38410 N Wilson Ave., Beach Park; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Wilma June Bartholomew to Luis D Carreno Lugo

$142,000; 39733 N Paris Drive, Beach Park; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Nancy Schneeberger to Grandview Capital LLC

$70,039; 38735 N Gilbert Ave., Beach Park; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Glenna Glenn to Juli A Pollitt

Deerfield

$675,000; 150 Sequoia Lane, Deerfield; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Elaine M Theiss to Adam Kessler

$450,000; 35 Willow Ave., Deerfield; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Kathy K Straus to Jennifer G Tomasino

$265,000; 722 Inverrary Ln Unit 722, Deerfield; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Nicole Kalisker Koren to Ramya Parthasarathi

$187,000; 427 Elm St Unit 51, Deerfield; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Anthony L Myers Jr to Oleksandr Ostafii

$175,000; 1007 Deerfield Rd Unit 121, Deerfield; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Michael E Mahany to James Chaffin

Fox Lake

$185,000; 36 Medinah Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Brianna L Awve to Dan Patrascu

$160,000; 13 Hillcrest Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Scott F Mayenschein to Easton Matthew Warmowski

$55,000; 46 Nassau Colony Unit 8, Fox Lake; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Mcglennon Nassau Colony Trust to Robert A Madden II

Grayslake

$540,000; 462 Jennifer Lane, Grayslake; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Stevie A Luvianos to Michael F Stangel

$522,000; 201 Park Ave., Grayslake; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Bryan Paul Kristian Rolfsen to Nathan Hintz

$425,000; 17635 W Windslow Drive, Grayslake; Sold on June 9, 2023, by David A Zitzewitz to Matthew David Burke

$400,000; 34456 N Tangueray Drive, Grayslake; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Carl A Lindburg to Jonathan R Price

$360,000; 28 Bobolink Drive, Grayslake; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Timothy A Obrien to Blaine Jesberger

$281,000; 131 Burton St., Grayslake; Sold on June 12, 2023, by John Bajgert to Allan Arndt

$250,000; 18646 W Sterling Court, Grayslake; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Anna Elizabeth Maalouf to Conrado Dizon

$192,000; 540 Pheasant Court, Grayslake; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Joanne Barnes to William Younger

Gurnee

$363,000; 706 Rolling Green St., Gurnee; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Marzena Strzelczak to Ramin Rahimi

$353,000; 518 Sunnyside Ave., Gurnee; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Shaju Easo to Anthony Omlor

$226,000; 17863 W Braewick Rd Unit RD, Gurnee; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Channabasavanna A Kambalyal to Devanathan Thirugnanam

$211,000; 34110 N White Oak Lane, Gurnee; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Slobodan Milic to Linsey Marie Baloun

$199,000; 85 Wiltshire Court, Gurnee; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Kranz Trust to Tania Yazmin Gonzalez Garcia

$144,000; 920 Vose Dr Unit 604, Gurnee; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Charlene Debrock to Matthew Ryan Kilcran

$140,000; 1290 Willow Lane, Gurnee; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Karen S Matson

Hainesville

$360,000; 74 W Tall Oak Drive, Hainesville; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Shaun Licurse to Lorena Garcia Reyes

Hawthorn Woods

$743,000; 6 Crystal Downs Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on June 14, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Michael Greenberg

$645,000; 18 Hawthorn Grove Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Barry Jasilli 2010 Trust to Matthew Polanin

$610,000; 17 Pacific Ave., Hawthorn Woods; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Richard R Bowman to M Julia Haney

Highland Park

$795,000; 3535 Patten Rd Unit 3C, Highland Park; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Richard H Tracy to Philip West

$720,000; 2881 Idlewood Lane, Highland Park; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Neil Davis Murray to Matthew Bauer

$555,000; 872 Green Bay Road, Highland Park; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Linda J Straus to Jonathan Hobein

$485,000; 1030 Auburn Ave., Highland Park; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Nancie Worth to Kevin Gerberding

$450,000; 734 Barberry Road, Highland Park; Sold on June 14, 2023, by George F Frey III to Jake Reuben Curly Greenberg

$385,000; 2379 Shady Lane, Highland Park; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Kaufman Trust to Steven T Nagle

$334,000; 2052 Deerfield Road, Highland Park; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Hamid Khan

$319,000; 1561 Mcdaniels Ave., Highland Park; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Lsbc LLC 1561 to Wilson Damaso

$240,000; 2106 Saint Johns Ave Unit F, Highland Park; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Krupp Investors LLC to Ken Chirica

Ingleside

$475,000; 35409 N Wilson Road, Ingleside; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Arthur R Schmid to Timothy A Obrien

$460,000; 35432 N Donald Court, Ingleside; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Matthew C Hreben to Danelle Eilers

$230,000; 35634 N Greenleaf Ave., Ingleside; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Richard P Oconnor to Javier Navarrete Martinez

$225,000; 127 Jefferson St., Ingleside; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Innovative Investments Il C Ll to Evergreen Property Holdings LLC

$50,000; 35733 N Benjamin Ave., Ingleside; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Ygnacio G Molina to Guillermo Mata

Island Lake

$320,000; 515 Wood Creek Drive, Island Lake; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Matthew Rockey to Daniel Thompson

Kildeer

$691,500; 21747 N Brandy St., Kildeer; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Jeremy A Kleinstein

$575,000; 23113 N Pinehurst Drive, Kildeer; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Alberto Barrera to Leung Yu Tang

Lake Forest

$560,000; 41 Linden Ave., Lake Forest; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Karsted Trust to Brett Moran

Lake Villa

$578,000; 35450 N Kenneth Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Coronado Trust to Alexander Kharbush

$454,000; 534 Blazing Star Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Timothy James Scanlon to William C Cray

$415,000; 31 Lake Visa Court, Lake Villa; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Meritus Homes LLC to Audry Binuya

$285,000; 25634 W Chesney Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Grace J Jaskowiak to Connor Boesch

$285,000; 20555 W Siena Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on June 9, 2023, by John W Newburgh to Shelley Sartwell

$275,000; 36940 N Corona Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Jose Honorio Diaz Jr to Michelle Garippo

$245,000; 36705 N Wildwood Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Jose H Diaz Jr to Kevin W Nadelhoffer

$152,000; 37332 N Parma Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Martin G Padjen to Mclane Properties LLC

$145,000; 36894 N Edward Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Lb Igloo Series Iv Trust to Maritza Neff

Lake Zurich

$750,000; 50 Natalie Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Lz Development Group LLC to John J Piff

$557,000; 580 Cortland Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Craig E Cederholm to Allison V Kohlbrenner

$430,000; 1202 Tracie Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Alberto Barrera

$414,500; 197 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Courtney Trefz

$395,000; 605 Applegate Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Escamilla Trust to William Mcdermith

$382,500; 246 Pebble Creek Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Kyle R Thurow to Daniel Strissel

$375,000; 287 Waterford Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Jacqueline C Tischauser to Julie A Ortiz

$364,000; 195 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Bruce Sturgill

$340,000; 21688 W Highland Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Donald F West to Gregory Casten

$313,000; 24 Crescent Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Joel C Sikes to Carol A Jenkins

$292,000; 75 Burr Oak Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Scott Mckinney Iovine to Loren Reid Seaman

$290,000; 102 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Jennifer L Brennan to Zoltan Majdik

Lakemoor

$350,000; 31685 N Pineview Blvd., Lakemoor; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Byron E Johnson II to Jordyn E Satten

Libertyville

$730,000; 1604 Eric Lane, Libertyville; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Ossyra Trust to Brian Stewart

$595,000; 225 Newberry Ave., Libertyville; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Dillow Trust to Joanna C Nicholas

$140,000; 30382 N Center Ave., Libertyville; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Ann J Lortie to Dennis Lortie

Lincolnshire

$507,000; 28 Melrose Lane, Lincolnshire; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Barg Trust to Dans Construction Ltd

$445,000; 20 Trafalgar Sq Unit 405, Lincolnshire; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Zucker Trust to Ning Ci

$400,000; 105 Rivershire Lane, Lincolnshire; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Robert James Tootelian Jr to Zaid Bahrani

Lindenhurst

$237,000; 3303 Redbud Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Jamie Dykstra to Jeffrey D Nielsen

Mundelein

$427,500; 509 Acadia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on June 14, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Padma Rama Divya Achanta

$388,000; 2652 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Karan Sandip Sheth

$212,000; 564 Woodhaven Drive, Mundelein; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Emily Walker to Patryk Wielgo

North Chicago

$250,000; 2526 25th St., North Chicago; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Fred Washington to Gregory A Brown Sr

$112,500; 3325 Beacon St Unit 55, North Chicago; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Dora Vazquez to Jessica Lynne Hoff

Riverwoods

$787,500; 481 Muirfield Lane, Riverwoods; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Martin Dunbar to Justin P Facer

$609,000; 2860 Buffy Lane, Riverwoods; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Kari L Fields to Charles Schramer

Round Lake

$418,000; 498 W Butterfield Lane, Round Lake; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Nicholas Aylsworth III to Jordan M Nappe

$412,000; 389 W Caldwell Drive, Round Lake; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Mariya Skafaryk to Julie A Johnson

$375,000; 2629 W Autumn Drive, Round Lake; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Qiaoqiao Ruan to Bern Provido

$340,000; 753 N Overlook Trail, Round Lake; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Carmen Martinez to Pedro Luis Hernandez

$320,000; 764 S Waterbury Drive, Round Lake; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Robir Sieler to Aaron Albert Ortiz

$320,000; 1328 S Abington Lane, Round Lake; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Allen Pier to Utsav Desai

$250,000; 381 N Keswick Court, Round Lake; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Matthew Lawrence to Nicholas Haley

$220,000; 545 N Fox Trail, Round Lake; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Matthew A Culpepper to John Leverick

$220,000; 218 Goodnow Blvd., Round Lake; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Carlos Bermudez to Hector Gomez

$194,000; 19 Lincoln Ave., Round Lake; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Nance A Schaller to Thomas Lorenty

$186,500; 24511 W Clinton Ave., Round Lake; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Chance M Ruiz to Wsh Properties LLC

$180,000; 5 N Cedar Lake Road, Round Lake; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Jeffrey Walleck to Gerardo Yanes

Round Lake Beach

$375,000; 1343 E Fox Chase Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Marco Trovato

$325,000; 681 E Peachtree Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Kimberly Paschal to Kane Agayan

$318,000; 49 W Dahlia Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Patricia Mccullough to Carly Kelroy

$265,000; 24641 W Lake Shore Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Patricia Carrick to Thomas Arthur Colvin Jr

$172,500; 407 E Lake Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Shweta Prabhu to Heather Greig

$150,000; 1197 N Red Oak Cir Unit 2, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Shankman Residence Trust to Carl T Kraemer

Round Lake Park

$80,000; 515 Forest Glen Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Eddie A Drews to Talha Lodhi

Spring Grove

$195,000; 38421 N Briar Road, Spring Grove; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Lea Adolphs

Vernon Hills

$711,000; 1053 Sanctuary Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Li Wang to Leothomas Dharmaraj

$549,000; 45 Charles Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Renee Saba to Sidra Alma Rajput

$387,500; 56 N Fiore Parkway, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Rick Ming Kei Wong to Titilayo Adeyemi

$265,000; 600 Muskegan Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Lin Trust to Japheth Gahum

$252,000; 184 Brook Ln Unit 350, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Alverdy Trust to Ryali Homes LLC

$196,500; 321 Westwood Ct Unit 321, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Jose Luis Rodriguez Guevara to Mani Vemuri

Volo

$372,000; 899 Great Falls Drive, Volo; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Justin M Sanchez to James J Urquhart

$334,000; 276 S Cornerstone Drive, Volo; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Patrick Zaloum to Paul Bono

$238,000; 168 N Ellis Drive, Volo; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Galina Rusanova to Sally A Bolin

Wadsworth

$550,000; 3142 Monterey Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Gibson Trust to Tony Hill

$515,000; 2847 N Southern Hills Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Bhanu P Gogineni to Lenny Weston

Wauconda

$490,000; 26147 N Meadow Lane, Wauconda; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Lowell S Pate to John Bader

$425,000; 2756 Moraine Valley Road, Wauconda; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Timothy J Wegner to Sumit Bali

$375,000; 26716 N Main St., Wauconda; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Edmundo Torres to Christian B Anderson

$180,000; 808 E Liberty St., Wauconda; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Tracie Rankins to Anoosh Varda

$180,000; 432 Hill St Unit 21-03, Wauconda; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Hennelly Trust to Barbara Skaggs

$179,000; 226 Brett Cir Unit B, Wauconda; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Dan Berkshire to Lois D Stortz

Waukegan

$325,000; 1142 S Talcott Drive, Waukegan; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Edgar Castellanos to Hiram A Santoyo

$235,000; 2500 Dunlay Court, Waukegan; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Ljubinka Palikuca to Marco Antonio Guzman Jr

$213,000; 2748 N Lewis Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Grt LLC to Matthew Hall

$190,000; 2713 Sunset Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Jose Pina Sosa to Gilberto Colin

$129,000; 22 N Lewis Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Discount Island Inc to David Price

$114,500; 615 May St., Waukegan; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Jose H Flores Estate to Leonardo Contreras

$107,500; 2626 Illini Road, Waukegan; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Brandon Sanchez

$100,500; 131 N Sumac Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to 131 N Sumac Ave LLC

$85,000; 3370 W Brooke Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Terence D Bredeweg to Kamil Musial

$75,000; 2131 N Northern Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Luis Velez to Roberto Fonseca

$51,500; 1509 Lucia Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Gloria Gaytan to Aida A Toledo

Winthrop Harbor

$320,000; 300 Old Darby Lane, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Richard A Lambert to Stephanie Hoppe

$255,000; 1008 W Broadway Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Gene D Groat to Jose Dejesus Villasonor Frutos

$215,000; 504 Russell Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Shaun Courtland Florke to Tonya L Stillwood

Zion

$290,000; 2805 Salem Blvd., Zion; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Juan M Limon Jaimez to Sergio Estrada

$275,000; 4000 Cypress Drive, Zion; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Clifton Collier Jr to Marcus Dorsey

$140,000; 2324 Jethro Ave., Zion; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Timothy E Mattingley to Zachary A Cavalier

$122,500; 2701 20th St., Zion; Sold on June 14, 2023, by 2701 Foster Mcbride Properties to Silverthorne Properties LLC 27

$92,000; 2004 Joanna Ave., Zion; Sold on June 13, 2023, by American Tax Lien LLC to Edgar A Martell Ortiz

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.