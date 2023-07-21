Bartlett police arrest massage business employee on prostitution charge
Updated 7/21/2023 5:56 PM
Bartlett police on Thursday arrested a Tinley Park woman later charged with prostitution during a compliance check of a massage business in the village.
Angela Jiang, 43, was charged with misdemeanor prostitution.
Police allege that she offered to perform a sexual act for money during the check at Aura Massage, 1689 S. Route 59 in Bartlett.
Jiang was released on a $100 individual bond and assigned a court date of Aug. 15 at the DuPage County courthouse in Wheaton.
