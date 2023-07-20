Palatine firefighters rescue resident from house fire

Palatine firefighters work to extinguish a house fire Wednesday evening on the 600 block of West Hill Road. Courtesy of the Palatine Fire Department

Palatine firefighters work to extinguish a house fire Wednesday evening on the 600 block of West Hill Road. Courtesy of the Palatine Fire Department

Palatine firefighters rescued a resident from the second floor of their home Wednesday evening after a garage fire spread into the residence.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 600 block of West Hill Road just before 6 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.

Fire officials said the attached garage was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters battling the blaze that had extended to the home located a resident on the second floor and took the person to safety. The resident was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes, but the garage suffered extensive damage. The first and second floors of the house also sustained damage, officials said.

Fire investigators said the fire was sparked by improper disposal of smoking materials in the garage and appears to be an accident.

No damage estimate was immediately available.

The house was deemed uninhabitable.