Des Plaines to spend $799,000 on downtown property
Updated 7/20/2023 4:48 PM
Des Plaines is set to buy vacant commercial property on Miner Street.
The city council on Monday agreed to buy 1488 Miner St. and 1490 Miner St. for $799,000. Both are on the same block as the Des Plaines Theatre, across Miner from the downtown train station.
City officials plan to renovate the properties and then seek out tenants, a spokeswoman said.
The last tenants were Americash Loans and Arthur's Photography, records indicate.
The council approved the real estate deal Monday night. It passed without public discussion as part of the consent agenda, which is reserved for routine matters.
