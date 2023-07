Kane County property transfers for May 25 to June 14, 2023

Algonquin

$330,000; 1455 Riverwood Drive, Algonquin; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Adrian Leonel Guerra to Charles Healy

$325,000; 2302 Sandy Creek Drive, Algonquin; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Steve Ward to Dorin Sirbu

Aurora

$715,000; 1453 Radcliff Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Galaria Trust to Manuj Syal

$575,000; 2305 Fox Valley Court, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Martin Tepoele to Jennifer Robinson

$547,500; 1269 Pennsbury Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Dhanraj P Ramalingam to Suresh Kumar Inapudi

$536,500; 4159 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to William Hoel

$515,000; 1058 Courtland Place, Aurora; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Dong Le to Nguyen Thanh Long

$510,000; 26 Breckenridge Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Rob D Sutherland to Brian K Willis Jr

$490,000; 4153 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Mohammed Israr

$470,000; 8 Mayfair Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Robert M Kruk to Nisha Acharya

$465,500; 4163 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Labham Mehrotra

$455,000; 880 Lakestone Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Bikram Singh to Golibbek Nuridinov

$425,000; 3128 Trillium Ct W, Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Carolyn Ann Crabtree to Theresa Gibbons

$425,000; 2518 Oak Trails Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Paul J Borek to Rexford C Plumley

$385,500; 2947 Sawgrass Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Peter Yang to Jeanette Colombo

$382,500; 4191 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Alexandra Loizon

$378,500; 4183 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Naresh Kumar Narasimhan

$378,000; 1882 Clarendon Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Ted Maglaris to Ian T Duncan

$373,500; 3144 Johnsbury Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Maas Investments & Technology to Nathan I Lupstein

$360,000; 978 Almond Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Charles Petersen to Brett L Kohlman

$320,000; 1880 Mitchell Road, Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Edgardo Morales to Simon Kabene

$315,000; 499 Metropolitan St., Aurora; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Phillip Maurer to Naveen Chakravarthy Jagadam

$282,000; 2665 White Barn Road, Aurora; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Brian M Smith X to Karen A Kroll

$280,000; 321 Lakelawn Blvd., Aurora; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Nabor Carrillo to Vicente Velazquez Machuca

$263,500; 324 Pierce St., Aurora; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Sampaguita LLC to Agustin Hernandez Montiel

$260,000; 813 W Galena Blvd., Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Imaad A Hasan to Luis E Avila

$235,000; 516 S Elmwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Jennifer Romero to Nicholas Howe

$230,000; 637 Palace St., Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Matthew Deleon to Matthew Nicolini

$220,000; 533 Pine Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Adrian Rivera to Guadalupe Y Mosquedo Ortiz

$218,000; 807 W New York St., Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Derrick L Clanton to Patrick Pasakarnis

$215,000; 7 Westgate Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Philip H Millies to Leidy Lerma Murcia

$210,000; 917 Lenwood Court, Aurora; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Celia Dominguez to Alexander Hernandez

$210,000; 744 Cloverdale Place, Aurora; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Juan P Oliveros to Eduardo Aurelio Terrazas

$205,500; 920 Oakland Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2023, by John V Guthary to Brandon Wayda

$200,000; 742 Four Seasons Blvd., Aurora; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Estate Sun & Chen LLC to Saral Gupta

$190,000; 990 Apple Court, Aurora; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Matthew W Bell to Janitzia Aguilar

$180,500; 2240 Mulberry Court, Aurora; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Cantera Of Third Rock Properti

$171,000; 1060 N Farnsworth Ave Unit 1313, Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Celina Reyes to Noah James Jordan

$162,500; 1376 Monomoy St Unit F, Aurora; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Jose Juan Pozos Trust to Martin Zacatzi Cielo

$144,000; 1407 E Galena Blvd., Aurora; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Cadena Trust to Luis Ramos Torres

$135,000; 737 Foran Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Barrera Organization LLC Series

$125,000; 1658 Shamrock Ct Unit 25, Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Cathy L Jahn to Thomas M Glorioso

$123,000; 216 N Ohio St., Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Carmen Bejar to Alexis A Neira

$50,000; 219 Keck Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Juan Munoz to Redbird Homebuyers LLC

Batavia

$500,000; 1315 Newton Ave., Batavia; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Rea LLC to James J Walls

$430,500; 822 Millview Drive, Batavia; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Patricia A Slone to Brett Matthew Robert Graham

$400,000; 447 Taubert Ave., Batavia; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Vicki I Kirk to Riley Fuller

$275,000; 1324 Brandywine Circle, Batavia; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Edwin P Kreibach to Claudia R Richman

Carpentersville

$435,000; 3535 Crestwood Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Dinesh Reddy Veerannagari to Matthew Jeremy Foote

$255,000; 2600 Helm Road, Carpentersville; Sold on June 13, 2023, by James M Sabel to Abigail Gutierrez Oceguera

$245,000; 116 Cordova Road, Carpentersville; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Juan Sepulveda to Wenceslao Damian Alvavera

$190,000; 2001 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Anous Yakhnis to Shameem Investments LLC

$190,000; 117 N Wisconsin St., Carpentersville; Sold on June 12, 2023, by First American Bank Trustee to Michael E Weightman

East Dundee

$429,000; 18 Summit St., East Dundee; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Daniel R Proctor to Kristofer Hyland

$365,500; 522 Barrington Ave., East Dundee; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Devin A Lampasona to Italo Luigi Perfetti

$260,000; 302 North St., East Dundee; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Ignacio J Pena to Jacob Allen Pena

$235,500; 707 Timothy Ct Unit 707, East Dundee; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Audrey Alfano to Joshua Littlefield

$212,000; 175 Dunbar Lane, East Dundee; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Ashley Davis Kelly to Tanya Arcos

Elburn

$751,000; 43W605 Willow Creek Drive, Elburn; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Brian P Keith to Shaik Sheezan

$690,000; 3N467 Curling Pond Court, Elburn; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Michael De Benedictis to Cathleen Ann Connelly

$478,000; 43W687 Willow Creek Court, Elburn; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Steven J Jedlicka to Nathan C Krause

$355,000; 455 Conley Drive, Elburn; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Thomas Hardy to Alexander C Trotter

$120,000; 840 Simpson Ave., Elburn; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Elburn Station Development Gro to Shodeen Homes LLC

Elgin

$646,500; 1826 Marbella Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Roshan Narayanan Nair

$600,000; 462 N Mclean Blvd., Elgin; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Vitality Properties LLC to Sri Gururayara Seva Samithi Of

$585,000; 38W160 Heatherfield Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Marc B Matthews to William Greguras

$525,000; 757 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on June 14, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Sivaramaprasad Thalluri

$522,500; 3747 Peregrine Way, Elgin; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Saichandu Gummadi

$462,000; 3606 Waterscape Terrace, Elgin; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to Ken Lionel Sidlin

$452,500; 181 Atwell St., Elgin; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Dean Thiessen to John B Donato

$450,000; 3625 Congressional Parkway, Elgin; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Sophia Roberts to Andrew Howard Speiden

$405,000; 646 Slate Run, Elgin; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Ronald J Pochowicz to John Mcguire

$387,000; 2521 Rolling Rdg, Elgin; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Szwiec Trust to Anthony L Collelo

$370,000; 2120 Royal Blvd., Elgin; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Caitlin Martens to Sengsong Obmalay

$355,000; 2804 Beacon Point Circle, Elgin; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Ferguson Trust to Alejo Santa

$340,000; 111 Cooper Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Jacquelyn M Rubino to Patrick Webber

$339,000; 442 Du Page St., Elgin; Sold on June 14, 2023, by David Sepeda to Maryellen A Schneider

$335,000; 1260 Meadow Lane, Elgin; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Crystal N Mccall to Edward Thomas

$302,500; 661 Natoma Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Ashley Kozlowski to Martin Baeza Moreno

$291,000; 218 Cassidy Lane, Elgin; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Sean Terrell to Nikhil Sharma

$289,000; 373 Jay St., Elgin; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Sara Mendoza to Michael A Watts

$285,000; 38W330 Heatherfield Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Naphaphone Bouttavong to Eric Kinzle

$280,000; 207 Prairie St., Elgin; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Kwd LLC to Kyle Michael Watson

$260,000; 164 S Edison Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Logan T Hopp

$230,000; 422 Littleton Trail, Elgin; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Ian Olson to Melissa Reiman

$230,000; 1699 Sheffield Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Kyle J Avey to Maria Angelica Miranda Cuevas

$225,000; 1229 Iroquois Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Dane A Sorlie to Jaime Alonzo

$215,000; 921 Iroquois Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Asuncion Bernal to Olga O Jaimes Martinez

$215,000; 1046 Morton Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Diane Y Carter to Ricardo Bello Tinajero

$214,500; 2035 Muirfield Circle, Elgin; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Paul Diem to Emmanuella Turkson

$200,000; 12N015 Almora Terrace, Elgin; Sold on June 13, 2023, by John Shadel to Seina Fatoorehchi

$180,000; 315 Buckingham Cir Unit B, Elgin; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Victor M Hernandez Torres to Karina Mendez

$165,000; 243 S Alfred Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Jacob A Pena to Reinvest Homes LLC

Geneva

$727,000; 31 Mckinley Ave., Geneva; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Mason Austin LLC to Taylor Weis

$700,000; 39W415 Washburn Place, Geneva; Sold on June 14, 2023, by David Packenham to Jason Keller

$695,000; 542 Bloomfield Circle, Geneva; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Kari L Quane to Scott M Hamlin

$599,000; 38W254 Berquist Drive, Geneva; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Rockne L Brubaker

$450,000; 39W328 W Burnham Lane, Geneva; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Rylee S Mcenery to Andrew Blechschmidt

$440,000; 2762 Miller Road, Geneva; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Greg Fink to Sarah A Thomas

$410,000; 1899 Sheffield Lane, Geneva; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Victoria E Hollister to Veronica Ihssen Rolando

$384,000; 659 Green Meadow Lane, Geneva; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Stephen J Leone Trust to Jacqueline M Mazur

$373,000; 308 Euclid Ave., Geneva; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Benjamin D Radliff to Eric Flores

$365,000; 42 Garfield St., Geneva; Sold on June 14, 2023, by State Bank Of Geneva Trustee to Jarod E Abel

$285,000; 10 Ford St Unit 306, Geneva; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Becky A Loske to Connie D Summers

$260,000; 422 Hamilton St., Geneva; Sold on June 14, 2023, by James T Riley Estate to Chandler T Avila

$255,000; 1254 Alexandria Court, Geneva; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Richard Parkin to Humberto Almaraz

Gilberts

$420,000; 53 Briarwood Drive, Gilberts; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Erika Roque Magallanes to Sruthi Vadavathy

$385,000; 460 Pierce St., Gilberts; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Nickell Trust to Nicholas Leiman

$305,000; 221 Jackson St., Gilberts; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Steven L Sulfridge to Brian D Lawler

$245,000; 349 Evergreen Circle, Gilberts; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Robin Allen to Oscar Ukpere

Hampshire

$760,000; 45W585 Plank Road, Hampshire; Sold on June 12, 2023, by James M Golf to Ambrose Seyller

$475,000; 571 W Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to Earl Hopper

$400,000; 121 Nicholas Circle, Hampshire; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Timothy S Meyer to Cole Edward Daum

$165,000; 160 Prairie St., Hampshire; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Jesse Keel to Hannah Hutchinson

Huntley

$536,000; 12844 Golf View Drive, Huntley; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Martin Trust to Nancy Kelly

$345,000; 13661 Dakota Fields Drive, Huntley; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Hettick Trust to Vincenzo Mininni

$254,000; 14060 Moraine Hills Drive, Huntley; Sold on June 13, 2023, by J Tac LLC to Steven W Burnett

North Aurora

$470,000; 733 Doral Lane, North Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Joseph M Onzick to Hamza Khalid

$340,000; 318 Ridley St., North Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Robert M Hautzinger

$76,000; 107 N Lincolnway St., North Aurora; Sold on June 12, 2023, by James Matthew Hines to Edmund Lowrie

Pingree Grove

$400,000; 1647 Redwood Road, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Kendall Leigh Rowley to Nicu Mamaliga

$305,000; 2510 Alison Ave., Pingree Grove; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Ronald W Richardson to Melanie J De Ocampo

$285,000; 2404 Alison Ave., Pingree Grove; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Jaime Galarza to Dominika Szlapka

$275,000; 163 Maryland Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Michael R Heyden to Mark A Acosta

$255,000; 1321 Cape Cod Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Randy A Graves to Timothy D Kaufman

South Elgin

$532,000; 177 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Andrew F Dennis to Nelson A Cruz Jr

$490,000; 297 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Hemant M Patel

$467,000; 1335 Comstock Road, South Elgin; Sold on June 14, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Ravi Darbha

$440,000; 452 Collingwood Road, South Elgin; Sold on June 14, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Marlon D Eugenio

$398,000; 433 Radcliff Lane, South Elgin; Sold on June 14, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to William H Smith Jr

$362,500; 801 Franklin Drive, South Elgin; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Venugopal LLC to Jose Cortez II

$353,500; 2311 Southwind Blvd., South Elgin; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Aditya H Patel

$339,500; 411 Comstock Road, South Elgin; Sold on June 13, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Cesar Flores

$265,000; 684 Robertson Road, South Elgin; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Charles E Gramenz to Carter Heften

$258,000; 246 Nicole Dr Unit B, South Elgin; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Jennifer Thompson to Yogeshkumar Sharma

$247,000; 272 Nicole Dr Unit D, South Elgin; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Craig Rhodes to Jacob Henry Boro

St. Charles

$655,000; 39W032 Johnson Road, St. Charles; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Peter James Zasadny to William M Westermann

$560,000; 39W792 N Robert Frost Circle, St. Charles; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Matthew J Schumacher to Luis M Roman Tellez

$493,500; 39W783 Buckskin Court, St. Charles; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Alexander G Anderson to R Michael Chuipek

$385,000; 5N082 Shady Oaks Court, St. Charles; Sold on June 13, 2023, by John L Peterson to Bryant Whalen

$373,000; 1120 S 10th St., St. Charles; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Gerald Vogus to David Rasper

$363,000; 61 Whittington Crse, St. Charles; Sold on June 13, 2023, by John J Bialek Joint Trust to Dorene Morgan

$357,500; 802 Timbers Trail, St. Charles; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Saleem Mohammed

$345,000; 3338 Renard Lane, St. Charles; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Richard J Stokluska to Louis Sam Falco

$296,000; 2106 Dover Lane, St. Charles; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Nita K Kwitkowski to Chukwudi Ibe

$275,000; 1619 Lucylle Ave., St. Charles; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Scott A Horton to Angela A Stancati

$85,000; 40W798 Ellis Johnson Lane, St. Charles; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Edward Lowitzki Jr to Kevin True

$80,000; 43W400 Campton Court, St. Charles; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Michael E Condon to Vincent Camerano

Sugar Grove

$465,500; 276 Gillett St., Sugar Grove; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Lukasz Pawelczyk

$250,000; 316 Normandie Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Dennis S Chrulski to Mary Alyce Smith

$245,000; 205 Belle Vue Ct Unit A, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Theresa M Wagner to Meghan R Lipscomb

$82,500; 995 Redbud Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Mccue Builders Inc to Casey N Tuite

West Dundee

$419,000; 2808 Wessex Drive, West Dundee; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Corman Trust to Julie Parisi

$415,000; 1454 Walnut Drive, West Dundee; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Grzegorz Swierczek to Mariusz Grabowski

$130,000; 607 Washington St., West Dundee; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Anthony M Long Jr to Andres Estrada Garcia

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.