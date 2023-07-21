Elgin man gets 2 years in prison for driving while on fentanyl

An Elgin man was sentenced to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty on Thursday to aggravated driving under the influence of fentanyl in Algonquin while his driving privileges were suspended, court records show.

Cristian A. Valdivia, 27, is required to serve 50% of the sentence and upon his release will serve six months of mandatory release. He alsomust pay $2,961.40 in fines.

In exchange for his guilty plea, two additional counts of aggravated driving under the influence were dismissed.

He was given credit for 334 days in the county jail and 31 days' credit for 62 days spent working on self-improvement, volunteering or working while in custody.

The Algonquin Police Department alleged Valdivia was driving under the influence of fentanyl and alcohol on April, 7, 2021, "to a degree that rendered (him) incapable of safely driving."