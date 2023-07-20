Lucky sale: Elmhurst liquor store sells winning $1 million Powerball ticket

One lucky lottery player struck it rich after buying a winning Powerball ticket at an Elmhurst liquor store.

The lucky winner matched all five numbers in Thursday's Powerball and picked up the second top prize of $1 million. The top prize went to a player in California who won the $1.08 billion jackpot.

The Illinois winner bought the ticket at Williams Liquor in Elmhurst, which will receive an award of 1% of the total prize, or $10,000, for selling the lucky ticket.

"I cannot believe that we sold the winning ticket," said Jay Patel, manager at Williams Liquor. "Everybody is happy."

Patel said the store has sold other winning tickets for smaller amounts. He did not know who purchased the winning ticket.

Other winners in Thursday's Powerball jackpot include one player who matched four numbers, the Powerball and added the "Power Play" feature to win $100,000. Six players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each.

Of the eight tickets sold in Illinois, three were purchased on the Illinois lottery website, one in Elmhurst, one in Rockford, one in Waukegan, one in Princeton and one in Durand.