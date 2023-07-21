DuPage County property transfers for June 5-15, 2023

Addison

$365,000; 27 S Joyce Lane, Addison; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Reid D Guthrie to Linda Marie Mejia

$330,000; 611 W Lake Manor Drive, Addison; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Francisco J Quintanilla to Jesse Presa

$320,000; 42 S Vista Ave., Addison; Sold on June 12, 2023, by David J Decker to Samantha Joanna Arroyo

Aurora

$715,000; 1453 Radcliff Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Galaria Trust to Manuj Syal

$575,000; 2305 Fox Valley Court, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Martin Tepoele to Jennifer Robinson

$547,500; 1269 Pennsbury Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Dhanraj P Ramalingam to Suresh Kumar Inapudi

$536,500; 4159 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to William Hoel

$515,000; 1058 Courtland Place, Aurora; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Dong Le to Nguyen Thanh Long

$510,000; 26 Breckenridge Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Rob D Sutherland to Brian K Willis Jr

$490,000; 4153 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Mohammed Israr

$470,000; 8 Mayfair Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Robert M Kruk to Nisha Acharya

$465,500; 4163 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Labham Mehrotra

$455,000; 880 Lakestone Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Bikram Singh to Golibbek Nuridinov

$425,000; 3128 Trillium Ct W, Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Carolyn Ann Crabtree to Theresa Gibbons

$425,000; 2518 Oak Trails Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Paul J Borek to Rexford C Plumley

$385,500; 2947 Sawgrass Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Peter Yang to Jeanette Colombo

$382,500; 4191 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Alexandra Loizon

$378,500; 4183 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Naresh Kumar Narasimhan

$378,000; 1882 Clarendon Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Ted Maglaris to Ian T Duncan

$373,500; 3144 Johnsbury Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Maas Investments & Technology to Nathan I Lupstein

$360,000; 978 Almond Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Charles Petersen to Brett L Kohlman

$320,000; 1880 Mitchell Road, Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Edgardo Morales to Simon Kabene

$315,000; 499 Metropolitan St., Aurora; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Phillip Maurer to Naveen Chakravarthy Jagadam

$282,000; 2665 White Barn Road, Aurora; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Brian M Smith X to Karen A Kroll

$280,000; 321 Lakelawn Blvd., Aurora; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Nabor Carrillo to Vicente Velazquez Machuca

$263,500; 324 Pierce St., Aurora; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Sampaguita LLC to Agustin Hernandez Montiel

$260,000; 813 W Galena Blvd., Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Imaad A Hasan to Luis E Avila

$235,000; 516 S Elmwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Jennifer Romero to Nicholas Howe

$230,000; 637 Palace St., Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Matthew Deleon to Matthew Nicolini

$220,000; 533 Pine Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Adrian Rivera to Guadalupe Y Mosquedo Ortiz

$218,000; 807 W New York St., Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Derrick L Clanton to Patrick Pasakarnis

$215,000; 7 Westgate Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Philip H Millies to Leidy Lerma Murcia

$210,000; 917 Lenwood Court, Aurora; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Celia Dominguez to Alexander Hernandez

$210,000; 744 Cloverdale Place, Aurora; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Juan P Oliveros to Eduardo Aurelio Terrazas

$205,500; 920 Oakland Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2023, by John V Guthary to Brandon Wayda

$200,000; 742 Four Seasons Blvd., Aurora; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Estate Sun & Chen LLC to Saral Gupta

$190,000; 990 Apple Court, Aurora; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Matthew W Bell to Janitzia Aguilar

$180,500; 2240 Mulberry Court, Aurora; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Cantera Of Third Rock Properti

$171,000; 1060 N Farnsworth Ave Unit 1313, Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Celina Reyes to Noah James Jordan

$162,500; 1376 Monomoy St Unit F, Aurora; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Jose Juan Pozos Trust to Martin Zacatzi Cielo

$144,000; 1407 E Galena Blvd., Aurora; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Cadena Trust to Luis Ramos Torres

$135,000; 737 Foran Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Barrera Organization LLC Series

$125,000; 1658 Shamrock Ct Unit 25, Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Cathy L Jahn to Thomas M Glorioso

$123,000; 216 N Ohio St., Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Carmen Bejar to Alexis A Neira

$50,000; 219 Keck Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Juan Munoz to Redbird Homebuyers LLC

Bensenville

$267,000; 114 E Jefferson St., Bensenville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Penelope A Andersen to Joseph De Simone

$191,000; 1009 Brookwood St., Bensenville; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Juan Cordoba Guadarrama

Bloomingdale

$450,000; 147 N Prairie Ave., Bloomingdale; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Barbara Krzywonos to Lisa Tobey

$425,000; 33 Royal Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Carlstrom Trust to Joseph Kriegel

$408,000; 157 Larchmont Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Sheri Sevik to Christopher C Abbs

$315,000; 120 Lakeview Dr Unit 423, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Leszek Barabasz to Frank Ferrarese

$220,000; 314 Indiana Ct Unit B, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Dmytro Druzenko to Eric Matys

$200,000; 203 Emerson Ct Unit B, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Albert Trust to Laura G Coyotl

Carol Stream

$425,000; 480 Aleut Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Jesse King to Saul Hernandez

$350,000; 574 Mohican Road, Carol Stream; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Terry A Blunt to Joshua Edward Hvorcik

$315,000; 601 Sequoia Court, Carol Stream; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Phuc H Pham to Katherine Jones

$275,000; 296 Mohawk Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Kimberly A Crossett to Mario Mota

$122,000; 724 N Gary Ave Unit 205, Carol Stream; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Jamie Petzold Estate to Matthew Weide

$122,000; 109 W Elk Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Virendra Patel to Vipulkumar Indravadan Patel

Clarendon Hills

$662,000; 428 Park Ave., Clarendon Hills; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Carol R Schermer to Lee E Greve

$278,000; 569 Willowcreek Court, Clarendon Hills; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Lori Adams to Susan E Haugh Aldridge

Darien

$739,000; 9012 Darien Woods Court, Darien; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Magdy Zarief to Christopher Gabel

$636,000; 8940 Tara Hill Road, Darien; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Demarco Trust to Jose Luis Robles Jr

$580,000; 7801 Brunswick Road, Darien; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Brian Syring to Thomas Pilewicz

$300,000; 1129 Bristlecone Ct Unit V3-B2-B2, Darien; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Benes Trust to Brian James Dixon

$235,000; 1501 Darien Lake Dr Unit 207, Darien; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Jennifer Teelucksingh to Lawrence Borgman

Downers Grove

$690,000; 515 Austin St., Downers Grove; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Andrew Cameron Brown Trust to Scott C Fletcher

$685,000; 1172 Barneswood Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Vincent F Shadis to Jimmy Kurian

$680,000; 845 Rogers St., Downers Grove; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Than T Nguyen to George W Furbush

$488,000; 5917 Pershing Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Marquette Bank Trustee to Caleb D Cochrum

$450,000; 4630 Oakwood Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Grzbek Trust to Molly J Maragos

$375,000; 2127 Ashley Court, Downers Grove; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Gina M Caputo to Cody Kredens

$320,000; 4925 Middaugh Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Michael Luke Crawford to Joel Andersen

$260,000; 4925 Chase Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Carly Blumfield to Timothy D Korallus

$172,000; 7920 Woodglen Ln Unit 206, Downers Grove; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Jacob Daniel Allen to Justyna Laskowski

$140,000; 3939 Saratoga Ave Unit E207, Downers Grove; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Roxanne K Schaal to Richard Huffman

Elmhurst

$710,000; 137 N Larch Ave Unit 137, Elmhurst; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Keith D Mahnken to Todd Greer

$549,000; 161 S Monterey Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Leslaw Kocol to Joel Haberkorn

$430,000; 15W425 Victory Parkway, Elmhurst; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Maynor I Figueroa Alva

$395,000; 246 S Monterey Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Brian A Norton to Kirk W Westfahl

$380,000; 111 N Larch Ave Unit 206, Elmhurst; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Robert Nieman to Thomas Lupo

$335,500; 471 E Park Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Pnc Bank Na to Robert Blattner

$207,000; 281 E North End Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Fred N Delpercio to William T Spivey

$143,000; 841 N York St Unit 220, Elmhurst; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Gabriel Corral to Gerald Ciesla

Glen Ellyn

$770,000; 424 Oak St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Daniel Long to Benjamin Daniel Traismar

$555,000; 3S171 Arboretum Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Gary Toyama

$516,000; 597 Coolidge Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Maureen Margaret Mcnaney to Andrew Dwyer

$462,000; 263 Hill Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Christopher Rohr to Christopher Payne

$456,000; 911 Chancel Circle, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Brian Leatherwood to Gerald F Gallagher

$450,000; 1N475 Main St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Robert Herman to Douglas Kirsch

$430,000; 646 N Kenilworth Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Douglas E Henderson to Patrick C Van Lopik

$399,000; 171 State Route 53, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Gary Shigeo Toyama to Jacob Taschetta

$320,000; 423 Ridgewood Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Brendan M Sanna to Patrick Reinke

$260,000; 939 Lynn Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Xin Zhao to Asif Beg

$213,000; 40 S Main St Unit 4B, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Sharon Lavko to Jkl Real Estate Investment LLC

Glendale Heights

$325,000; 1120 Coventry Circle, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Shazia Sirajuddin to Raza Jaka

$232,500; 157 Shorewood Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Allison Dick to Maciej Brodowski

$213,500; 157 W Stevenson Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Bank Of New York Mellon Truste to Hina Khanani

$155,000; 200 S Waters Edge Dr Unit 102, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Larry Tabor to Dwij Jani

Hinsdale

$770,000; 411 Skipping Stone Lane, Hinsdale; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Steven C Lorenc to Kathleen Marwitz

$300,000; 423 58th Place, Hinsdale; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Smego Trust to Cheryle Ann Stone

Itasca

$399,500; 987 Willow St., Itasca; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Honsa Trust to Lisa Marie Pingel

$285,000; 324 Bonnie Brae Ave., Itasca; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Carl G Shaw to Michael Angulo

$100,000; 1485 E Thorndale Ave., Itasca; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Prologis Targeted Us Logistics

Lisle

$790,000; 619 Gamble Drive, Lisle; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Melanie Synowiec to Syed Khader Abbas

$583,500; 4608 Devon Ave., Lisle; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Gerard T Lopatka to Daniel A Torres

$550,000; 2460 Tanglewood Drive, Lisle; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Patrick Tamburino to Veeraiah Chowdary Ambati

$525,000; 1944 University Lane, Lisle; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Buchelt Media Group LLC to Tcl Holdings LLC

$491,000; 5445 Ranier Drive, Lisle; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Gavin Parr to Matt Stone

$297,000; 4717 Winchester Ave., Lisle; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Michael Mistretta to Heather R Cook

$199,000; 6020 Oakwood Dr Unit 5A, Lisle; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Bradford L Joseph to Sydney Nicole Clements

$170,000; 5820 Oakwood Dr Unit 1H, Lisle; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Thomas A Bill to Hallie Smith

$162,500; 1603 Maple Ter Unit 109-3C, Lisle; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Michael J Ostrander to Joseph M Aurelio

$160,000; 4418 Beau Monde Dr Unit 205, Lisle; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Equity Trust Co Trustee to Xiaoyu Xue

$150,000; 6010 Oakwood Dr Unit 4D, Lisle; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Tryon Trust to Scott Snitchler

Lombard

$580,000; 343 E Morningside Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Jose Plascencia Marquez to Igor Pogranichni

$448,000; 21W110 Canary Road, Lombard; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Steven P Kron to Jordan A Harks

$408,500; 303 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Woodmoor Development LLC to Adam C Panzarella

$385,000; 12 Kenilworth Court, Lombard; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Minser Trust to Herman Vander Naald

$375,000; 512 N La Londe Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Ulbert Trust to Jonathan Quevedo

$370,000; 741 Pinebrook Drive, Lombard; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Hetal D Patel to Humom Asamarai

$345,000; 701 E Prairie Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Katherine Frankenthal to Rebecca Madon

$312,000; 835 S Main St., Lombard; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Paul Petrowsky to Christian Elizondo

$274,000; 668 N Lombard Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Donna M Veldt to George Sotello Jr

$265,000; 221 Troy Lane, Lombard; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Alicia Personette to Heidi Heintz

$260,000; 359 W St. Charles Road, Lombard; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Terri Stewart to Kevin Zaideman

$230,000; 2020 Saint Regis Dr Unit 306, Lombard; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Mary D Dunne

$190,000; 2020 Saint Regis Dr Unit 202, Lombard; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Midwest Care Management Truste to Marie Bardach

Naperville

$799,500; 1108 Hibbard Road, Naperville; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Jack Yuan

$785,000; 1116 Hibbard Road, Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Gina M Caputo

$772,000; 1212 Snapper Road, Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Yuvkaran S Gahley

$769,000; 488 Blodgett Court, Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Thomas P Coyle to Debbie C Donato

$765,000; 2223 Joyce Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Saher Asad to Jasjitsingh Ahluwalia

$735,000; 101 Fresno Court, Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Scarborough Trust to Zaccarie Peone

$730,000; 1647 Riparian Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Donna J Rentschler to Harish Narayen

$715,000; 1315 Dryden Court, Naperville; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Siripuram Trust to Neil Jain

$705,000; 245 Covington Court, Naperville; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Robert L Thomas to Brian Poulter

$700,000; 3303 Timber Creek Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Ira Douglas Lockwood to Yuzhu Youjian Zheng

$685,000; 3631 Grassmere Road, Naperville; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Liaw Huang to Md Amirul I Choudhury

$677,000; 10626 S Bridle Path Court, Naperville; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Strata Investments LLC to Melda Sav

$667,000; 2211 Sisters Ave., Naperville; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Chan Y Paik to Akhilesh Kumar Singh

$665,000; 2812 Seiler Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Robert F Sudd Jr to Yash Nawal

$664,900; 3823 Highknob Circle, Naperville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Tracie Carrdenas to Franklin A Adetuyi

$649,900; 1908 Enclave Court, Naperville; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Mcnaughton Development LLC to Lun Shu Ray Yeh

$645,000; 1907 Enclave Court, Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Mcnaughton Development LLC to Wayne Hovland

$639,000; 3239 Barnes Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Doohyung Chung to Eric T Lemon

$632,500; 3011 Ashbury Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Michael Hickey to Mou Jian Teo

$615,000; 5327 Prairie Sage Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Michael J Dixon to Michael C Quill

$605,000; 2723 Sweetbroom Court, Naperville; Sold on June 13, 2023, by Hari Prasad Gourabathini to Sameer Amanullah

$600,000; 1465 Farington Court, Naperville; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Jeffery W Bradley to Thomas Bane

$595,000; 1139 S Naper Blvd., Naperville; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Brett Fleury to Kellyann Elizabeth Reese

$593,500; 2120 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Fanchen Ni

$585,000; 1529 Aberdeen Ct Unit 69, Naperville; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Kelly King to Thomas P Coyle

$575,000; 1108 Muirhead Ave., Naperville; Sold on June 12, 2023, by National Residential Nominee Svcs to Steven Marshall

$568,000; 1489 Cortland Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Rtta Investment Group Inc to Max Nerison

$555,000; 2421 Wendover Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Morgan D Keeler to Christopher Rosso

$550,000; 2800 Rolling Meadows Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Oconnor Trust to Joel Hetrick

$550,000; 1608 Clyde Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Thomas J Apicella to Rob D Sutherland

$531,500; 1594 Derby Court, Naperville; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Erin B Davis to Michael Swiderski

$530,000; 1525 Fender Road, Naperville; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Peter J Flowers to Kathleen F Wendt

$523,500; 2114 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Talha Zubair Khan

$503,000; 1225 Amaranth Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Weichert Workforce Mobility In to Afzal Khan Mohammed

$493,000; 2112 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Kushal Basu

$490,000; 1220 Samuel Court, Naperville; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Robert Vaupel to Ram Ashish Shukla

$465,000; 1271 Old Mill Court, Naperville; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Craig Ramos to Toma Makedonski

$460,000; 325 Tamarack Ave., Naperville; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Daniel R Jones to Michael A Lenz

$460,000; 2429 Waupaca Court, Naperville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Philip Michael Trifiletti to Daniel Cabral

$440,000; 509 Bernie Court, Naperville; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Alfredo Aubone to Ravi Mehra

$439,900; 4009 Sumac Court, Naperville; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Hofman Trust to Liduvina Rolon Michelson

$426,000; 819 Morningside Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 9, 2023, by O Donnell Trust to Alexia Rickleman

$410,506; 1008 Bernette Court, Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Saurayan Chaki to Muhammad Imran

$396,000; 220 Westbrook Circle, Naperville; Sold on June 14, 2023, by Robert R Adamson to Luke W Roth

$385,000; 1122 Tennyson Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Jan Hugo Lanesskog to Patrick G Henning

$380,000; 3121 Saganashkee Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Jeffrey Ahmadian to Heather Johnson

$377,500; 509 Aurora Ave Unit 420, Naperville; Sold on June 12, 2023, by David Brown to Susan Manning

$360,000; 5112 Coneflower Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Larry L Glaser to Amy Clark

$315,000; 1308 Brookline Court, Naperville; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Naper21 Rentals LLC to Lauri A Johnson

$287,500; 1924 Golden Gate Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Mani Fanaeian to Eugeniu Rusu

$285,000; 2307 Sheehan Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Benjamin Murray to Mohit Chuchra

$270,000; 1208 Tennyson Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Terra Info Holding LLC to Kyle Murtagh

$267,000; 1680 Cove Court, Naperville; Sold on June 8, 2023, by John Jack Hachmeister to Daniel H Kim

$255,000; 2539 Carrolwood Road, Naperville; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Constance K Cumming Trust to Jeffrey E Tromp

$250,000; 2105 Lancaster Cir Unit 202B, Naperville; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Denise Garcia to Hongying Gu

$225,000; 40 Harbor Ct Unit 304, Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Veronica Cecil to Christopher Blake

$182,500; 1041 W Ogden Ave Unit 222, Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Jason E Plos to Pamela A Mathias

Oak Brook

$145,000; 40 N Tower Rd Unit 1F, Oak Brook; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Alex E Miles to Kevin Quinn

$145,000; 40 N Tower Rd Unit 10J, Oak Brook; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Nicolette Dugo to Stella Kainz

Oakbrook Terrace

$500,000; 1S148 Buttercup Lane, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Julie B Venn to Sherief S A Hana

$455,000; 1107 Essex Drive, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Rodolfo Hernandez to Donald L Haag

Roselle

$505,000; 373 Countryside Drive, Roselle; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Crofton Trust to Sahin Jutla

$460,000; 395 Countryside Drive, Roselle; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Arvind M Patel to Kenneth Dela Paz

$405,000; 329 E Turner Ave., Roselle; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Miroslaw Michalowski to Allison K Oliaro

$380,000; 1005 W Pine Ave., Roselle; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Lee Syman to Ghanshyam P Patel

$375,000; 15 Picton Road, Roselle; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Mamsen Trust to Arkadiusz Golec

$355,000; 116 W Elm Ave., Roselle; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Steven W Fanizza to Christopher Menendez

$295,000; 1592 Brittania Way, Roselle; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Matthew J Schmidt to Jessica Sclafini

Villa Park

$585,000; 1009 N Harvard Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Kalsi Trust to Shahnawaz Chaudary

$475,000; 42 W Rand Road, Villa Park; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Hamann Trust to Zachary T Ryan

$340,000; 434 S Harvard Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Terry A Binder to Robert P Kowal

$277,500; 1500 S Ardmore Ave Unit 411, Villa Park; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Rocco A Tricroce to Aleemuddin S Quadri

$227,000; 1S251 Michigan Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Rolando Ramirez to Abdul Rehman Latif

$175,000; 1S121 Ingersoll Lane, Villa Park; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Fredi Peralta to Roxanne Quintero

Warrenville

$637,000; 29W528 Country Ridge Drive, Warrenville; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Thomas J Timm to Pinino Properties LLC

$500,000; 28W777 Townline Road, Warrenville; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Michael J Needham to Clovis Bole

$385,000; 31904 Millard Circle, Warrenville; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Sharif Zubair to Michael Buazard

$325,000; 32001 Millard Circle, Warrenville; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Goodwin Trust to Lois M Heun

$275,000; 27W726 Central Ave., Warrenville; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Elaine Higgins to Jeffrey C Jarka

$256,000; 2S768 Grove Lane, Warrenville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Edward James to Brian Donohoe

$215,000; 2S436 Emerald Green Dr Unit 41 B, Warrenville; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Paige Wrasse to Andres Urquizo

West Chicago

$355,000; 30W341 Wiant Road, West Chicago; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Joshua Ebener to Tiffanie Ratajczyk

$322,000; 3N120 Cuyahoga Terrace, West Chicago; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Chezem Trust to James Weigle

Westmont

$415,000; 141 Hidden View Drive, Westmont; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Romualdas Juska to Slave Andreev

$368,000; 22 Tower Lane, Westmont; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Mile Markovic to Sara Ann Segreto

$250,000; 311 N Lincoln St., Westmont; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Gregory C Skonie to Miranda Spal

$205,000; 61 Pier Dr Unit 201, Westmont; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Brian Dixon to Anna Louise M Sauber

$200,000; 6442 S Cass Ave Unit 201, Westmont; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Paul A Santangelo to Byron Perez

$195,000; 63 W 64th St Unit 102, Westmont; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Barbara Tyrrell to Leah Yamamoto

Wheaton

$691,000; 1918 Chatham Drive, Wheaton; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Sturgeon Trust to Thomas Clarke

$685,000; 1180 W Thomas Road, Wheaton; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Erum Khan to Thomas R Niekamp

$575,000; 711 E Willow Ave., Wheaton; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Robert S Armstrong to Michael Mullan

$521,000; 1535 N Summit St., Wheaton; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Lipensky Trust to Robert W Ston

$505,000; 605 W Lincoln Ave., Wheaton; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Marianne Armbrust to Douglas Anderson

$480,000; 250 Knoll St., Wheaton; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Michael L Myers to Connor T Doran

$425,000; 909 Webster Ave., Wheaton; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Gary L Wagner to Eyetooth Properties LLC

$400,000; 1828 N Summit St., Wheaton; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Max Stanyon Carey to Alek Kubilius

$370,000; 1204 Fischer St., Wheaton; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Pope Trust to Terrance M Bragg

$305,000; 1135 Rhodes Court, Wheaton; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Antonia Arcely to Maria R Tripylas

$302,500; 114 S Williston St., Wheaton; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Andrew W Celmer to Emily Louise Dudley

$240,000; 1610 Thames Court, Wheaton; Sold on June 8, 2023, by George F Bristow Jr to Saimir Krifca

$170,000; 1735 Harrow Ct Unit C, Wheaton; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Mezydlo Trust to Cop Ko LLC

Willowbrook

$436,000; 16W631 Therese Court, Willowbrook; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Dobrowolski Trust to Samina Ahmed Jauregui

$325,000; 6138 Willowhill Rd Unit D, Willowbrook; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Yirong Yang to Vanessa N Bamgbose

$250,500; 6401 Clarendon Hills Rd Unit 301, Willowbrook; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Margaret S Mccauley

$199,000; 6340 Americana Dr Unit 1109, Willowbrook; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Gaby Imana to Ronald Uhlen

$160,000; 6165 Knoll Wood Rd Unit 302, Willowbrook; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Marquette Bank Trustee to Wenan Yuan

$134,000; 16W486 Lake Dr Unit 7 105, Willowbrook; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Dragan Mitrov to Sls Realty LLC

$113,000; 21B Kingery Quarter Unit 106, Willowbrook; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Heather M Daniels to Alen Anushev

Winfield

$655,500; 28W556 Trillium Drive, Winfield; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Maureen E Livingston

$546,000; 0N112 Leonard St., Winfield; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Wildside Investments LLC to Thomas Vondrasek

$435,000; 27W368 Chartwell Drive, Winfield; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Felipe A Chamy to Ellen Gintautas

$230,000; 27W701 Windermere Rd Unit 3006, Winfield; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Kenneth E Martin to Jennifer L Macris

$62,500; 0S058 Page St., Winfield; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Bianchi Trust to Daniel J Bates

Wood Dale

$350,000; 152 Paramount Drive, Wood Dale; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Gregory Stachurski to Yurii Nikitochkin

$298,000; 408 Itasca St., Wood Dale; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Phillip A Barone to Michael J Lukman

Woodridge

$482,500; 2940 Hickory Court, Woodridge; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Paul J Franklin to Luis Fernando Orihuela

$475,000; 6519 Halsey Drive, Woodridge; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Katherine L White to Steven Kozma

$409,000; 2618 Stonewall Ave., Woodridge; Sold on June 8, 2023, by David Stark to Candi Gilar

$405,000; 2511 Mitchell Drive, Woodridge; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Eugene C Lewis to Eric Schwartz

$400,000; 2708 Laurel Court, Woodridge; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Tkl Enterprises Inc to Alexis Lynn Kozicki

$395,000; 2724 Woodridge Drive, Woodridge; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Jessica Kujawa to Jessica Garrett

$330,000; 2 Koloff Court, Woodridge; Sold on June 8, 2023, by Gros Trust to Samantha Koss

$303,000; 2221 Crabtree Ave., Woodridge; Sold on June 9, 2023, by Bernadette M Pinta to Michael G Kujawa

$275,000; 7 Wintergreen Court, Woodridge; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Han Trust to Matthew W Erickson

$217,500; 2820 Everglade Ave Unit 4, Woodridge; Sold on June 12, 2023, by Hsbc Bank Usa Na Trustee to Pavel Urban

$98,000; 2730 Mitchell Dr Unit 5, Woodridge; Sold on June 7, 2023, by Vacco Jr Trust to Julieta M Corona

